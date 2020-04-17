Hanoi’s Fried Spring Roll



Pouring a generous amount of cooking oil into a large pan and heat until it boils. Starting frying and keeping down the heat on medium. At first, the rolls would be sticky so leave some spaces between them. Deep frying the rolls until they turn golden-yellow color (Photo: VNA)/span>

Taking the rolls out of the pan and draining off the excess oil by placing on paper tissues. Serving with fresh vegetable, herbs, and dipping fish sauce (Photo: VNA)