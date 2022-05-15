icon vietnamnet

15/05/2022   07:16 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/5: U23 Việt Nam đấu Timor Leste

Sự kiện: SEA Games 31 - Đại hội thể thao Đông Nam Á lần thứ 31
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 15/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam, nữ SEA Games 31, vòng 37 Serie A, vòng 37 La Liga và vòng 37 Ligue 1.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:

15/05 - 16:00: Indonesia - Myanmar (VTV6, On Football)

15/05 - 19:00: Timor Leste - Việt Nam (VTV6, On Football)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nữ SEA Games 31:

15/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Myanmar (VTV5, On Sports News)

15/05 - 19:00: Lào - Thái Lan (VTV5, On Sports News)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh:

15/05 - 18:00: Tottenham - Burnley

15/05 - 20:00: Aston Villa - Crystal Palace

15/05 - 20:00: Leeds Utd - Brighton

15/05 - 20:00: Watford - Leicester City

15/05 - 20:00: West Ham - Man City

15/05 - 20:00: Wolverhampton - Norwich City

15/05 - 22:00: Everton - Brentford

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:

15/05 - 01:45: Roma 1-1 Venezia

15/05 - 17:30: Bologna - Sassuolo

15/05 - 20:00: Napoli - Genoa

15/05 - 23:00: AC Milan - Atalanta

16/05 - 01:45: Cagliari - Inter Milan

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:

16/05 - 00:30: Celta Vigo - Elche (On Football)

16/05 - 00:30: Athletic Bilbao - Osasuna

16/05 - 00:30: Atletico Madrid - Sevilla

16/05 - 00:30: Cadiz - Real Madrid

16/05 - 00:30: Getafe - Barcelona

16/05 - 00:30: Levante - Alaves

16/05 - 00:30: Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano

16/05 - 00:30: Betis - Granada

16/05 - 00:30: Villarreal - Real Sociedad

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ligue 1:

15/05 - 02:00: Monaco 4-2 Brest

15/05 - 02:00: Bordeaux 0-0 Lorient

15/05 - 02:00: Lyon 3-2 Nantes

15/05 - 02:00: Metz 1-0 Angers

15/05 - 02:00: Montpellier 0-4 Paris SG

15/05 - 02:00: Nice 1-3 Lille

15/05 - 02:00: St.Etienne 1-2 Reims

15/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 Marseille

15/05 - 02:00: Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont

15/05 - 02:00: Troyes 1-3 Lens

Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bảng A có sự góp mặt của U23 Việt Nam môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu chi tiết 40 môn thể thao tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.

Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 15/5: Phạm Tiến Sản giành HCV 3 môn phối hợp lịch sử
Trực tiếp SEA Games 31 ngày 15/5: Phạm Tiến Sản giành HCV 3 môn phối hợp lịch sử

VĐV Phạm Tiến Sản xuất sắc về nhất ở nội dung 3 môn phối hợp với thành tích 1 giờ 55 phút 58 giây để giành HCV. Đây là tấm HCV lịch sử của Việt Nam ở nội dung 3 môn phối hợp tại đấu trường SEA Games.
Báo Indonesia: U23 Việt Nam nhất bảng, chúng ta theo chân vào bán kết
Báo Indonesia: U23 Việt Nam nhất bảng, chúng ta theo chân vào bán kết

U23 Việt Nam cùng U23 Indonesia được nhận định kết thúc vòng bảng với hai vị trí đầu bảng A bóng đá nam SEA Games 31, qua đó cùng dắt nhau vào bán kết.
Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5: Việt Nam bỏ xa Thái Lan
Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5: Việt Nam bỏ xa Thái Lan

Bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5: Vietnamnet cập nhật sớm nhất bảng tổng sắp huy chương SEA Games 31 hôm nay.
Chuyên gia phán U23 Việt Nam thắng đẹp Timor Leste
Chuyên gia phán U23 Việt Nam thắng đẹp Timor Leste

Các chuyên gia tin tưởng U23 Việt Nam sẽ hạ đẹp Timor Leste để lấy vé bán kết, ở lượt trận cuối bảng A, SEA Games 31
U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Timor Leste: Thắng giòn vào bán kết
U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Timor Leste: Thắng giòn vào bán kết

U23 Việt Nam cần thắng Timor Leste để đứng nhất bảng A và phải hoàn thiện mình trước khi nghĩ tới việc gặp đối thủ nào ở bán kết SEA Games 31.
Kình ngư Phạm Thanh Bảo: Chỉ mong gia đình bớt cơ cực
Kình ngư Phạm Thanh Bảo: Chỉ mong gia đình bớt cơ cực

