CNN releases “Why not Vietnam” video for tourism promotion campaign

A 30-second video titled “Why not Vietnam” will be broadcast on news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN) of the United States starting from October 15 to advertise Vietnamese tourism worldwide.

Nguyen Le Phuc, deputy general director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), made the confirmation during a press conference in Hanoi on October 14.

The video is set to be shown on CNN until mid-November in an effort to attract a greater number of tourists to the country following the second wave of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The name of “Why not Vietnam” suggest that visitors choose Vietnam as it can be viewed as a safe tourism destination, Phuc said.

The “Why not Vietnam” campaign marks the third time that a video on Vietnamese tourism has been broadcast by CNN.

This comes after the US broadcaster aired two videos titled “Hanoi: Heart of Vietnam” and “Hanoi: Cradle of Heritage” in Asia and the Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, South Asia, and North America. VOV