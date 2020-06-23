Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium
Ingredient to make anchovy fish cake: Piper sarmentosum leaves, shallot, spring onion, fennel, fish sauce, pepper (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)
Many businesses, travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, and other destinations have simultaneously reduced ticket prices and offered special deals to attract tourists
For those passionate about travelling, the search and navigation features of Google Maps are a godsend.
Egypt is famous for its pyramids, but did you know Vietnam has pyramids too? But in Vietnam they are not huge structures in the desert, but instead tasty snacks made from rice.
Yen Island has become an increasingly popular attraction situated in Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, largely thanks to its pristine beauty and its habitat that features many bird’s nests.
Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.
With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.
Van Hanh Zen monastery in Da Lat city is a cultural landmark that features bold Buddhist architecture. The monastery exhibits pictures and antiquities collected by its Most Venerable Abbot Thich Vien Thanh over the past three decades.
The south-central coast province of Binh Thuan and the southern coast province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will launch double-decker bus services following a recent decision by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta province of An Giang has launched a new tourism campaign to attract domestic visitors.
Located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, the ancient city of Hue impresses visitors through its peace and ancient beauty, along with boasting the modern and vibrant features of a developing city.
Street carnivals have been planned to be organised in the central city of Danang every weekend until the end of this year.
Travel magazine Travel + Leisure has lavished praise on Vietnam's “gorgeous” beaches and “insanely good food”, all of which serve to make Vietnam a great post-COVID-19 destination,
In a bid to promote local tourism and attract more visitors, the tourism sector in Ha Nam province has come up with a range of new offerings.
With Nha Trang city being considered one of most popular destinations for Russian tourists visiting the country, let’s take a close look at the area’s beauty as seen through the eyes of various foreign photographers.
Plenty of tourists have begun to visit the UNESCO-recognised ancient city of Hoi An with the area reopening after suspending all activities for over two months as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.
Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex is a special religious tourist site in an awe-inspiring landscape, with its front facing the lake and its back leaning into the mountain.
Located 15km from Hanoi, Bat Trang pottery village is an ideal destination for weekend trips with many unique activities related to the tradition of making ceramic and porcelain products.
A year on the road, 18 countries visited and 16,000 kilometres covered. As cycle rides go, you’d be hard pressed to find one tougher.
Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi City’s Ba Dinh District will close from June 15 to August 15 for annual maintenance work, according to the mausoleum’s Management Board.
