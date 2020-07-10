Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
13/07/2020 14:38:54 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?

13/07/2020    14:35 GMT+7

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Speaking at a recent seminar on the safety of terraced hydropower systems on the Da River, he said: "Ninety percent of alluvium has been retained by hydropower reservoirs. We cannot expect anything from the remaining 10 percent, because they are just suspended particles." 

“This will lead to serious erosion in the Red River lower course. In the Mekong River Delta, the phenomenon is also occurring."

According to Pham Dinh Hoa from the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources, the deep erosion began occurring in early 2000. As of 2012, the area of the cross section of the main stream had increased by 40 percent compared with 2000.

This has lowered the river water level. Since 2000, the river bottom has dropped by 8 cm every year.

The main riverbed has eroded by 2 meters, causing the water level to fall. The water volume flowing to the Duong River has also changed, because the Duong River bed has become lower than the Red River, which is attributed to sand overexploitation.

Within 15 years, from 1997 to 2012, nearly 244 cubic meters of sand were lost from the Red River bed. The amount of sand taken away in Hanoi alone was three times more than the amount of alluvium reaching Son Tay at times.

The bottom of the river has dropped and landslides have begun occurring on the river banks.

 


Scientists warned that if no measure to protect the Red River is applied, the consequences will be serious.

Alternative material

Natural sand remains an irreplaceable material used in construction. According to the Ministry of Construction, the amount of sand to be exploited can satisfy only 60-65 percent of the demand in large cities.

Vietnam has been developing many infrastructure projects, so the demand for sand has been increasing rapidly. With the current development pace, experts believe that sand supply will be exhausted in 15 years.

According to Tran Ba Viet, a senior expert at the Institute of Construction Technology, artificial sand from ground stone is increasingly popular.

This type of sand is mostly used in concrete production and cannot replace fine sand and medium-grain sand in other construction stages.

The price of sand from ground stone is high, VND350,000-400,000 per cubic meter.

Linh Ha 

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.

Hanoi military personnel salvaged and safely disposed of a US-made unexploded 1.6m-long bomb from the Red River on Monday.  

 
 

.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Authorities in Con Dao District in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are facing overloaded waste disposal at a local dumping site.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

Competent agencies will deactivate the SIM cards of unknown users in late 2020, while spam text messages and calls will also be blocked, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam told a review conference in Hanoi yesterday.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/07/2020 

A delegation of UNESCO experts held a working session with northern Cao Bang province’s authorities on July 6 to review a survey result on the status of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark since its operation two years ago.

