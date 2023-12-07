{"article":{"id":"2224329","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 7/12: Bắt giữ 2 đối tượng trộm xe đầu kéo ở Hoà Bình","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 7/12 gồm các nội dung: Cháy hàng loạt tàu cá ở Bình Thuận. Phát hiện hài cốt trong bể nước bỏ hoang ở Hải Phòng. Bắt giữ 2 đối tượng trộm xe đầu kéo ở Hoà Bình.","contentObject":[{"audioUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/600acb3a-7076-41cb-9ca6-0a87823ad636_intro.mp3","duration":442,"versionName":"cuoi712","durationMinute":7}],"displayType":22,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-7-12-bat-giu-2-doi-tuong-trom-xe-dau-keo-o-hoa-binh-2224329.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/xe-dau-keo-1435.jpeg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/xe-dau-keo-1435.jpeg","updatedDate":"2023-12-07T21:42:41","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"07/12/2023","hasCover":false,"podcastCoverDesktop":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-dark-desktop.jpg","podcastCoverMobile":"https://static.vnncdn.net/v1/icon/vnn/podcast-cv-dark-mobile.jpg","podcastCoverType":1,"podcastContent":""},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2224239","title":"Bản tin chiều 7/12: Sở Y tế TP.HCM lên tiếng vụ bác sĩ bị đánh ở khoa cấp cứu","description":"Bản tin chiều 7/12: Sở Y tế TP.HCM lên tiếng vụ bác sĩ bị đánh ở khoa cấp cứu, Nam sinh lớp 7 nhảy lầu trong giờ ra chơi, Màn cầu hôn bằng 200 drone đậm chất ngôn tình gây xôn xao ở Hà Nội","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-7-12-so-y-te-tp-hcm-len-tieng-vu-bac-si-bi-danh-o-khoa-cap-cuu-2224239.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/ban-tin-chieu-712-so-y-te-tphcm-len-tieng-vu-bac-si-bi-danh-o-khoa-cap-cuu-1010.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T17:13:01","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2224080","title":"Bản tin trưa 7/12 NSƯT Đức Hải thu nhập trăm triệu, sống an nhàn bên vợ và 4 con","description":"Bản tin trưa 7/12: NSƯT Đức Hải thu nhập trăm triệu, sống an nhàn bên vợ và 4 con, Tạm đình chỉ hiệu trưởng vụ cô giáo bị học sinh dồn vào góc lớp, Khởi tố người bố ở Thanh Hóa, cầm chân con 4 tuổi ném ra đường","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-7-12-nsut-duc-hai-thu-nhap-tram-trieu-song-an-nhan-ben-vo-va-4-con-2224080.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/ban-tin-trua-712-nsut-duc-hai-thu-nhap-tram-trieu-song-an-nhan-ben-vo-va-4-con-552.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T12:06:07","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223953","title":"Bản tin sáng 7/12: Chân tướng người tự xưng ‘Đại đức Thích Tâm Phúc’ vừa bị bắt","description":"Bản tin sáng 7/12 gồm các tin chính: Vạch trần chân tướng của người tự xưng ‘Đại đức Thích Tâm Phúc’ vừa bị bắt. Công an xác minh vụ quán xôi chè nổi tiếng ở Hà Nội bị tố chửi khách thậm tệ. Thời điểm ăn trưa tốt nhất để giảm cân.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-7-12-chan-tuong-nguoi-tu-xung-dai-duc-thich-tam-phuc-vua-bi-bat-2223953.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/7/loi-khai-cua-su-thay-tu-xung-thich-tam-phuc-tai-co-quan-dieu-tra00-03-45-23still002-151.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-07T07:57:41","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223885","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 6/12: Tòa án xem xét đơn xin hoãn thi hành án của Trang 'Nemo'","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 6/12 gồm các nội dung: Bắt người tự xưng 'Đại đức Thích Tâm Phúc' về hành vi lừa đảo. Người đàn ông tẩm xăng lên toàn thân, tự thiêu ở Quảng Ninh. Tòa án xem xét đơn xin hoãn thi hành án vì mang thai của Trang 'Nemo'.