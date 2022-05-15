Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
15/05 - 16:00: Indonesia - Myanmar (VTV6, On Football)
15/05 - 19:00: Timor Leste - Việt Nam (VTV6, On Football)
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nữ SEA Games 31:
15/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Myanmar (VTV5, On Sports News)
15/05 - 19:00: Lào - Thái Lan (VTV5, On Sports News)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh:
15/05 - 18:00: Tottenham - Burnley
15/05 - 20:00: Aston Villa - Crystal Palace
15/05 - 20:00: Leeds Utd - Brighton
15/05 - 20:00: Watford - Leicester City
15/05 - 20:00: West Ham - Man City
15/05 - 20:00: Wolverhampton - Norwich City
15/05 - 22:00: Everton - Brentford
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:
15/05 - 01:45: Roma 1-1 Venezia
15/05 - 17:30: Bologna - Sassuolo
15/05 - 20:00: Napoli - Genoa
15/05 - 23:00: AC Milan - Atalanta
16/05 - 01:45: Cagliari - Inter Milan
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:
16/05 - 00:30: Celta Vigo - Elche (On Football)
16/05 - 00:30: Athletic Bilbao - Osasuna
16/05 - 00:30: Atletico Madrid - Sevilla
16/05 - 00:30: Cadiz - Real Madrid
16/05 - 00:30: Getafe - Barcelona
16/05 - 00:30: Levante - Alaves
16/05 - 00:30: Mallorca - Rayo Vallecano
16/05 - 00:30: Betis - Granada
16/05 - 00:30: Villarreal - Real Sociedad
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ligue 1:
15/05 - 02:00: Monaco 4-2 Brest
15/05 - 02:00: Bordeaux 0-0 Lorient
15/05 - 02:00: Lyon 3-2 Nantes
15/05 - 02:00: Metz 1-0 Angers
15/05 - 02:00: Montpellier 0-4 Paris SG
15/05 - 02:00: Nice 1-3 Lille
15/05 - 02:00: St.Etienne 1-2 Reims
15/05 - 02:00: Rennes 2-0 Marseille
15/05 - 02:00: Strasbourg 1-0 Clermont
15/05 - 02:00: Troyes 1-3 Lens
