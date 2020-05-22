Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 13:41:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island

 
 
23/05/2020    12:17 GMT+7

Authorities in Ca Mau have been given the green light to open a sea route connecting it with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island district - two popular tourist destinations belonging to nearby Kien Giang province.

Ca Mau to open sea route to Nam Du Archipelago, Phu Quoc Island hinh anh 1

Nam Du archipelago 

The Phu Quoc Express Joint Stock Company’s high-speed boats will ply the route - the first of its kind in Ca Mau.

In order for the routes to open this year, Ca Mau plans to build a temporary port in Tran Van Thoi district’s Song Doc town. In the long term, a 500-metre port is to be built on the southern bank of Doc river.

Tran Hieu Hung, Director of the Ca Mau Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said tourists will also be able to more easily reach destinations in Ca Mau such as Thi Tuong Lagoon, U Minh Ha National Park, and Hon Da Bac relic site.

Visitors will have more options to experience many of the Mekong Delta’s tourism sites after the sea route opens, he added.

 

According to the department, Ca Mau welcomed over 1.6 million tourists last year and earned 2.49 trillion VND (107 million USD), increases of 16.2 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively, against 2018.

Located 46 km from the coast of Kien Giang, Phu Quoc Island is famed for its pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper, and “ruou sim” - a wine made from sim fruit, or Rose Myrtle. A variety of tours are available, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkelling, fishing, and trips to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches, and much more.

To the southeast of Phu Quoc island, Nam Du archipelago consists of 21 islands and islets and is often referred to as a miniature Ha Long Bay in Vietnam’s southern seas, but unlike its tourist-clogged northern counterpart remains relatively untouched./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
Foreign website suggests leading coffee shops in Sapa
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Prestigious travel website Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the top seven coffee shops not to be missed by visitors during a trip to Sapa, an iconic town located in the northern province of Lao Cai.

Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
Tours of world's largest cave Son Doong resume
TRAVELicon  3 giờ trước 

Exploration tours at Son Doong, the world's largest cave, located in Quang Binh Province, reopened on May 15 after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
'Pouring water season' in Y Ty
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

The best time to admire the golden rice fields in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October, however in 'pouring water season', starting from May to June, Y Ty is as beautiful as a watercolor painting.

Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
Viet Nam needs to position itself safe tourism paradise: experts
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Airlines called for the return of international flights at a symposium on tourism on Thursday.

UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary offers admission fee discounts
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Visitors to the UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam are set to receive a 30% discount on entrance tickets as of June 1, according to a statement made by the Management Board of My Son Cultural Heritage.

Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
Local tourists, guests to help hospitality industry recover
TRAVELicon  22/05/2020 

Hotels need to appeal more to local corporate guests and tourists to help the hospitality sector recover, market researcher Savills has said.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
PHOTOSicon  21/05/2020 

The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.

Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
Ha Long Bay tourist ships attract customers with discounts
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

A number of five-star tourist ships in Ha Long Bay have attracted a lot of local customers with deep discount programmes.

Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
Google assesses travel trend in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

Based on the search data, Google has assessed the change of the travel trend in Vietnam due to the impact of Covid-19 epidemic.

Da Nang cruisers back on water
Da Nang cruisers back on water
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Tourism activities have resumed in the central city of Da Nang after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Operators of cruises along the Han River, a major symbol of the city’s tourism, are set to welcome swelling numbers of domestic visitors.

Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors
VIDEOicon  21/05/2020 

Many entertainment venues in HCM City have reopened now that social distancing measures have been eased, but the number of visitors to Bui Vien pedestrian street is still significantly down. 

Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
Story of nhut, a specialty of Nghe An
TRAVELicon  21/05/2020 

For northerners, fermented pickles are part and parcel of daily meals, but for locals in central provinces, particularly Nghe An, nhút (pickle made from young jackfruit) is a real specialty.

New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
New train set to be equipped with luxury bar
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Engineers from the Di An Train Joint Stock Company have completed a luxury bar compartment, the first of its kind in the nation, as a means of serving tourism demand between Da Nang and the south-central province of Binh Dinh.

Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
Yellow floating rice fields await tourists this week
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities in the northern province of Ninh Binh are hosting an annual tourism week themed Yellow in Tam Coc – Trang An between May 16 and 22 as the rice season approaches.

Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
Vietnam is safe, hospitable country for travelers: Australia’s 7News
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

Australia’s 7News last weekend run a five-minute report on Vietnam’s effort in combating coronavirus.

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists once borders reopened
TRAVELicon  20/05/2020 

The tourism industry prepares for welcoming visitors from countries and territories which have contained the disease.

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
Attractive discounts to be offered for visitors to Sapa
TRAVELicon  19/05/2020 

The tourist town of Sapa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai will launch an appealing promotional tourism programme to lure visitors as the country has fundamentally controlled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
Romantic Da Lat hidden in magnificent morning clouds
PHOTOSicon  19/05/2020 

As we move into the end of May, visitors to Da Lat, a tourist attraction in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, will have the chance to enjoy cool weather while being immersed among huge clouds.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 