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-6-12-toa-an-xem-xet-don-xin-hoan-thi-hanh-an-cua-trang-nemo-2223885.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-612-toa-an-xem-xet-don-xin-hoan-thi-hanh-an-cua-trang-nemo-1384.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T22:36:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223818","title":"Bản tin chiều 6/12: Ca sĩ trẻ tuổi nhất được phong tặng Nghệ sĩ nhân dân là ai?","description":"Bản tin chiều 6/12: Ca sĩ trẻ tuổi nhất được phong tặng Nghệ sĩ nhân dân là ai?, Lời kể nhói lòng về vụ cháy nhà dân khiến 2 anh em tử vong ở TP.HCM, Bắt quả tang chủ nhà hàng ở TP.HCM cùng thác loạn ma tuý với khách","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-6-12-ca-si-tre-tuoi-nhat-duoc-phong-tang-nghe-si-nhan-dan-la-ai-2223818.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ban-tin-chieu-612-ca-si-tre-tuoi-nhat-duoc-phong-tang-nghe-si-nhan-dan-la-ai-1104.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T17:56:43","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223642","title":"Bản tin trưa 6/12: 2 người tử nạn, 4 cụ già ngạt khí trong vụ cháy quận Tân Bình","description":"Bản tin trưa 6/12: 2 người tử vong, 4 cụ già ngạt khí trong vụ cháy quận Tân Bình, Học sinh trường Văn Phú đã vi phạm đạo đức nghiêm trọng, Ô tô 5 chỗ tông liên hoàn 2 xe đầu kéo ở Quảng Ninh","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-6-12-2-nguoi-tu-vong-4-cu-gia-ngat-khi-trong-vu-chay-quan-tan-binh-2223642.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/ban-tin-trua-612-2-nguoi-tu-nan-4-cu-gia-ngat-khi-trong-vu-chay-quan-tan-binh-587.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T11:51:26","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223506","title":"Bản tin sáng 6/12: Lý do bố ở Thanh Hóa chấp nhận cho con trai duy nhất đi tù","description":"Bản tin sáng 6/12 gồm các tin chính: Lý do ông bố ở Thanh Hóa chấp nhận cho con trai duy nhất đi tù. Hãi hùng xe 'hung thần' xuyên qua khu dân cư ở Vĩnh Phúc. Sập bẫy tình, 8X Yên Bái mất 200 triệu, phải nhập viện điều trị tâm thần.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-6-12-ly-do-bo-o-thanh-hoa-chap-nhan-cho-con-trai-duy-nhat-di-tu-2223506.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/6/a3hhhhhhhhhhhhh-237.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-06T07:57:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223435","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 5/12: Cô giáo bị học sinh dồn vào góc lớp: Từ việc cô nhắc nhở","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 5/12 gồm các nội dung: Vụ cô giáo bị học sinh dồn vào góc lớp: Nguyên nhân từ việc cô nhắc nhở. Lời khai của kẻ sát hại vợ mang thai và bố mẹ vợ ở Cà Mau. Nhà hàng gây sốc với dịch vụ để nữ nhân viên tát thực khách.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-5-12-co-giao-bi-hoc-sinh-don-vao-goc-lop-tu-viec-co-nhac-nho-2223435.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/cogiaoab-1474.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T23:37:26","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223357","title":"Bản tin chiều 5/12: 2 nữ sinh bị đâm: Mẹ đến sơ cứu mới biết con gái là nạn nhân","description":"Bản tin chiều 5/12: 2 nữ sinh bị đâm: Mẹ đến sơ cứu mới biết con gái là nạn nhân, Bắt khẩn cấp thầy giáo hiếp dâm bé gái 8 tuổi ở Cà Mau, Vụ 3 người tử vong ở Cà Mau: Thực hư thông tin nạn nhân mang song thai","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-5-12-2-nu-sinh-bi-dam-me-den-so-cuu-moi-biet-con-gai-la-nan-nhan-2223357.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/ban-tin-chieu-512-2-nu-sinh-bi-dam-me-den-so-cuu-moi-biet-con-gai-la-nan-nhan-1094.