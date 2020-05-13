Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 12:05:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN universities to change enrollment plans

 
 
14/05/2020    12:00 GMT+7

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

In previous years, universities and junior colleges had to complete enrollment plans and make them public in March. They also had to declare the numbers of students applying for study at the schools and necessary information as requested by MOET.

VN universities to change enrollment plans



But things are different this year. Because of Covid-19 which forced students to stay off school for nearly three months, schools still need to wait for the official enrollment regulation to be set by MOET to draw up their plans.

The official enrollment policy has not been fixed yet and schools have to draw up plans in accordance with the draft regulation.

Prior to that, many schools stated they would organize standardized tests or entrance exams themselves. The statement was made after MOET said this year’s high school final exam, with easy exam questions, only has one purpose - recognizing students' general education completion.

But later, they unexpectedly decided to cancel the exams and apply other enrollment solutions.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is collecting opinions from universities on its draft regulation for higher education enrollment in 2020. Schools will draw up their enrollment plans based on the regulation.

On May 4, the Hanoi National University stated it won’t organize a separate entrance exam, but will select students based on the 2020 high school finals and other criteria.

 


If the epidemic lasts a long time, which will hinder the organization of the 2020 high school finals, the university will enroll students based on their high school learning records, plus tests from a distance.

The Hanoi Foreign Trade University has also announced a decision to cancel the test that serves enrollment for full-time training this year. Instead, the schools will select students based on the high school finals, students’ international certificates, and learning records.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong, nearly 100 percent of universities have to adjust their enrollment plans to make them fit real conditions.

HCM City Economics University said it plans to enroll 5,800 students this year and 40 percent of these will be selected from the students who are deemed excellent students.

The school has designed five enrollment methods, allowing students to register with more than one of the methods.

The HCM City National University has also decided to adjust the enrollment methods, though it affirmed that the adjustments are designed to not cause disturbance to students.

The common characteristic of all plans is that schools, including ones with many enrollment methods, will consider high school finals’ results to select students. This means that high school finals will still be a reliable measure for schools to use to admit students. 

Mai Lan

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

 
 

Other News

.
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
Economic incentives not enough for early marriage
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

When pop star Bich Phuong released her 2017 hit Bao Giờ Lấy Chồng?, or 'When Will You Get Married?', she sang for millions of single Vietnamese women in their 20s and 30s, parodying relatives' intrusive questions during Lunar New Year. 

Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
Vietnam ranks second for COVID-19 response in global survey
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its COVID-19 response, and first among Southeast Asian countries, 

Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
Health experts call for more investment in nurses and midwives
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Health experts called for further investment in education, jobs and leadership for nurses and midwives at a ceremony to celebrate International Nurses Day (May 12) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Prank police calls backfire on man
Prank police calls backfire on man
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
WHO official feels safe in Vietnam, praising fast and effective COVID-19 response
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park said he felt safe during his stay in Vietnam, commending the country’s fast and effective response against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
Farmer's blood club saves thousands of people
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Tran Phuoc Hung, 39, from Da Nang City is a farmer and founder of a blood donation club with more than 1,400 members who have helped save thousands of critical patients in the city and the nearby province of Quang Nam.

Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
Devoted doctor in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Tran Thi Phuong Anh, 45, a doctor of Hai Ba Trung District’s Medical Centre, Hanoi, has been a bit busier than usual since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city earlier this year.

HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
HCM City policy would encourage couples to have more than one child
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The HCM City Division of Population and Family Planning has proposed several policies that would help reduce child-raising costs for married couples and encourage them to have more than one child. 

Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
Vietnamese people forego Government support, offer it to those in need
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

More than 2,000 beneficiaries of the Government’s social welfare bailout package in Tho Xuan District in the central province of Thanh Hoa refused the support, claiming that the benefits should go to those in more desperate need.

30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
30 pct. of disabled made unemployed by COVID-19: UNDP report
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A UNDP report has found that some 30 percent of respondents in Vietnam who have disabilities were made unemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic while another 49 percent saw their working hours cut.

Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
Coronavirus: Japanese sumo wrestler dies at 28
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Shobushi, aged 28, was the first sumo wrestler diagnosed with Covid-19 and died of organ failure.

Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
Dong Nai to widen HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the southeastern province of Dong Nai has petitioned Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to approve the widening of the HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway to 10-12 lanes from four lanes.

Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily rise in deaths
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The country, which is at the centre of the Latin American outbreak, registers 881 deaths in a day.

Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
Vietnam flies over 300 citizens from Russia home
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A flight took off at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow on May 12, bringing home over 300 overseas Vietnamese in Russia. It is expected to land in Van Don airport, Quang Ninh province on May 13 morning.

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
Education Ministry sets tough rules for schools to organize their own entrance exams
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has set very strict requirements for universities to organize entrance exams of their own.

Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  13/05/2020 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 