Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/06/2020 07:49:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Food in the city

 
 
07/06/2020    07:42 GMT+7

Vietnamese cuisine is one of the world’s healthiest. 

Pho, a flat rice noodle soup, is a nutritionist’s dream. The beef or chicken provide protein, the herbs and vegetables provide fibers, vitamins, minerals, and the spices, chili, or lemon provide antioxidants. If you drink the broth, that’s a good source of vitamins as well. The base of the soup is either beef bones (pho bo) or chicken bones (pho ga).

A chef makes banh xeo at Banh Xeo 46A restaurant in District 1, HCMC - PHOTO: PETER KAUFFNER

Hu tieu is also a flat rice noodle soup, but uses pork bones as a base. As a personality binary, celebrities get asked, “Pho or hu tieu?” Pho bo is the characteristic soup of the North, bun bo (rice noodle and beef) the central region, and hu tieu the South. HCMC has many signs advertising hu tieu Nam Vang – southern-style hu tieu. It’s sweeter than hu tieu My Tho, which uses chewy rice.

While pho tastes pretty much the same as good old chicken noodle soup, Vietnam does have more exciting foods. When celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain arrived in HCMC, he went straight to Banh Xeo 46A, an outdoor restaurant in the Tan Dinh market area at 46A Dinh Cong Trang Street in District 1.

Banh xeo translates as rice pancake. “Banh” means cake while “xeo” means sizzle. But it isn’t a sizzling cake, at least not when it is served. The name refers to the loud sound that the dough makes when it hits the skillet.

The rice-based dough is gluten free, dairy free and egg free, and thus healthier than wheat-based alternatives. After the crepe is fried until crispy, it gets stuffed with grilled pork, bean sprouts, shrimp, red chili, and garlic. Then it is folded in half.

But rice isn’t yellow, you say. Why is the crepe yellow? The color is from turmeric, which is added to the dough. Turmeric is quite a trendy spice these days. It is promoted as having anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Oxidants are associated with ageing.

Banh mi, or sandwiches, is a popular and delicious Vietnamese fast food. It is based on French bread, so there is less to be said for it nutritionally. Viette Banh Mi at 8 Nguyen Thi Nghia Street makes an outstanding “king sized” banh mi.

Bun cha, or grilled pork and rice noodles, is another you-gotta-try-this-while-you’re-in-Vietnam food.  “Bun” means rice noodle while “cha” means rolls. You dip a ball of grilled fatty pork into a “dipping sauce.” The dish is associated with Hanoi, but there are bun cha restaurants everywhere in Vietnam. Bun Cha 54 is at 54 Dinh Tien Hoang Street in District 1.

If you’ve had enough of healthy eating and Vietnamese food, HCMC has its share of rib restaurants, including Quan Ut Ut at 168 Vo Van Kiet Street and Jake's BBQ at 50 Pasteur Street. Nothing beats the taste of barbequed ribs. These are high priced, at least by the standards of HCMC.

The Pham Ngu Lao precinct, especially the area around De Tham Street, has an impressive collection of internationally oriented restaurants, including Italian and Indian restaurants. KFC is quite popular in Vietnam. Other chains, including Lotte, McDonald’s, and Texas chicken, have made limited inroads as well.

33 De Tham Restaurant gets great reviews as a seafood restaurant. Bun rieu, or crab and tomato noodle soup, is Vietnam’s outstanding seafood.

While Japanese food often gets top honors as the world’s healthiest cuisine, Vietnam’s body mass index of 21.6 and 1% obesity is actually better than Japan’s BMI of 22.6 and 3.5% obesity. Sadly, the next generation is growing up fatter. Vietnamese aged 2 to 19 have an obesity rate of 6.8%.

A large bowl of pho is about 650 calories, banh xeo is 658 calories, a pork sandwich (banh mi thit) is 300 calories, a deep fried spring roll is 200, and a glass of ice coffee is 129. A moderately active adult woman should eat 2,000 calories a day while similar male should eat around 2,500. Nutritionists recommend staying away from spareribs and other grilled meats with dripping sauces as these are likely to contain coconut or peanut. SGT

Peter Kauffner

 
Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake

Vietnamese food: Shrimp cake

No trip to Hanoi is complete without a visit to the city's iconic West Lake. But have you tried one of its traditional delicacies? These crispy shrimp cakes are the perfect complement to a day by the water's edge.  

Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An

Must-try street food options for a day trip to Hoi An

Situated in the central province of Quang Nam, the ancient city of Hoi An leaves a great impression on visitors due to its fabulous culture, friendliness of local people, shopping options, and range of street food. 

 
 

Other News

.
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
A summer evening at “Pao’s House”
PHOTOSicon  0 giờ trước 

When director Do Thanh Hai was making preparations for the filming of ‘Chuyen Cua Pao’ (Pao’s Story) in 2016, he stopped by Lung Cam Hamlet, Dong Van District, Ha Giang Province. 

Where's the beef? Nha Trang, that's where
Where's the beef? Nha Trang, that's where
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Nha Trang not only has beautiful beaches and tasty seafood, but it's also a great place for bò nướng (grilled beef).

Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam
Hang Hu in Lang Son, an attraction of northeastern Vietnam
TRAVELicon  15 giờ trước 

The northeastern mountain district of Bac Son in Lang Son province is home to many historical sites and charming landscapes. Local people are still practicing their age-old traditions that vividly reflect Vietnamese identities.

Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021
Vietnam among leading global travel destinations for 2021
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The website Traveller Australia has listed Vietnam among the top 10 safe and friendly overseas nations that Australians are most likely to be visiting during 2021.

Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
Bicycle sharing finds favour in Vietnam
VIDEOicon  19 giờ trước 

While bicycle sharing may be quite a familiar concept in some countries around the world it remains quite novel in Vietnam. Though only recently introduced, the service has already been welcomed by local people.

Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.

Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
Beholding sunset on Ngai Thau peak
TRAVELicon  06/06/2020 

Conquering Ngai Thau peak and beholding the sunset is an unforgettable experience for visitors to Bac Ha district, Lao Cai province. The journey is quite challenging but the view at the top of the mountain makes it worth a try.

Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
Ho Chi Minh City to host diverse range of tourism events
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City administration has unveiled an array of plans to organise several major tourism events in the southern city between now and the end of the year.

With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
With pandemic under control, Ninh Binh opens arms to tourists
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Hundreds of boats wait for passengers at a dock on a bright, sunny morning. We're at Tam Coc Wharf, in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, the northern province of Ninh Binh in late May.

What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
What to do in Hanoi in 24 hours: Nightlife
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Night activities in this millennial city may surprise visitors and leave deep impressions.

Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
Ha Long authorities vow to punish cheating tour operators
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

Authorities in Ha Long City said they would investigate and punish local tour operators for cheating tourists even though the tourists had withdrawn the complaint, saying that they had reached an agreement.

Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
Picturesque view of summer lotus flowers blooming in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

As thousands of lotus flowers begin to fully bloom following the arrival of June, Hanoi is being blessed with an array of picturesque and peaceful scenery.

Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
Exploring the unique lotus leaf pagoda of Dong Thap province
PHOTOSicon  05/06/2020 

Situated in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, Lotus Leaf pagoda can be considered as a unique destination in the nation where visitors heading to the site get a glimpse of the giant lotus leaves.

Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
Cable line with world's highest track rope to be inaugurated in Hai Phong
TRAVELicon  05/06/2020 

The Cat Hai - Phu Long cable line in the northern port city of Hai Phong will be inaugurated on June 6.

Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
Vietnamese food: Chicken salad with mangosteen
VIDEOicon  05/06/2020 

Often referred to as the 'queen of tropical fruits', mangosteen is sweet, sour, juicy and ripes in the summer. In the south of Vietnam it is used in chicken salad, giving the dish a whole new taste sensation. 

Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
Pilot scheme to welcome foreign visitors to Phu Quoc island
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has been devising a roadmap to reopen the country to international tourists, with Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang being considered as a location to trial a pilot scheme.

Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
Crowds returning to Hoi An marks start of post-pandemic period
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Located in Quang Nam province, the ancient town of Hoi An has become increasingly bustling after enduring a quiet period during social distancing policies due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
Tourism authority told to account for proposal over 400 free air tickets
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to explain its proposal asking air carriers to provide 400 free air tickets for domestic flights to boost its tourism stimulation program.

Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
Hanoi, HCM City listed among most popular travel destinations in Asia
TRAVELicon  04/06/2020 

Vietnam’s two largest cities Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the most popular travel destinations throughout Asia, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 