Hanoi destinations put in the limelight

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Visitors experience tours and information of destinations in Hanoi at the pedestrian zone. —VNS Photo Minh Thu

The three-day event is being held by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, Vietnam Airlines and other tourism enterprises.

Historical and cultural relic sites such as Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo Prison relics, Huong (Perfume) Pagoda and Thay Pagoda will be reproduced on Dinh Tien Hoang Street.

A tourism promotion festival, featuring 80 travel companies, hotels, airlines, tourism associations and clubs, will take place at Le Thach Street.

Special drinks of Hanoi such as lotus tea and Giang egg coffee and Trang Tien ice cream will be introduced at Le Lai Street.

In addition, Vietnam Airlines will work with Hanoitourist and Flamingo Redtour to introduce and sell Hanoi tourism promotion products at Ly Thai To Garden area and the pedestrian zone near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Marketing officer Do Le Quyen of Hanoitourist said the company will release special tours for guests aged over 60, including tours to discover Thang Long Royal Citadel and 'Sacred Night at Hoa Lo Prison' relic.

Dang Van Bieu, vice director of Hoa Lo Prison relic management board, said the new tour promises to bring an extraordinarily emotional experience for tourists.

“Hoa Lo Prison is one among the remarkable destinations of the tourists to Hanoi, it attracts many foreigners, however, it has also received the worthy attention of domestic visitors,” he said.

“We have built a replica of the prison at the festival and designed a mini-tour with film screenings to lure more tourists to the site.”

A boy tries to print patterns on stone steles at the booth of Temple of Literature. Photo courtesy of director Le Xuan Kieu

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Temple of Literature centre, said some experimental activities to dig out history, heritage and culture will be introduced at the vent, such as printing patterns on stone steles at the Temple of Literature, painting and writing calligraphy.

A street culture festival entitled 'Hanoi - Green Destination' today will introduce the city’s culture and arts through a traditional costume fashion show, street parade and art performance with nearly 4,000 artists and cultural heritage practitioners.

“Local enterprises need to boost promotional activities and refresh the image of Vietnam as a safe and friendly destination where visitors’ health is secured,” said deputy director of Hanoi Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu.

In June alone, the department and the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club signed agreements with local authorities of provinces such as Ninh Binh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh and Lai Chau to promote tourism. Some field trips have been launched to northwestern provinces and neighbouring cities of Hanoi with the participation of media and travel agents. VNS

Street festival promotes Hanoi’s diverse culture A street cultural festival themed “Hanoi – Green Destination” took place at the pedestrian zone in the city downtown on June 27 evening, attracting thousands of local residents and visitors.