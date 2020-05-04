French daily suggests Hanoi’s must-eat street food

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food. The article was headlined “In Vietnam, eight wonders to taste in Hanoi – a temple of street food”.
Using the words 'refinement', 'finesse' and 'freshness' to describe Vietnamese food, the author said: 'There is no shortage of qualifiers to define the thousand flavours of Vietnamese gastronomy.' (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
The eight dishes featured were 'pho' (noodle soup), bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), bun rieu cua (crab noodle soup), banh cuon (rolled rice pancakes), banh mi (Vietnamese baguettes), banh goi (fried donuts), cha ca (fried fish) and ca phe trung (egg coffee) (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
Bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli) (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
Banh cuon (rolled rice pancakes) (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
Bun rieu cua (crab noodle soup) (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
Cha ca (fried fish) (Photo: Le Figaro/VNA)