Nhà vô địch SEA Games Phạm Thanh Bảo hy vọng sau tấm HCV SEA Games sẽ giúp anh và gia đình có cuộc sống tốt hơn.
Tuyển nữ Việt Nam gặp Thái Lan cũng lấy vé chung kết SEA Games 31
Tuyển nữ Việt Nam gặp Thái Lan cũng lấy vé chung kết SEA Games 31

HLV Mai Đức Chung khẳng định dù gặp đối thủ nào ở bán kết SEA Games 31, tuyển nữ Việt Nam cũng đều có sự chuẩn bị tốt nhất và giành chiến thắng.
SEA Games 31 ngày 15/5: Chờ tin vui từ điền kinh, bơi lội, wushu
SEA Games 31 ngày 15/5: Chờ tin vui từ điền kinh, bơi lội, wushu

Ở ngày thi đấu chính thức thứ 2 tại SEA Games 31, đoàn TTVN được kỳ vọng sẽ có cú bứt phá mạnh trên BXH huy chương.
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games hôm nay 15/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng bảng bóng đá SEA Games 31 mới nhất tại đây.
Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 của đoàn Việt Nam hôm nay 15/5
Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 của đoàn Việt Nam hôm nay 15/5

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31 hôm nay 15/5, với rất nhiều môn bước vào tranh tài, hứa hẹn một ngày vàng của đoàn thể thao Việt Nam.

Bóng rổ nữ Việt Nam tạo kỳ tích ở SEA Games 31

Công bố hình ảnh lần đầu tiên chụp được của hố đen khổng lồ nằm giữa dải Ngân Hà

Công bố hình ảnh lần đầu tiên chụp được của hố đen khổng lồ nằm giữa dải Ngân Hà

'Hot boy' bóng rổ Việt Nam tiếc nuối vì 'hụt' HCV lịch sử ở phút cuối

'Hot boy' bóng rổ Việt Nam tiếc nuối vì 'hụt' HCV lịch sử ở phút cuối

Apple mất ngôi giá trị nhất thế giới, Bitcoin lao dốc

Apple mất ngôi giá trị nhất thế giới, Bitcoin lao dốc

Bỏ xa đối thủ, Nguyễn Thị Oanh giành HCV điền kinh đầu tiên tại SEA Games 31

Bỏ xa đối thủ, Nguyễn Thị Oanh giành HCV điền kinh đầu tiên tại SEA Games 31

MU tậu 4 tân binh, Chelsea đón Ivan Perisic
MU tậu 4 tân binh, Chelsea đón Ivan Perisic

MU tậu 4 hợp đồng mới cho Erik ten hag, Chelsea tậu Ivan Perisic, Cesar Azpilicueta ký 5 năm Barca là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 15/5.
U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Timor Leste: Thắng đẹp mới... tin!
U23 Việt Nam đấu U23 Timor Leste: Thắng đẹp mới... tin!

U23 Việt Nam sẽ không quá khó để đánh bại U23 Timor Leste, nhưng HLV Park Hang Seo phải làm thế nào cho đội nhà thắng đẹp mới quan trọng.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/5: Liverpool vô địch FA Cup
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/5: Liverpool vô địch FA Cup

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 15/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá vòng bảng bóng đá SEA Games 31, chung kết FA Cup, 37 Sere A, vòng 37 La Liga, vòng 34 Bundesliga.
Bóng rổ nữ Việt Nam tạo kỳ tích ở SEA Games 31
Bóng rổ nữ Việt Nam tạo kỳ tích ở SEA Games 31

Tuyển bóng rổ nữ Việt Nam lần đầu tiên có mặt trong trận chung kết SEA Games nội dung 3x3. Tuy nhiên các nữ tuyển thủ đã thua ở những giây cuối cùng, giành tấm huy chương bạc.
'Hot boy' bóng rổ Việt Nam tiếc nuối vì 'hụt' HCV lịch sử ở phút cuối
'Hot boy' bóng rổ Việt Nam tiếc nuối vì 'hụt' HCV lịch sử ở phút cuối

Tuyển bóng rổ Việt Nam đã để thua đầy tiếc nuối trong trận chung kết nội dung 3x3 trước tuyển bóng rổ Thái Lan. Các tuyển thủ đã để lỡ chiếc huy chương vàng lịch sử của bóng rổ Việt Nam.

