24/07/2020 20:26:56 (GMT +7)
Cao Bang listed among Top 50 best views in the world

24/07/2020    20:10 GMT+7

Leading news website Insider of the United States has named Vietnam’s UNESCO-recognised Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark among the 50 best views in the world.

The US’s leading news website Insider has named Vietnam’s Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark among the 50 best views in the world.

Non Nuoc Cao Bang is a UNESCO Global Geopark with magnificent views of its waterfalls, lakes, and diverse plant species, the newswire describes when gathering 50 of the most breathtaking views in the world.

Argentina’s Los Glaciares National Park, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, The Great Wall of China, and Lavender fields in the Provence region of France are also among the list.

Located in the north of Vietnam, 300km from Hanoi, Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark covers 3,000sq.km. It covers six districts of Ha Quang, Tra Linh, Quang Yen, Trung Khanh, Ha Lang, Phuc Hoa, and part of Hoa An, Nguyen Binh and Thach An districts. The geopark is home to nine ethnic groups including Tay, Nung, Mong, Dao and San Chay.

The geopark is an exceptional territory which offers insights into the history of our planet across more than 500 million years through protected sites. Fossils, marine sediment, volcanic and plutonic rocks and minerals are witness to the remarkable evolution and changes of our planet, and they constitute an exceptional geological heritage.

It is also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites and special historical monuments. The area is also well-known for its high biological diversity with abundant endemic plant and animal species and ecosystems.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 1

Non Nuoc Cao Bang is renowned as a UNESCO global geopark featuring magnificent views of local waterfalls, lakes, and a diverse range of plant species. It is home to a tropical monsoon climate, along with two distinct wet and dry seasons, suitable for various species of endemic faunas, floras, herbs, and specialty crops to grow.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 2

Los Glaciares National Park located in Argentina tops the list for its most breathtaking view in the world.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 3

Second position goes to Iguazu Falls in Iguazu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site situated between Argentina and Brazil.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 4

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is widely considered to be one of the most prestigious underwater ecosystems globally. Home to approximately 1,500 species of fish and 400 different types of mollusca, the area is beautiful to see both from above and below.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 5

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is the largest salt flat in the world according to National Geographic, with the salt-covered ground often creating mind-blowing, mirror-like effects.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 6

The crisp blue water and mountain-filled landscapes on show at Moraine Lake in Canada’s Banff National Park are considered spectacular sights for guests.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 7

As a result of weathering and erosion, landscapes known as China Danxia feature coloured "stripes" of red sedimentary rock, according to UNESCO.

 
cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 8

Originally built in the 3rd century BC, the Great Wall of China is one of the world’s most important historical sites that represents both its culture and ancient civilization.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 9

The spectacular Nubian Monuments found in Egypt have been carved out of sandstone cliffs.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 10

National Geographic names Lapland in Finland as one of the best places in which to gaze at the sky during aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 11

Provence in the south of France is home to a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites. The region is best known for its lavender fields that can be seen blooming in vibrant shades of purple and magenta.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 12

The breathtaking Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany is widely described as a wondrous sight, providing inspiration for Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle, according to Travel + Leisure.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 13

The village of Oia located on the island of Santorini (Greece) is renowned for its gorgeous hills featuring white and blue buildings and vibrant waters.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 14

Iceland's black-sand beach, known as Reynisfjara, showcases incredible columns made of basalt and rock pillars that protrude from the water.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 15

The Grand Canyon National Park in the US state of Arizona represents two billion years of geological history, with the canyons being carved out by the Colorado River, making this one of the most visually spectacular landscapes throughout the world.

cao bang listed among top 50 best views in the world hinh 16

Dubbed the "largest curtain of falling water in the world" by UNESCO, Victoria Falls features numerous basalt gorges and narrow valleys that have been formed from falling water over a long period of time. This incredible natural wonder in the heart of Africa is truly unique.

VOV/Insider/VNN/VNA

 
 