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T17:57:38","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223177","title":"Bản tin trưa 5/12: Công an thông tin vụ thanh niên đâm chết 2 nữ sinh rồi tự sát","description":"Bản tin trưa 5/12: Công an Bắc Ninh thông tin vụ thanh niên đâm chết 2 nữ sinh rồi tự sát, Vụ cô giáo bị dồn vào góc lớp: Thêm clip học sinh ném dép khiến cô ngất xỉu, Lập phương án bẫy bắt khỉ tấn công 3 người bị thương ở Quảng Nam","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-5-12-cong-an-thong-tin-vu-thanh-nien-dam-chet-2-nu-sinh-roi-tu-sat-2223177.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/ban-tin-trua-512-cong-an-thong-tin-vu-thanh-nien-dam-chet-2-nu-sinh-roi-tu-sat-636.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T12:32:04","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2223011","title":"Bản tin sáng 5/12: Xác minh nữ giáo viên bị nam sinh dồn vào góc lớp chửi bới","description":"Bản tin sáng 5/12 gồm các tin chính: Xác minh nữ giáo viên bị nhóm nam sinh dồn vào góc lớp chửi bới. Diễn biến vụ kiểm lâm tử vong trong rừng với 14 vết đạn hoa cải. Khách hàng của Booking.com trở thành nạn nhân của chiêu trò lừa đảo tinh vi mới.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-5-12-xac-minh-nu-giao-vien-bi-nam-sinh-don-vao-goc-lop-chui-boi-2223011.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/hoc-sinh-doa-giao-vien-fb-112.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-05T08:08:26","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222953","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 4/12: Bắt thanh niên dùng súng nhựa cướp tiệm vàng ở TP.HCM","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 4/12 gồm các nội dung: Bắt thanh niên dùng súng nhựa cướp tiệm vàng ở TP.HCM. 3 người tử vong tại nhà riêng có thai phụ 7 ngày nữa tới kỳ sinh. Xôn xao tấm thiệp mời dự đám giỗ vợ cũ và ra mắt vợ mới của cụ ông 81 tuổi.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-4-12-bat-thanh-nien-dung-sung-nhua-cuop-tiem-vang-o-tp-hcm-2222953.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/5/cuop-tiemg-vamng-5-38.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T22:44:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222836","title":"Bản tin chiều 4/12: Phát hiện 3 người trong gia đình tử vong tại nhà ở Cà Mau","description":"Bản tin chiều 4/12: Phát hiện 3 người trong gia đình tử vong tại nhà ở Cà Mau, Phó TGĐ kháng cáo đòi cựu điều tra viên Hoàng Văn Hưng trả lại hơn 18 tỷ đồng, Bắt 3 đối tượng ở Thanh Hóa xây hầm bí mật sản xuất pháo","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-4-12-phat-hien-3-nguoi-trong-gia-dinh-tu-vong-tai-nha-o-ca-mau-2222836.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ban-tin-chieu-412-phat-hien-3-nguoi-trong-gia-dinh-tu-vong-tai-nha-o-ca-mau-1524.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T18:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222654","title":"Bản tin trưa 4/12: Nữ tài xế đâm đổ tường ngôi nhà lâu đời nhất phố cổ Hà Nội","description":"Bản tin trưa 4/12: Nữ tài xế đâm đổ tường ngôi nhà lâu đời nhất phố cổ Hà Nội, Khỉ tấn công khiến 3 người bị thương, 4 con chó chết, Giá vàng vọt lên kỷ lục mới 74,6 triệu đồng/lượng, điều gì sắp xảy ra?","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-4-12-nu-tai-xe-dam-do-tuong-ngoi-nha-lau-doi-nhat-pho-co-ha-noi-2222654.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ban-tin-trua-412-nu-tai-xe-dam-do-tuong-ngoi-nha-lau-doi-nhat-pho-co-ha-noi-890.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T11:57:31","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222506","title":"Bản tin sáng 4/12: Ông Park Hang Seo về với bầu Đức, tại sao không?","description":"Bản tin sáng 4/12 gồm các tin chính: Ông Park Hang Seo về với bầu Đức, tại sao không? TP.HCM điểm tên loạt doanh nghiệp bất động sản nợ thuế. Máy bay hạ cánh khẩn vì nam hành khách mất kiểm soát trong khi cãi nhau với vợ.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-4-12-ong-park-hang-seo-ve-voi-bau-duc-tai-sao-khong-2222506.