Vietnam’s schools to carry out digital transformation

Though they have complained about the challenges of organizing online training, schools agree that now is the right time to digitize university education.

A leader of Thai Nguyen University said since the beginning of 2020, the university has increased online classes and maintained all ordinary activities.





The school has faced problems organizing online teaching becaude of the lack of experience and learning tools since 70 percent of students are from mountainous and remote ethnic minority areas. However, the leaders of the school consider online teaching as a basic training mode.



To date, online training has been applied to more than 90 percent of subjects at the school.



At Dong Nai University of Technology, in addition to online teaching, the school organizes online exams and assesses students’ abilities through Webex Meetings.



To date, oral exams, major exercises and essays for the second semester have been completed with online exams with high student participation rate of 93.8 percent.

According to Duong Thang Long, vice rector of the Hanoi Open University, 42 percent of students at the school have fully been involved in online learning.



From late February to early April, there were more than 1 million accesses to online classes and more than 1,600 credit-based classes opened on LMS with online learning time of more than 14 million minutes.



Long said the university is considering organizing online semester-end exams.



“Lecturers will raise questions directly and online to students,” he explained. “Students will also defend their theses online."



Approaching online teaching mode, the HCM City University of Technology and Education began applying blended learning before the epidemic outbreak. Students study theory online first, and then they go to class and apply the knowlege they receive in projects.



Do Van Dung, rector of the school, said that thanks to blended learning, students of the school won first prizes at the competitions for students doing research for the last three years. When the epidemic broke out, students quickly got used to the 100 percent online learning schedule.



“We have opened 5,300 online classes so far this epidemic. All the activities of the school have been organized as usual,” Dung said, adding that 100 percent of permanent lecturers of the school teach online and 23,000 students attend the classes.



The school plans to continue organizing online classes until the end of the second semester, even if the epidemic ends. Students will go to school just for practical lessons.



The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) is amending some regulations on full-time university education, allowing schools to carry out online training hours at a certain level.

Le Huyen

