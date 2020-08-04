Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 14:04:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks

06/08/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

The boiler of the Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant’s electricity generation unit No 1 in Hau Giang province burned with oil fuel on July 28. Song Hau 1, with the capacity of 1,200 MW, is located on the Hau River side, 12 kilometers away from Can Tho City.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks



As such, the provinces in Mekong Delta will have one more coal-fired thermopower plant, expected to connect to the national grid by the end of 2020 or early 2021 and become commercially operational in 2021.

However, this is not good news for Mekong Delta’s people.

According to Le Anh Tuan, deputy head of the Institute for Climate Change Studies, an arm of Can Tho University, if the plant uses the most advanced technology, this will burn coal thoroughly and reduce the amount of fly ash. However, CO2 emissions that cause the greenhouse effect will still be the same, or maybe even bigger because of complete combustion.

Meanwhile, the water to be discharged into the environment after it is used to cool the boiler will have an adverse impact on biodiversity, production and people’s health.

Many provinces in Mekong Delta have decided to reject coal-fired thermopower projects in their localities. Bac Lieu province has given up Cai Cung thermopower project. Long An and Tien Giang decided that they will develop gas-fired power plants instead of coal-fired ones.

“The water to reach the environment is not good for organisms, because there is almost nothing in it. Living organisms need suspended sediment,” Tuan said.

 


Many provinces in Mekong Delta have decided to reject coal-fired thermopower projects in their localities. Bac Lieu province has given up Cai Cung thermopower project. Long An and Tien Giang decided that they will develop gas-fired power plants instead of coal-fired ones.

Tran Dinh Sinh, deputy director of GreenID, said investors still want to develop coal-fired thermal power because they think the required investment rate is low, 7.5 cent per kwh.

However, he said that the investment rate is not low if counting the impact on the environment, society and economy. The real total production cost is no less than 12.5 cent per kwh. If so, coal-fired thermal power is more expensive than solar power, 9.35 cent per kwh.

He emphasized that the emissions of coal-fired power plants will have serious impact on people’s health. When fine dust particles go into lungs and alveoli, it will cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Sinh believes that it would be better to develop gas-fired rather than coal-fired thermal power, though both of them emit polluting gases.

With coal-fired power, for every kwh of electricity generated, 1 kilogram of CO2 and other toxic gases (SO2, NOx) will be produced. With gas-fired power, there would be 0.5 kilogram of CO2 and there would not be fine dust, SO2, NOx and other toxic gases.

Thanh Mai 

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?

Coal-fired power plants’ ash and slag: hazardous waste or resource?

Coal-fired power plants with the total capacity of 18,000 MW produce 16-17 million tons of ash and slag each year in Vietnam, according to GreenID.

Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures

Lender attitudes shift on coal-fired ventures

A handful of international financial groups have cut their ties with coal-fired power plants – a sustainability move as investors and the public demand strong action on climate change.

 
 

Other News

.
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Juggling further education with financial responsibilities can be a tough task at best.

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.

Hanoi air quality worsens
Hanoi air quality worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 