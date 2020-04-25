Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/04/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad

 
 
26/04/2020

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

According to Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, among those, 300 Vietnamese students from the US are scheduled to repatriate on April 27.

  Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong

After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the students will be sent to a local quarantine zone.

Phong cited the information about two Vietnamese students from Japan who arrived at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province on April 22 who then tested positive for Covid-19 as a typical example of the need for the city’s agencies to be on high alert.

"The pandemic remains problematic, which requires drastic prevention measures. Singapore is undergoing the Covid-19 outbreak and this is a great lesson for Vietnam,” Phong warned.

Nguyen Huu Hung, the municipal Department of Health’s deputy director, said that HCM City National University's dormitory could now no longer be used as a quarantine area as students were expected to return soon. So, the city would need to find replacement quarantine areas.

 

“It is the best to isolate each person in a separate room. We will try utmost to ensure this and offer the most favourable conditions for the quarantine,” Hung noted.

HCM City has confirmed 54 Covid-19 cases so far, including 53 discharged from hospital. The last patient is a British pilot or Patient 91, who has tested negative for the virus but is still in serious condition.

On Friday, a flight transporting 215 Vietnamese from Singapore landed at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho. They were then taken to a local quarantine zone. The passengers belong to the priority list such as children, the elderly and sick people. Dtinews

The remaining 171 people at COVID-19 quarantine sites in Thua Thien-Hue Province completed their 14-day quarantine on Thursday, bringing the province's total to 6,380 cases finishing compulsory isolation.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The country allowed some non-essential businesses in Ha Noi and HCM City to reopen earlier this week, along with other moves to relax some COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Doctors from the central Hue hospital removed a fish bone fragment that was stuck in a man’s lung on Wednesday.

FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused multiple difficulties for people across the country, but when times are tough, people have been contributing in their small ways in the common fight against the pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

