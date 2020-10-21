Hoi An’s fried shrimp wonton

Fried shrimp wonton is among the dishes visitors should not miss in the ancient town of Hoi An. Wonton is made with rice flour and filled with ingredients such as shrimp, pork, egg, and spices.
Fried shrimp wonton has become a familiar dish, associated with the ancient town of Hoi An. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Among Hoi An's unique dishes, fried wonton is easy to make and quick to process. (Photo:VNP/VNA)
Tomato, onion, pineapple, bean sprouts, shrimp are main ingredients of the dish (Photo: VNP/VNA)
There are many ways of processing wonton dishes: fried wonton, wonton soup or wonton. Fried wonton is made with rice flour and filled with ingredients such as shrimp, pork, egg, and spices. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
