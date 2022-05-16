icon vietnamnet

16/05/2022   07:16 (GMT+07:00)

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/5: Tìm 2 vé bán kết bóng đá nam SEA Games 31

Sự kiện: SEA Games 31 - Đại hội thể thao Đông Nam Á lần thứ 31
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/5 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31, vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 37 Serie A và vòng 37 La Liga.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:

16/05 - 16:00: Malaysia - Campuchia (VTV6, On Football)

16/05 - 19:00: Lào - Thái Lan (VTV6, On Football)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Ngoại hạng Anh:

17/05 - 02:00: Newcastle - Arsenal (K+Sport1)

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 Sere A:

16/05 - 23:30: Sampdoria - Fiorentina

17/05 - 01:45: Juventus - Lazio

17/05 - 17:30: Bologna - Sassuolo

Lịch thi đấu vòng 37 La Liga:

16/05 - 00:30: Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Osasuna

16/05 - 00:30: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

16/05 - 00:30: Cadiz 1-1 Real Madrid

16/05 - 00:30: Celta Vigo 1-1 Elche

16/05 - 00:30: Getafe 0-0 Barcelona

16/05 - 00:30: Levante 3-1 Alaves

16/05 - 00:30: Mallorca 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

16/05 - 00:30: Betis 2-0 Granada

16/05 - 00:30: Villarreal 1-2 Real Sociedad

Thiên Bình

