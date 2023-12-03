Sau thành công của mùa giải đấu, 141 đội với gần 1.700 VĐV tham dự vòng loại 3 miền của giải bóng rổ sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 (NUC). Vòng loại 3 khu vực Bắc – Trung – Nam NUC 2023 đều diễn ra trong không khí cuồng nhiệt, những trận đấu có chất lượng chuyên môn cao và công tác tổ chức được điều hành bài bản.

VCK giải bóng rổ sinh viên toàn quốc 2023 hứa hẹn hấp dẫn

VCK quy tụ 8 đội bóng nam và 6 đội bóng nữ về tranh tài, tìm ra nhà vô địch. Trong đó, 7 đội nam và 5 đội nữ là những tập thể có thành tích xuất sắc nhất ở ba khu vực được tìm ra sau 4 tuần tổ chức vòng loại với hơn 100 trận đấu từ 14/10- 12/11, cộng thêm 1 đội nam và 1 đội nữ của đơn vị đăng cai VCK toàn quốc. 

VCK toàn quốc NUC 2023 khởi tranh từ ngày 4-9/12 tại Đại học Sư phạm Hà Nội – Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội. 