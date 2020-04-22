Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching

Students play truant to avoid learning, teachers are confused about teaching aids, and apps for online learning have security risks.

Zoom and Microsoft Office 365 are the two most common apps used in teaching online. Experts have warned that users’ information may be stolen when using Zoom because of security vulnerabilities. Bad actors may try to access online classes and spoil teaching hours.





Microsoft Office 365 requires many registration steps. Since students have many subjects and follow timetables, they have to register many accounts, which makes it inconvenient to join classes.



Vo Thien Cang, headmaster of Tran Huu Trang High School in district 5, HCM City, said that online teaching has been used at the school over the last two weeks. The school is using VNPT’s software for teaching and 789.vn system for examining and assessing students.



Cang said the majority of students have mobile phones and computers to attend online classes, but it is impossible to attract 100 percent of students to the classes.

Zoom and Microsoft Office 365 are the two most common apps used in teaching online. Experts have warned that users’ information may be stolen when using Zoom because of security vulnerabilities. Bad actors may try to access online classes and spoil teaching hours.

“Students complain that they cannot remember the accounts for every subject. In general, the efficiency of online learning is just equal to 50 percent of normal classes,” Cang said.



Hoang Son Hai, headmaster of Nguyen Chi Thanh High School in Tan Binh district, said that online classes cannot replace traditional classes because of the lower volume of knowledge transferred to students and teacher-student interaction.



Hai said students are better than teachers in information technology, so they can easily play truant from online classes.



It is estimated that only 60 percent of 10th graders attend online classes. The figure is 70 percent for 11th graders. But 90 percent of 12th graders attend classes, because they have to prepare for the high school finals.



Meanwhile, some teaching apps set restrictions for the number of students in each class and the time for organizing classes.



A high school teacher in Hanoi said that he has two math teaching hours, but has to log out after the first 40 minutes and then log in again.



He complained that there is no regulation about how to give grades and assess students’ capability, and each school follows its own way. Nguoi Lao Dong quoted a school headmaster as saying that schools are waiting for instructions from local education departments.



If the Ministry of Education and Training doesn’t hold high school finals, universities will have to enroll students based on students’ learning records at high schools.

Linh Ha

45% of universities provide online teaching in response to COVID-19 45% of the universities in Vietnam have provided online teaching in response to COVID-19, announced the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) at a video conference on April 17.