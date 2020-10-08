Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/10/2020 10:10:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year

09/10/2020    10:04 GMT+7

Economic losses caused by natural disasters in Vietnam this year to September 27 had amounted to VND5 trillion (over $215 million), it was reported at a meeting held in the central province of Quang Binh on October 8.

Natural disasters cause economic losses of over 215 million USD this year hinh anh 1

More than 400 houses in Quang Binh are inundated in floodwater (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The meeting, which was organized in response to the International Day for Disaster Reduction, also heard that natural disasters also caused the death or missing of 98 people in the period.

Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has been hit by 248 thunderstorms, whirlwinds and torrential rains; five tropical storms on the East Sea; 13 flash floods and 68 earthquakes, not to mention serious saline intrusion and erosion along river banks and sea dykes in the Mekong Delta.

Addressing the meeting, Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Red Cross (VRC) Nguyen Hai Anh said the VRC always considers natural disaster response one of its key strategic missions. The VRC has dedicated most of its resources to the work, he said.

 

According to Anh, the VRC has promoted communication campaigns to educate its chapters and the public in how to prevent and respond to natural disasters. The association also participates in the evacuation of people, search and rescue work and aid provision during times of disasters.

Last year, the VRC distributed aid worth more than 118 billion VND to disaster victims. The aid it provided so far this year has amounted to 136 billion VND./.VNA

Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about VND610 billion ($26.3 million) so far this year, compared to VND753 billion last year.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
Vietnamese jungle man still misses the wild life
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Seven years after being taken from the forest, Ho Van Lang is still spending most of his time by the forest where he had lived for over 40 years with his father.

Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
Hanoi Secretary: ‘creative city’ will become reality
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Will Vietnam have a ‘Miracle on the Red River’ like South Korea's ‘Miracle on the Han River’?

Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
Breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy improves patients' quality of life
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A 48-year-old woman from HCM City lacked confidence around her friends after having half of her breast removed because of a cancerous tumour. 

Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
Flexible strategy helps Vietnam win fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The flexible and creative application of a strategy to prevent, detect, isolate, zone and control COVID-19 had played a decisive role in Vietnam’s successful battle against the pandemic, experts have said.

Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
Floods, heavy rain ravage central region
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
Family planning awareness raised to mitigate threat of unwanted pregnancies amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

In three months a short comedy video titled “Rút Không Kịp” by famous artist Huynh Lap has attracted 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.

Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

As of September, 31.8 million above-15-year-old labourers in Vietnam were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with either job losses, reduced working hours and income or rotational leave.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  08/10/2020 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

A fundraising app for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin was launched by the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) during a ceremony on October 6.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 7
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

152 F1 contacts linked to possible Japanese COVID-19 case

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 