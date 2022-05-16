Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
16/05 - 16:00: Malaysia - Campuchia (VTV6, On Football)
16/05 - 19:00: Lào - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Football)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh:
17/05 - 02:00: Newcastle - Arsenal (K+Sport1)
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:
16/05 - 23:30: Sampdoria - Fiorentina
17/05 - 01:45: Juventus - Lazio
17/05 - 17:30: Bologna - Sassuolo
Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:
16/05 - 00:30: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna
16/05 - 00:30: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla
16/05 - 00:30: Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid
16/05 - 00:30: Celta Vigo 1-1 Elche
16/05 - 00:30: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona
16/05 - 00:30: Levante 3-1 Alaves
16/05 - 00:30: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
16/05 - 00:30: Betis 2-0 Granada
16/05 - 00:30: Villarreal 1-2 Real Sociedad
Thiên Bình