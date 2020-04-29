Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 09:53:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Science-led solutions needed for Lower Mekong region: Experts

 
 
08/05/2020    08:39 GMT+7

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously for any policy making process.

It needs science-led solutions to fully protect the future of water and life in the Lower Mekong region, domestic and international experts have said in addressing challenges for the delta in the long run. 

 The inclusion of local knowledge and climate experience in climate change adaptation responds to the Paris Agreement, as it promotes informed decision-making and connection between climate policy and local needs. Photo: MEF

Voices, opinions, and experiences from the local community and experts should be taken seriously and harmoniously combined with world scientific knowledge to form the basis for developing adaptive policies.

Therefore, combining local experience and scientific advancements will make it effective for all adaptation options, according to an international online symposium on “Impacts of Mekong Hydropower Dams and Climate Change in the Lower Mekong Delta” held on April 27 by the Mekong Environment Forum (MEF) that is founded by Nguyen Minh Quang, a Can Tho University geopolitics scholar-practitioner and American senior writer/researcher James Borton.

At the virtual forum with more than 50 participants from Australia, France, Thailand, Vietnam, the US, the Netherlands, and the UK, the discussion reinforced that Vietnam is most exposed to climate change due to its downstream and coastal positioning.

Vietnamese and international experts of academics and research scientists understand that the pulse of life matters in the delta since it is the nation’s food basket. Further, the fertile delta is at a crossroads since food security needs are rising as the delta sinks each and every year.

 Co-founders of MEF: Nguyen Minh Quang, Can Tho University geopolitics scholar-practitioner, and American senior writer/researcher James Borton. Photo: MEF

“The Mekong Delta, faces dire water challenges since the food security and livelihoods for more than 60 million people, related to rice and shrimp farming are threatened by rising sea levels, droughts, hydropower development, industrialization, and storm surge potential,” said James Borton, co-founder of MEF, a non-profit forum dedicated to solutions deemed necessary for the progress and climate-smart evolution of the Lower Mekong peoples and ecosystems.

 

Experts like Brian Eyler from the Stimson Center in Washington DC, and Professor John Furlow, deputy director of Columbia University’s International Institute for Climate and Society, also acknowledged that climate change and upstream dams are contributing to the Mekong Delta’s coastal collapse.

Panelists like Dr. Pham Xuan Phu from An Giang University and Ms. Ashley Hollenbeck reinforced the need for community-based adaptation, emphasizing that: (1) The traditional top-down model for mitigating climate change no longer works; (2) Climate adaptation has received greater political and academic attention; and (3) Enhanced education and outreach are needed at the commune level with clear tasks and responsibilities plus investment on building capacity.

The MEF discourse on climate change and hydropower development also highlighted the value of sharing scientific information if the Mekong Delta is to find a way forward. Furthermore, independent consultant, Pham Manh Tuan, and Ms. Nguy Thi Khanh, director of GreenID, emphasized the need for local governments to ensure grass roots participation in decision-making about policy development in the region.

In addition, Dr. Philip Minderhoud, an expert on subsidence in the Mekong, also reflected on the need for community-led responses and for the government to steer policies in a sustainable direction, saying “The keys to solutions are to highlight and focus on the combination of smart, local solutions focused on decreasing environmental overexploitation in groundwater, elevation and sediment.”

The forum concluded that a combination of small-scale solutions can add up to more sustainable transformation overall, and successfully highlighted that international scientific cooperation offers the Mekong Delta region adaptive capabilities to lessen the hardships of droughts and floods on farmers and fishers. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages

Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

A study has identified a mutation that its authors say could make the coronavirus more infectious.

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
Nation ready to enjoy Super Flower Moon on May 7
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The last supermoon of the year will take place on May 7, with local people getting ready to enjoy the chance to admire the Super Flower Moon.

Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
Google Maps removes wrongful information about beach in Vietnam’s Phu Yen province
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Google Maps has removed false information about Phu Lam beach in Vietnam’s south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, according to a local official.

UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
UV indexes soar as big cities in Vietnam enter heat wave
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Ultraviolet (UV) indexes in Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang on Wednesday are forecasted to reach strong and very strong levels, raising the risk of skin damage in direct sunlight.

Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
Fee for industrial wastewater treatment in Vietnam to be changed in 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government has issued a new decree on environmental protection fees for industrial wastewater treatment that will replace Decree 154 in 2016.

Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
Construction on biggest data centre in Vietnam starts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Construction on the country's the largest data centre, owned by FPT Telecom, officially started at the Hi-Tech Park in HCM City on Monday.

Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
Scientists explain magnetic pole's wanderings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The North Magnetic Pole has been racing across the top of the world, from Canada towards Siberia.

HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
HCM City launches app to assess COVID-19 transmission risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Information and Communications on May 5 launched an application that will help assess COVID-19 transmission risks.

HCM City moves closer to smart city model
HCM City moves closer to smart city model
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/05/2020 

HCM City is moving toward becoming a smart city, the city’s chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong told Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper on the sidelines of a meeting on May 5.

Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
Rumours swirl Apple could be set to open a factory in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Tech giant Apple of the United States has been stepping up recruitment for a number of positions in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, raising the possibility that they are seeking to set up a factory in Vietnam.

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
Vietnam to develop modern air monitoring network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) is moving ahead with a project on building 19 automatic air environment monitoring stations in 17 cities and provinces and 20 stations specializing in measuring PM2.5 dust.

PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
PewDiePie signs exclusive live-streaming deal with YouTube
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

YouTube's biggest star will stream on the platform again, after defecting to a rival in 2019.

Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
Netflix stops Vietnamese scammers by eliminating free trial period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/05/2020 

Netflix, the most popular movie and TV streaming service, has taken action to prevent account fraud.

Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
Coronavirus: Wild animals enjoy freedom of a quieter world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Lockdowns give parts of the natural world an opportunity to experience life with fewer humans around.

Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
Vietnamese network providers among top 150 telecom brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam’s top four network providers, namely VNPT, Vinaphone, Viettel, and MobiFone, are listed among top 150 most valuable and strongest telecom brands worldwide in 2020, according to an annual report recently released by UK-based Brand Finance.

Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
Globally endangered species in Vietnam protected by laws, international agreements
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

Conservation of biodiversity, which plays an important role in sustainable development, is one of the central goals of the International Convention on Biological Diversity.

All hands on deck for tech upgrades
All hands on deck for tech upgrades
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/05/2020 

The wait going to over, as domestic and international technology businesses are expected to soon benefit from new supporting policies, breathing new life into the burgeoning tech market.

VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
VN female scientist receives patents for solutions to treat polluted water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/05/2020 

After many years of pursuing scientific research, Dr Le Thi Xuan Thuy, lecturer on the Environment Faculty at Da Nang University of Technology, has two patents on solutions to treat polluted water.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 