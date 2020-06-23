Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/06/2020 14:24:37 (GMT +7)
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food

 
 
24/06/2020    13:17 GMT+7

Rustle up some tasty fish cakes, They are easy to make and super healthy due to high protein and calcium

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food

Ingredient to make anchovy fish cake: Piper sarmentosum leaves, shallot, spring onion, fennel, fish sauce, pepper (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food


Anchovy : 600gr, minced pork,300 gr 2 eggs (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA)

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food


Finely chop seasoning vegetables then mix with mined pork, egg and fish (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food



Finely chop seasoning vegetables then mix with mined pork, egg and fish (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

 
Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food


Fry in deep fryer. Lard will increase more attractive aroma for the cake (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)

Anchovy fish cake - perfect comfort food


Fish cake is easy to make and super healthy due to its high protein and calcium (Photo: Vietnamplus/ VNA

 
 

.
