Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 17:32:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online

28/08/2020    16:07 GMT+7

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online hinh anh 1

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), together with the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and the Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme (SSTP) have joined hands to launch a new ‘Green Travel’ section on the national tourism website: www.vietnam.travel/sustainability.

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), together with the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) and the Swiss Sustainable Tourism Programme (SSTP) have joined hands to launch a new ‘Green Travel’ section on the national tourism website: www.vietnam.travel/sustainability.

Users visiting the section will find articles dedicated to best practices for responsible travellers, guides on following Vietnamese customs and local etiquette, and pieces highlighting the country’s lesser-known destinations.

To make it easier for travellers to find sustainable tourism providers in Vietnam, the webpage features a catalog of reputable businesses across the country. Visitors can look up outstanding tours that are educational, ethical, as well as eco-friendly; find sustainable accommodations among lodges, homestays, and hotels; and discover souvenirs such as crafts, textiles, and stationery brands that preserve Vietnamese culture and support local communities.

The section also offers hand-drawn infographics on sustainable travel in Vietnam, and in-depth stories for those interested in Vietnam’s ethnic minorities and traditional craft villages.

To make the experience actionable for travellers planning trips, a collection of leading tour operators offering sustainable experiences is also included.

In order to ensure the listed companies are standout examples of practicing socially and environmentally sustainable tourism, TAB sought the expertise of SSTP consultants to research the contents of the Green Travel section in accordance with the sustainability criteria established by SSTP for the tourism industry in Vietnam.

Tourism officials said the Green Travel section represents progress, and is a first step in Vietnam’s endeavours to support sustainable travel businesses and assist responsible travellers coming to Vietnam.

Over the coming months, the national tourism website will make debut videos showcasing the country’s best sustainable tourism assets and outstanding experiences, and will host giveaways for sustainable Vietnamese products and holidays on its official social media channels, found under the handle: @vietnamtourismboard.

Already social media users can show their support for responsible travel by searching in GIFs for the keyword ‘greenvietnam’, and posting the stickers to their stories on Instagram and Facebook.

Vietnam recently also launched a ‘Visit Vietnam from Home’ page, encouraging travellers to explore the country even while the borders are closed. The page delivers virtual travel experiences such as 360-degree tours, local recipes, colouring pages, and immersive videos.

Tourists prefer short-distance trips for National Day holiday

Tourists are booking mostly short-distance trips and brief stays near their homes for the upcoming National Day (September 2) holiday.

 

A representative of Vietravel said that all group tours stopped after the second COVID-19 outbreak in late July.

The company is now focusing on services for family groups such as car rentals, hotel reservations and tickets at tourist spots on Phu Quoc Island and Vung Tau City for the upcoming holiday.

Luxury staycations at hotels such as Rex, Lotte Saigon, and Vinpearl Luxury in HCM City are another alternative chosen by tourists, the representative said.

A staycation package at upscale hotels with discounted prices starting from VNĐ1.3 - 3.4 million (US$56-146) for two guests are especially suitable for locals in HCM City and neighbouring localities.  

TST Tourist is focusing on one or two-day tours by road with prices starting from VNĐ700,000-1.8 million ($30-77) a person.

Nguyen Minh Man of TST Tourist’s marketing department said the company has adopted COVID-19 preventive measures to ensure safety for tourists.

Fewer than 30 passengers are being grouped in a 45-seat bus, and fewer than 20 guests in a 30-seat bus, to maintain safe distancing, Mẫn said.

Struggling travel operators are striving to organise tours for the holiday in an attempt to maintain operations and create work for staff, according to the HCM City Department of Tourism.

Travel agencies said that they plan to offer stimulus tour packages for the autumn season and year-end holidays if the outbreak is under control in September.

During the upcoming holiday, the Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run additional trains on routes from HCM City to Nha Trang. The company has committed to implement preventive measures to ensure safety for passengers and staff.

The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is expected to welcome small groups and families during the National Day holiday, said Hoang Van Vinh, chairman of Khanh Hoa Province Tourism Association./.VNA/VNS

HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism

HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has mapped out two scenarios to kick-start the tourism market post-COVID-19.

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official

Tourism firms need Government relief to survive: official

The Government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help HCM City travel firms survive the coronavirus crisis, a top official in the city Department of Tourism has said.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi specialties during autumn months
Hanoi specialties during autumn months
TRAVELicon  2 giờ trước 

While many people arrive in the capital for the purpose of studying or working, plenty decide to spend the rest of their life there just because of Hanoi’s unique specialties that make the city so special during the autumn.

The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt Hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.

Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
Con Dao from “hell on earth” to “tourist paradise”
TRAVELicon  27/08/2020 

Con Dao has been voted one of the best “secret” and most “appealing” islands on earth by Australian Lonely Planet and US Travel and Leisure magazines.

HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
HCM City devises two scenarios to revive tourism
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has mapped out two scenarios to kick-start the tourism market post-COVID-19.

Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
Enjoy the unique black banh mi of Quang Ninh
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Bread comes in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. There’s traditional loaves, burger buns, baguettes and of course, banh mi.

Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
Vietnamese food: Squid cakes
TRAVELicon  26/08/2020 

Ha Long Bay is not the only thing famous in Quang Ninh Province as this is also where the most ink-credible squid cakes are made. 

Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer
Cu Lao Cham through the lens of Greek adventurer
TRAVELicon  25/08/2020 

Cu Lao Cham, also known as the Cham islands, is a small archipelago situated off the coast of the central province of Quang Nam. It emerges as a popular destination among adventure lovers due to its pristine and romantic beauty.

Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
Exploring Monkey Kingdom in HCM City’s forest
TRAVELicon  25/08/2020 

Can Gio Mangrove Forest, which is some 50 kilometres away from the HCM City’s centre, is home to a kingdom of around 1,500 monkeys.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi at tourist sites
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Hanoi plans to provide free Wi-Fi at all tourist sites in four districts and one town in the city.

Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
Tour guides forced out of work by COVID-19
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam’s tourism market had not fully recovered from the first wave of COVID-19 before the second outbreak then erupted and hit tour guides hard, especially freelance guides. 

Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Every time tourists come to Tra Su cajuput forest, they all admire the wonderful landscape that nature has bestowed to this area. 

The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
The enticing sights and sounds of a mountainous market
TRAVELicon  24/08/2020 

Though not as busy as Sa Pa Market or Bac Ha Market, Can Cau Market in Si Ma Cai District, the northern province of Lao Cai, has its own unique features that have existed for hundreds of years among locals.

Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
Rice noodle specialty from northern port city
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Crab noodle soup is a well-known specialty of the northern port city of Haiphong. Its intriguing flavor will win the heart of food lovers.

The natural taste of Thai
The natural taste of Thai
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

After checking-in at an eco-friendly retreat in the Pu Luong Nature Reserve in north-central Thanh Hoa province last week, I began to look for some local food nearby.

An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
An insight into a century-old temple in Nghe An
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in Hoa Thanh commune of Yen Thanh district in the central province of Nghe An, historic Ca Temple is a site famous for both its architectural value and its historical relevance.

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam
TRAVELicon  23/08/2020 

Not only Hanoi, the northern region of Vietnam also has many impressive destinations for foreign visitors such as terraced fields or beautiful bays.

Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the northwestern edge of Lao Cai Province's Bat Xat District, the Y Ty highlands are more than 2,000m above sea level, which gives it a mild climate all year round,

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 