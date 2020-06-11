Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea

 
 
11/06/2020    16:12 GMT+7

A tropical low pressure currently located off the coast of the Philippines is forecast to move into the East Sea over the next two to three days before strengthening into a typhoon.

tropical depression likely to develop into typhoon upon entering east sea hinh 0
Tropical depression is likely to develop into typhoon upon entering East Sea

According to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the impending impact of the tropical depression will likely see spells of moderate and heavy rain hit northern and northern-central regions from June 13 to June 15, whilst also posing a high risk of tornadoes, thunderstorms, flash floods, and landslides.

In order to be proactive in response to the tropical depression, the Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requested that provinces and cities based in northern and central regions, especially coastal areas from Quang Ninh to Da Nang, make plans to evacuate locals from dangerous areas to safe places.

 

Localities have therefore been urged to regularly monitor and stay updated on developments relating to the tropical depression, whilst informing owners of fishing vessels operating at sea to take timely preventive measures.

In addition, rescue forces have been asked to be on duty around the clock in order to cope with all possible scenarios. VOV

 
 

