Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/07/2020 08:44:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
YOUR VIETNAM
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi

16/07/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Over 50 years ago underground wells were typical features of daily life for the residents of Hanoi. They served as ideal locations in which children could bathe, a meeting place for young couples falling in love, and a place for housewives to share gossip.

ageing underground wells in the heart of hanoi hinh 0
Several underground wells dug about 50 years ago can be found in the Old Quarter

In difficult times, when refrigerators were unavailable, wells were places for men to chill beer bottles and women to preserve Banh Chung, a local delicacy consisting of a glutinous rice square cake, ahead of the traditional lunar New Year festival.

In a bygone era in the Vietnamese capital, every street featured a small well with a diameter of just over one metre.

In contemporary society, the image of wells acting as a community hub seems to have disappeared in the minds of local people, although they still exist, even in the capital’s Old Quarter.

If one ventures deep into lane 86 of Hang Trong street close to Hoan Kiem lake, an old well can be found with a diameter of nearly two meters. Indeed, the well has been used in the past to supply water to people living in the local residential area.

ageing underground wells in the heart of hanoi hinh 1
An underground well is still in use in a small lane of Hang Trong street

Nguyen Van Hung, a resident living in the lane, says he does not know exactly how old the well is.

“This year I am 70 years old, but I've seen the well there since I was small,” Hung confides. “From that day until now, I have never seen the well run out of water. It is quite strange that water from this well is cool in summer and warm in winter.”

“I still remember the days when I was small, children and even young men went out to the well to have a bath. The well at that time served as the common living place of everyone in the area. Since tap water became commonly available, it is no longer used as much. Sometimes when running water is in short supply, the water from the well is still used for daily life. The water is still clean and crystal-clear, without the smell of mud or iron.”

With greater development and running water being connected to people’s homes, underground wells have become something of a relic of the past, with the image of the age-old wells gradually fading away in the memories of local people. Furthermore, many underground wells have been covered over to reserve places for modern houses or buildings to take shape. 

ageing underground wells in the heart of hanoi hinh 2
Such an age-old well is closely linked to Hanoians' daily life
 

Despite the quick tempo of life in the capital, several age-old underground wells have been preserved in the Old Quarter as a reminder of the past. One of them is situated at the end of Hang Chi lane with the site also serving as a meeting point for Hang Gai and Hang Quat streets.

The well is seen as a great meeting place for local people living in the three streets, who often come to collect water from the well for daily use, despite running water being readily available in their home.

ageing underground wells in the heart of hanoi hinh 3
Underground wells remind Hanoians of a bygone era and hard-working times

Moreover, another underground well in Phu Doan lane remains functional despite its age. The wall of the well was mainly constructed from red bricks which have gradually been eroded over time to become smooth and shiny.

The well, about one metre in diameter and more than two metres in depth, hasn’t run out of water for years. At present, the water from the well remains crystal-clear so many people often come to use it for their daily life.

ageing underground wells in the heart of hanoi hinh 4
Despite the quick tempo of life in the capital, several age-old underground wells have been preserved in the Old Quarter as a reminder of the past

Nguyen Xuan Khoi, a 80-year-old resident of Phu Doan lane, recalls his memory of the well.

“I still remember that decades ago people in the residential area lined up to get water from the well for domestic use every afternoon. The water was so clean and clear, because Hanoi was not as badly polluted as it is today, and local people were aware of preserving the well. For us, the well is the place for community activities and a well-maintained source of life, so everyone loves their well”.

Ancient wells are therefore closely connected with the daily life of several generations of people living in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Though all modern houses feature taps with running water, the old wells are still considered typical treasure of the capital, reminding local residents of a bygone era and hard-working times, although the sentiment of community spirit remains. VOV5

How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made

How Hanoi’s lotus-scented tea is made

Flavoring green tea with lotus scent is a manual process and no chemicals are allowed.

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

 
 

Other News

.
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
Nigerian man finds internet fame and happy family in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/07/2020 

A Nigerian man living in Vietnam has become an internet hit thanks to his funny videos and Vietnamese language skills.

Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
Past and present linked in Hanoi’s tradition of enjoying lotus tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/06/2020 

For many people, tea is not just a drink. Tea drinking has become an elegant hobby enjoyed by many Vietnamese people and Hanoians in particular.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
Vietnamese folk games: sitting tug-of-war and clay firecracker hurling
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/06/2020 

Traditional folk games have played an important role in Vietnamese culture. They still have been an almost magical attractions for Vietnamese children, and are played in every corner of the nation.

Tra Dong bronze casting village
Tra Dong bronze casting village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/06/2020 

Tra Dong village in Thanh Hoa province is known as the cradle of Dong Son culture from 1000 BC until the first century AD. The village has a long history of traditional bronze casting craft.

Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
Banh Gai - a speciality of Mia village, Thanh Hoa province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa province in north-central Vietnam is famous for many tourist attractions. Mia village in Tho Xuan districtis famous for banh gai or thorn leaf cake.

Younger generation show off patriotism
Younger generation show off patriotism
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

During the war, young people showed their undying love for the Fatherland, and were ready to sacrifice their lives for national independence. Nowadays, young people have found another way to show their love in small ways.

The O Du ethnic group
The O Du ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  25/05/2020 

Of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups, several consist of a few hundred people living in remote mountain areas. The O Du in Nghe An province is one of the groups with the smallest populations.

Incense-making craft of the Nung An
Incense-making craft of the Nung An
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

For many generations the Nung An ethnic minority of Phja Thap hamlet have been making incense sticks from natural materials.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
Dien Bien Phu - resplendent victory of Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  08/05/2020 

66 years ago, Vietnam became famous throughout the world for the Dien Bien Phu Victory which “resounded throughout the five continents and was world-shaking”. 

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, leaders of Dien Bien Phu Campaign
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap are the two leaders who led the Dien Bien Phu Campaign to a victory on May 7, 1954.

Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
Looking back on glorious Battle of Dien Bien Phu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  07/05/2020 

In 1953, eight years after reinvading Indochina, despite having mobilised huge economic and military resources, the French colonialists failed to achieve their purpose of destroying the revolutionary government

Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
Dien Bien: Changes in Muong Thanh valley
PHOTOSicon  07/05/2020 

66 years after the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - May 7, 2020), the Muong Thanh valley, onced a fierce battlefield with the sacrifices of many heroic people, is gradually reviving and changing day by day. 

Drum dance of the Giay
Drum dance of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  04/05/2020 

Of the ethnic groups who live in Ha Giang province, the Giay are clustered mainly in Tat Nga hamlet, Meo Vac district. Recent socio-economic development has made their life easier but has not changed their traditional culture.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/04/2020 

When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving
Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/03/2020 

The traditional craft of Zeng (brocade) weaving has long been the pride of the Ta Oi ethnic group in A Luoi district, Thua Thien–Hue province.

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 