Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 21:30:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight

 
 
29/06/2020    20:23 GMT+7

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
Visitors experience tours and information of destinations in Hanoi at the pedestrian zone. —VNS Photo Minh Thu

The three-day event is being held by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, Vietnam Airlines and other tourism enterprises.

Historical and cultural relic sites such as Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo Prison relics, Huong (Perfume) Pagoda and Thay Pagoda will be reproduced on Dinh Tien Hoang Street.

A tourism promotion festival, featuring 80 travel companies, hotels, airlines, tourism associations and clubs, will take place at Le Thach Street.

Special drinks of Hanoi such as lotus tea and Giang egg coffee and Trang Tien ice cream will be introduced at Le Lai Street.

In addition, Vietnam Airlines will work with Hanoitourist and Flamingo Redtour to introduce and sell Hanoi tourism promotion products at Ly Thai To Garden area and the pedestrian zone near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Marketing officer Do Le Quyen of Hanoitourist said the company will release special tours for guests aged over 60, including tours to discover Thang Long Royal Citadel and 'Sacred Night at Hoa Lo Prison' relic.  

Dang Van Bieu, vice director of Hoa Lo Prison relic management board, said the new tour promises to bring an extraordinarily emotional experience for tourists.

“Hoa Lo Prison is one among the remarkable destinations of the tourists to Hanoi, it attracts many foreigners, however, it has also received the worthy attention of domestic visitors,” he said.

 

“We have built a replica of the prison at the festival and designed a mini-tour with film screenings to lure more tourists to the site.”

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
A boy tries to print patterns on stone steles at the booth of Temple of Literature. Photo courtesy of director Le Xuan Kieu

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Temple of Literature centre, said some experimental activities to dig out history, heritage and culture will be introduced at the vent, such as printing patterns on stone steles at the Temple of Literature, painting and writing calligraphy.

A street culture festival entitled 'Hanoi - Green Destination' today will introduce the city’s culture and arts through a traditional costume fashion show, street parade and art performance with nearly 4,000 artists and cultural heritage practitioners.

“Local enterprises need to boost promotional activities and refresh the image of Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination where visitors’ health is secured,” said deputy director of Hanoi Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu.

In June alone, the department and the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club signed agreements with local authorities of provinces such as Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh and Lai Chau to promote tourism. Some field trips have been launched to northwestern provinces and neighbouring cities of Hanoi with the participation of media and travel agents. VNS

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture

A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

Hanoi’s tourism promotion activities to be held

Hanoi authorities have issued a plan on the city’s tourism promotion activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

To really set free its tremendous potential for investment, trade, and tourism, Hanoi has been actively implementing different measures to promote itself domestically and abroad in a bid to become a safer and more stable destination.

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Travel firms: save them or let them die?
Travel firms: save them or let them die?
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

If one drop of milk is given to every business, all of them will remain alive, but none will be strong enough to compete with the world’s giants, Tran Dinh Thien, a respected economist, has noted.

Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

'Clean' lotus given a twist
'Clean' lotus given a twist
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Summer comes to town bringing a wonderful retreat, lotus. With ingredients from ponds of lotus in blossom, the chefs make various delicacies. Minh Thu breathes in charming fragrance of lotus dishes at Senté.

Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Traditional villages possess many cultural values and great potential for tourism development; however, their ways of thinking and creative methods need to be innovated to awaken this potential.

Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

I love a hot bath. And I love the smell of traditional herbs. Seriously, who doesn’t?

Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.

Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Reporter Andrew Faulk of New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has praised the hospitality, delicious food, and idyllic scenery of Vietnam’s central region which can be seen through a series of vivid photos.

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 