Đội hình dự kiến

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

* Trực tiếp bóng đá - liên tục cập nhật và chỉnh sửa

Lịch thi đấu
Vòng 24
01/02/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest - Brighton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth - Liverpool
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Everton - Leicester
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich - Southampton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle - Fulham
02/02/2025 00:30:00 Wolves - Aston Villa
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Brentford - Tottenham
02/02/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal - Manchester City
04/02/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea - West Ham
01/02/2025 | 10:59

20h

Thông tin lực lượng

Bournemouth: Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Enes Unal, Evanilson, James Hill, Julian Araujo, Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi chấn thương.

Liverpool: Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Joseph Gomez vắng mặt vì chấn thương.

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool.jpg
Cuộc thư hùng hứa hẹn hấp dẫn - Ảnh: Khelnow