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ban-tin-sang-412-ong-park-hang-seo-ve-voi-bau-duc-tai-sao-khong-290.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-04T08:32:52","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222437","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 3/12: Xác minh clip cô gái bị kéo lê hành hung ở sảnh chung cư","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 3/12 gồm các nội dung: Đề xuất nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh thêm 2 ngày thể hiện sự nhân văn. Xác minh clip cô gái bị túm tóc kéo lê, hành hung tại sảnh chung cư ở TP.HCM.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-3-12-xac-minh-clip-co-gai-bi-keo-le-hanh-hung-o-sanh-chung-cu-2222437.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-312-xac-minh-clip-co-gai-bi-keo-le-hanh-hung-o-sanh-chung-cu-20.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T22:52:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222382","title":"Bản tin chiều 3/12: Cựu Giám đốc Sở GD&ĐT kháng cáo toàn bộ bản án sơ thẩm","description":"Bản tin chiều 3/12: Cựu Giám đốc Sở GD&ĐT kháng cáo toàn bộ bản án sơ thẩm, Hơn 4 giờ cháy chợ miền núi TT-Huế, 335 sạp hàng và ki-ốt bị thiêu rụi, Hàng nghìn người chen chân dự lễ hội ẩm thực ở Hà Nội","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-3-12-cuu-giam-doc-so-gd-dt-khang-cao-toan-bo-ban-an-so-tham-2222382.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/4/ban-tin-chieu-312-cuu-giam-doc-so-gddt-khang-cao-toan-bo-ban-an-so-tham-18.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T17:51:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222275","title":"Bản tin trưa 3/12: Phó trạm kiểm lâm tử vong trong rừng do trúng 14 vết đạn","description":"Bản tin trưa 3/12: Phó trạm kiểm lâm tử vong trong rừng do trúng 14 vết đạn, Không khí lạnh gia tăng về tần suất, miền Bắc mưa ẩm nhiều trong tháng 12, Chợ ở TT-Huế cháy lớn, hàng chục gian hàng bị thiêu rụi","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-3-12-pho-tram-kiem-lam-tu-vong-trong-rung-do-trung-14-vet-dan-2222275.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/ban-tin-trua-312-pho-tram-kiem-lam-tu-vong-trong-rung-do-trung-14-vet-dan-413.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T11:14:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222221","title":"Bản tin sáng 3/12: 3 hình thức lừa đảo mới trên không gian mạng Việt Nam","description":"Bản tin sáng 3/12 gồm các tin chính: 4.000 nhân viên còn 37: Ông lớn dệt may bán tài sản, hướng sang bất động sản. Việt Nam đón lượng khách du lịch quốc tế kỷ lục trong tháng 11. Cảnh báo 3 hình thức lừa đảo mới trên không gian mạng Việt Nam.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-3-12-3-hinh-thuc-lua-dao-moi-tren-khong-gian-mang-viet-nam-2222221.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/3/lua-dao-truc-tuyen-moi-3-234.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-03T07:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222156","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 2/12: Hơn 700 người giành suất mua 348 căn nhà ở xã hội","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 2/12 gồm các nội dung: Công đoàn kiến nghị nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh thêm 2 ngày. Hơn 700 người giành suất mua 348 căn nhà ở xã hội. Một cán bộ kiểm lâm tử vong bất thường trong rừng ở Đắk Lắk.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-2-12-hon-700-nguoi-gianh-suat-mua-348-can-nha-o-xa-hoi-2222156.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-212-hon-700-nguoi-gianh-suat-mua-348-can-nha-o-xa-hoi-995.