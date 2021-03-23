Agoda
tin tức về Agoda mới nhất
icon
Nhận phòng lúc 10 giờ tối, khách hàng tá hỏa khi không có phòng, sau đó Traveloka đề nghị đổi sang một khách sạn khác.
icon TRAVEL
17/01/2020
Vietnamese cities continued to be popular among local travelers in 2019, with local destinations taking up nine out of the top ten cities in 2019, according to Agoda.
icon TRAVEL
31/12/2019
Single apps for all travel needs, passport free travel, and mobile app check-in are the top three ‘new travel norms’ expected by travelers in the next decade, according to new research by Agoda.
icon TRAVEL
18/12/2019
With only two weeks until New Year’s Eve, Ho Chi Minh City is selected the most popular destination in Vietnam to ring in the year 2020 by Agoda.
icon TRAVEL
03/10/2019
Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, has offered a list of some of the top destinations around the world for tasting coffee, including Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
26/09/2019
According to the “Well Traveled Survey” commissioned by Agoda, a digital travel platform, 30% of those in Vietnam have never traveled before and only 1% of Vietnamese have been to more than 10 countries.
icon TRAVEL
05/08/2019
More than one in five Japanese and Australians would choose to meet their own citizens over other nationalities while on vacation.
icon TRAVEL
04/07/2019
The 10 most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists in the 2019 summer were recently revealed by Agoda, one of the world’s fastest growing online travel booking platforms, said the Vietnam National Tourism Administration.