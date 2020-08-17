A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.
Let’s pay a visit to this special commune.
Đây là một xã ở nông thôn nhưng không hiếm những ngôi nhà cao tầng, đồ sộ minh chứng cho sự phát triển kinh tế và người dân giàu có.
This mansion was built within nine years, at a cost of more than VND40 billion (approximately $2 million).
In addition to woodworks, Hai Minh is also well-known for bamboo, rattan handicraft for export and ornamental plants.
The land price in the commune has tripled since 2015, from VND10 million/m2 to over VND30 million/m2 at present. Photo: Dan Viet
Hanh Nguyen
