Đội hình dự kiến
Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Robertson, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
|Lịch thi đấu
|Vòng 24
|01/02/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest - Brighton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth - Liverpool
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Everton - Leicester
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich - Southampton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle - Fulham
|02/02/2025 00:30:00
|Wolves - Aston Villa
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United - Crystal Palace
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford - Tottenham
|02/02/2025 23:30:00
|Arsenal - Manchester City
|04/02/2025 03:00:00
|Chelsea - West Ham
Thông tin lực lượng
Bournemouth: Adam Smith, Alex Scott, Enes Unal, Evanilson, James Hill, Julian Araujo, Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi chấn thương.
Liverpool: Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Joseph Gomez vắng mặt vì chấn thương.
