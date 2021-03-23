 
Agoda

tin tức về Agoda mới nhất

Đặt phòng trên Traveloka, nửa đêm khách bị bỏ rơi giữa phố lạicon
Du lịch11 giờ trước0

Đặt phòng trên Traveloka, nửa đêm khách bị bỏ rơi giữa phố lạ

Nhận phòng lúc 10 giờ tối, khách hàng tá hỏa khi không có phòng, sau đó Traveloka đề nghị đổi sang một khách sạn khác. 
 
Đặt phòng qua Agoda, giữa đêm đứng đường vì bị hủy vào giờ chót

Đặt phòng qua Agoda, giữa đêm đứng đường vì bị hủy vào giờ chót

icon23/03/20210
Thailand - Vietnamese's top destination for Lunar New Year 2020

Thailand - Vietnamese's top destination for Lunar New Year 2020

icon07/02/20200
Agoda reveals Vietnamese travelers favor local destinations in 2019icon

Agoda reveals Vietnamese travelers favor local destinations in 2019

TRAVEL
17/01/2020
Vietnamese cities continued to be popular among local travelers in 2019, with local destinations taking up nine out of the top ten cities in 2019, according to Agoda.  
Agoda research reveals travel trend expectations for the next decadeicon

Agoda research reveals travel trend expectations for the next decade

TRAVEL
31/12/2019
Single apps for all travel needs, passport free travel, and mobile app check-in are the top three ‘new travel norms’ expected by travelers in the next decade, according to new research by Agoda.   
HCM City - the most popular destination in Vietnam to welcome 2020icon

HCM City - the most popular destination in Vietnam to welcome 2020

TRAVEL
18/12/2019
With only two weeks until New Year’s Eve, Ho Chi Minh City is selected the most popular destination in Vietnam to ring in the year 2020 by Agoda.
Vietnam among brew-tiful coffee destinations around the worldicon

Vietnam among brew-tiful coffee destinations around the world

TRAVEL
03/10/2019
Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, has offered a list of some of the top destinations around the world for tasting coffee, including Vietnam.  
1% of Vietnamese have been to more than 10 countries: surveyicon

1% of Vietnamese have been to more than 10 countries: survey

TRAVEL
26/09/2019
According to the “Well Traveled Survey” commissioned by Agoda, a digital travel platform, 30% of those in Vietnam have never traveled before and only 1% of Vietnamese have been to more than 10 countries.  
Vietnamese in Top 6 favorite nationalities to meet on vacation: surveyicon

Vietnamese in Top 6 favorite nationalities to meet on vacation: survey

TRAVEL
05/08/2019
More than one in five Japanese and Australians would choose to meet their own citizens over other nationalities while on vacation.
Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations in 2019 summericon

Da Nang tops Vietnamese tourists’ popular destinations in 2019 summer

TRAVEL
04/07/2019
The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.  
 
 
