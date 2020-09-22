Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons

22/09/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has released Circular 32, setting changes in regulations for secondary, high and multi-level schools.

MOET said it decided to allow students to use smartphones with the consent of teachers if they need to look up information and school materials to better serve their studies.

Sai Cong Hong from MOET said on Tuoi Tre that the change aims to be aligned with the application of information technology in teaching.

Before the circular was released, general school students must not use mobile phones and music players during the lessons. Meanwhile, schools wavered between allowing or prohibiting mobile phones

V.N, a teacher at Tran Dai Nghia High School in HCM City, said it was not a good idea to allow students to use cellphones during the lessons for any purpose.

“How can students concentrate on lessons if they are busy using phones?” she said, adding that it would be more difficult to control students, especially those who are ‘addicted’ to mobile phones.

In principle, students can only use smartphones to serve their study, but teachers cannot be sure that students are using phones for the right purpose. It is impossible for teachers to examine every student because each teaching period lasts 45 minutes only.

Sharing the same view, Tran Trung Hieu, a teacher at Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted, said it would be chaotic if teachers cannot control students during the lessons.

 

Hoang Cong Vieng, a teacher at Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted, also warned that many students would use mobile phones for their private business. Therefore, it would be better to allow students to use phones when discussing certain issues, or during online tests, not during lesson hours.

Meanwhile, other teachers said there was no need to worry about the students’ use of smartphones at school.

Nguyen Quang Tung, headmaster of Lomonosov School in Hanoi, said his students have been allowed to use phones for many years, and things have been going smoothly.

“We have one locker for every class, where students put their phones there during the lessons. Teachers allow students to use phones during the lessons of foreign languages, literature and social sciences,” he explained.

Previously, parents only bought smartphones for their children when they entered high school. But now, primary school students also have smartphones. 

Le Huyen

Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

To minimize the number of school accidents, there must be a reasonable framework with strict and clear discipline, and if necessary, cases must be brought to court for criminal proceedings, experts say.

 
 

.
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Nearly eight months since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, more than 950,000 people have died from the disease.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

After 80 communes in the central province of Ha Tinh were merged to form 34 new communes, the big and beautiful office buildings of the governments of 46 communes have been abandoned.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line is expected to go into operation in late 2021 but Hanoi authorities have only received 60 applications for the line's drivers.

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Numerous residents of the capital could be spotted not wearing face masks in public areas around Hoan Kiem Lake on the first day of the reopening of the pedestrian streets, despite the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

