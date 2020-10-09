Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The first images of HCM City's metro train and Long Binh depot

10/10/2020    21:02 GMT+7

The first carriages of the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien metro train, transported from Kasado port (Japan), arrived in HCM City's Khanh Hoi Port on October 8. They were then transported to Long Binh depot in District 9 on October 10.

The train has the largest wagon width, of nearly 3m, compared to other metro trains in Vietnam. 

The train's body is made of aluminum alloy, with 2 types: initially it will be a 3-carriage train, then later a 6-carriage train.

The 3-carriage train can accommodate 147 seated passengers, and 783 standing passengers, totaling 930 people. The average standing area is 8 people per m2. The length of the 3-carriage train is 61.5m.

The height of the wagon (from the top of the rail to the air-conditioning system) is 4.08m; the height (from the top of the rail to the hood) is 3,655m. The maximum load is 16 tons. The design maximum speed is 110km per hour for the overhead section and 80km per hour for the tunnel.

The interior of the train is designed with a simple structure, suitable for daily use and easy to clean and maintain.

In terms of the exterior, the train shows a dynamic and modern image of the metro line 1. The first part of the train is rounded down to the bottom, striking with a 3D shape, creating a sharp view of the harmony and dynamism of the train.

According to the Management Board of Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City, the preparation for receiving the first metro train of Ho Chi Minh City at Long Binh depot has basically been completed.

Items such as the control center, maintenance workshop,... are being completed for the trial run of the first two metro trains.

The metro line 1 will have 17 trains operating, all made in Japan.

The maximum speed of these trains is 110 km per hour (overhead section) and 80 km per hour (underground section).

The overhead section from Binh Thai to Long Binh depot has had rails installed to serve the trial run.

Metro line 1 is nearly 20km long, from Ben Thanh in District 1 to Long Binh depot in District 9. The project has a total investment of more than VND43,700 billion. The route has 14 stations, including 3 underground and 11 elevated stations. Currently, nearly 76% of the workload has been completed. The city aims to reach 85% of the workload by the end of 2020 and put the line into operation by the end of 2021.

 

Photos of Long Binh depot where receives the first three carriages of metro line 1 :

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

The three first carriages of the metro train of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien route were transported from Khanh Hoi port to Long Binh depot.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

Long Binh Depot is one of 10 depots to be built in HCM City.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

Long Binh Depot has an area of about 20.9 hectares and it is the center for control and maintenance of trains of metro line 1 to 2040.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1
Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

The depot includes operation and maintenance buildings; train maintenance workshop; facilities for maintenance of other railway equipment, electrical , signals, and communication systems; train parking lot; train cleaning station; internal road network; and offices.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

T1 track in Long Binh depot is a specialized track for the first train of metro line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien). The track is built on a ballst stone foundation and is 200m long.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

The three first carriages of metro line 1 will be assembled and run on a trial basis on this track.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

After the test run inside the depot, the train will be tested on the overhead rail.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

In the photo, Long Binh depot is located next to the new Mien Dong bus station. After metro No. 1 is operated, it will be combined with the bus station to help reduce HCMC's traffic pressure.

Toàn cảnh depot Long Bình, nơi tiếp nhận ba đoàn tàu đầu tiên của metro số 1

The overhead section running in parallel to the Hanoi highway has been completed, ready for the trial run of the metro train No. 1.

Tuan Kiet

 
 

