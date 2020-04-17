Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll

Each spring roll is a combination of delicious flavors combined with fresh ingredients. It’s also one of Vietnamese best dishes.
Ingredients often include minced pork, mushroom, wood ear, vermicelli, carrot, eggs, shallots, spring onion, bean sprout, species such as pepper, sugar, vinegar, seasoning… and rice paper (Photo: VNA)
Fresh and colourful ingredients are mixed together (Photo: VNA)
Placing on one of the rice paper. Rolling it until reach the center, then fold inwards the both sides and roll up to the other end (Photo: VNA)
Avoiding too tight rolling to prevent breaking (Photo: VNA)
Pouring a generous amount of cooking oil into a large pan and heat until it boils. Starting frying and keeping down the heat on medium. At first, the rolls would be sticky so leave some spaces between them. Deep frying the rolls until they turn golden-yellow color (Photo: VNA)/span>
Taking the rolls out of the pan and draining off the excess oil by placing on paper tissues. Serving with fresh vegetable, herbs, and dipping fish sauce (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam has been ranked fourth among 50 best cities for street food, according to a latest survey by CEOWorld.
You may know escargot, but have you taken a spoonful of snail noodle soup? The taste will have you slithering back for more!
