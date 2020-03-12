Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:30:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974

 
 
21/03/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Phan Vu Diem Hang, MA, was the first Vietnamese female student attending IMO 17 in Bulgaria in 1975 when she was a student at the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences.

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974

Phan Vu Diem Hang



After winning the prize, she studied at MGU in Russia and then returned to Vietnam to work at the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology. Sixteen years later, she left for the UN’s AIDS prevention program and other organizations.

Dr Nguyen Thi Thieu Hoa, attended IMO 18 in Austria in 1976. With 27/40 score, she won a silver medal, the highest achievement gained by Vietnamese competitors that year.

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.
 

She obtained a PhD in Science at the Mathematics Institute under the former Soviet Union Academy of Science. Now she is a professor in the US.


Nguyen Thi Minh Ha was a student at Chu Van An High School in Hanoi when she attended IMO 25 organized in Czechslovakia and got 19/42 scores.

Phan Thi Ha Duong from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted attended IMO 31 in 1990 in China and got 19/42 scores. In the same year, she became a student at the Hanoi General University, now the Hanoi University of Natural Sciences.

After finishing the third year student at the university, Duong received a French Government scholarship and won admission to become a fourth-year student at Paris 6 University, which rarely occurs.

Duong received a master's degree in algebraic geometry in 1995, but she later decided to devote herself to information technology.

In January 1999, her doctoral dissertation was assessed very excellent (très honorable). In the same year, she became associate professor at Paris 7 University.

In August 2005, she left the position and returned to Vietnam and has been working for the Vietnam Mathematics Institute.

Nguyen Thuy Linh from the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences attended IMO 33 in Russia and got 16/42 score.

Pham Chung Thuy from the High School for the Gifted under the University of Education, attended IMO 34 in Turkey with 17/42.

Dao Thi Thu Ha from the High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences, IMO 39 in Taiwan, won a gold medal with 23/42 score.

Nguyen Phi Le, Lam Son High School for the Gifted, IMO 41, received a silver medal 21/42 score.

Do Thu Thao, Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted, IMO 49, had a silver medal, 29/42 score.

Vuong Nguyen Thuy Duong, Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted, IMO 55, won asilver medal, 22/42 score.

Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted, IMO 56, received a bronze medal, 15/42 score. 

Mai Chi

Vietnamese mathematicians oppose multiple-choice questions for exam

Vietnamese mathematicians oppose multiple-choice questions for exam

The Vietnam Mathematics Institute and experts disagree on the application of the multiple-choice mode for math exams, saying that it will harm education.

Vietnamese mathematician awarded Ramanujan Prize 2019

Vietnamese mathematician awarded Ramanujan Prize 2019

Professor Pham Hoang Hiep of the Institute of Mathematics received the 2019 Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from Developing Countries on October 23, an award given by the International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP).

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
Vietnam takes stricter measures in response to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam’s military has prepared facilities ready to accept an additional 20,000 people for quarantine if the need arises.

Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
Vietnamese babies undergo successful liver transplants
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Two babies who underwent surgery for serious liver diseases have recovered, said the National Paediatrics Hospital on Wednesday.

British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
British man quarantined over coronavirus in VN says UK has a lot to learn
VIDEOicon  19/03/2020 

A British expat stuck in quarantine on the outskirts of Hanoi says the UK should be taking a leaf out of Vietnam’s book.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 