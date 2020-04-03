CNN places Phu Quoc among best destinations in Asia

Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been named among the 17 best places in Asia by Cable News Network (CNN).

Sao beach in Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: VNA)

The US-based television network recommended travelers to try the largest island of Vietnam, which is also dubbed as “Pearl Island.” The island is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia and the world's longest overseas cable car, it said.

Earlier, CNN Travel has published a list of the best things to do in the island.

Besides resting on beautiful beaches such as Sao beach, Long beach and Ong Lang beach, travelers can kayak through fishing villages or dine on fresh seafood aboard a floating platoon, go squid fishing or visit a pearl farm.

Whether you're keen to snorkel or scuba dive, the waters around Phu Quoc are teeming with marine life, most of which is centred around the Phu Quoc Marine Park in the south or the Ganh Dau Coral Gardens just off the northwestern tip, it said.

In addition to crabs, squid and hundreds of coral reef fish, you might also be lucky enough to spot a hawksbill turtle or a green turtle, both of which are endangered.

Meanwhile, Cua Can river, which winds from the sea into the centre of the island on the northern end of Phu Quoc, is an ideal place to go kayaking, especially for beginners, thanks to the calm currents and jungle surrounds.

Those who want to go trekking can consider Phu Quoc National Park, which is home to easy walking trails and more than 200 wild animal species and rare birds.

For an affordable, convivial night out, CNN suggested Ham Ninh fishing village, which is located on the eastern coast.

The village is set inland from the ocean along a canal where stilt houses, colorful boats and floating restaurants hover above the water.

Squid fishing is another unforgettable way to spend a night out, according to CNN./.

Bun ken, a speciality of Phu Quoc Island Phu Quoc Island is not only famed in Vietnam for its heart-rending beauty but also its cuisine, ranging from fish sauce and herring salad to bún kèn (traditional noodle soup), which has been eaten on the island for hundreds of years.