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T22:49:33","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2222083","title":"Bản tin chiều 2/12: Nhiều câu hỏi nghi vấn quanh vụ bé 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích","description":"Bản tin chiều 2/12: Nhiều câu hỏi nghi vấn quanh vụ bé 2 tuổi ở Nghệ An mất tích, Cửa ngõ Tân Sơn Nhất kẹt cứng như cao điểm Tết, Nữ sinh viên đòi đuổi giảng viên ra khỏi lớp: 'Khi em nói, cô nên cúi mặt xuống'","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-2-12-nhieu-cau-hoi-nghi-van-quanh-vu-be-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-2222083.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-chieu-212-nhieu-cau-hoi-nghi-van-quanh-vu-be-2-tuoi-o-nghe-an-mat-tich-683.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T17:46:36","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221989","title":"Bản tin trưa 2/12: Bé trai 2 tuổi mất tích ở Nghệ An: Bất ngờ tìm thấy ở gần nhà","description":"Bản tin trưa 2/12: Bé trai 2 tuổi mất tích ở Nghệ An: Bất ngờ tìm thấy ở gần nhà, Công đoàn kiến nghị nghỉ lễ Quốc khánh thêm 2 ngày, Xe bồn tông nhiều xe máy dừng đèn đỏ ở Bình Dương","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-trua-2-12-be-trai-2-tuoi-mat-tich-o-nghe-an-bat-ngo-tim-thay-o-gan-nha-2221989.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/ban-tin-trua-212-be-trai-2-tuoi-mat-tich-o-nghe-an-bat-ngo-tim-thay-o-gan-nha-413.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T12:22:35","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221911","title":"Bản tin sáng 2/12: Cha mẹ cần làm gì nếu con lỡ ăn phải kẹo lạ?","description":"Bản tin sáng 2/12 gồm các tin chính: Cha mẹ cần làm gì nếu con lỡ ăn phải kẹo lạ? Đại gia Dương Tấn Trước đồng lõa với bà Trương Mỹ Lan tham ô hơn 4.000 tỷ đồng. Sinh viên Bách khoa bị đuổi khỏi ký túc xá vì xem phim đồi truỵ.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-sang-2-12-cha-me-can-lam-gi-neu-con-lo-an-phai-keo-la-2221911.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/2/keo-ma-tuy-86.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-02T07:32:01","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221863","title":"Bản tin cuối ngày 1/12: Nữ sinh bị thôi học vì đòi đuổi giảng viên ra khỏi lớp","description":"Bản tin cuối ngày 1/12 gồm các nội dung: Hỗ trợ gần 200 triệu cho Đại uý bị đứt lìa 2 chân khi bắt cát tặc. Công an đề nghị các tỉnh, thành rà soát văn bản do ông Lưu Bình Nhưỡng ký. Nữ sinh bị buộc thôi học vì đòi đuổi giảng viên ra khỏi lớp.","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-cuoi-ngay-1-12-nu-sinh-bi-thoi-hoc-vi-doi-duoi-giang-vien-ra-khoi-lop-2221863.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/hoa-sen-1446.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T22:51:17","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"},{"id":"2221750","title":"Bản tin chiều 1/12: Tang lễ đẫm nước mắt tiễn biệt nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương","description":"Bản tin chiều 1/12: Tang lễ đẫm nước mắt tiễn biệt nhạc sĩ Xuân Phương, Cựu Giám đốc Bệnh viện TP Thủ Đức lãnh 21 năm tù, 11 học sinh Hà Nội đau đầu, buồn nôn sau khi ăn 'kẹo lạ'","displayType":22,"category":{"name":"Bản tin thời sự","detailUrl":"/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/podcast/ban-tin-thoi-su","relatedIds":["00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"subIds":["00MV5E","00MNS2","01121K","0114II","0116B7","0119RV"],"description":"Bản tin podcast tổng hợp mọi tin tức nổi bật mới nhất trên VietNamNet, cập nhật 4 lần mỗi ngày vào 6h sáng, 11h trưa, 17h chiều và 23h đêm","medias":[{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","type":16},{"url":"$VNN_CDN_KEY#/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"","description":"","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su.jpg","fullFacebookShareUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/images/2023/3/25/0008Q7/thoi-su-1.jpg"},"displayTypeToInt":22,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ban-tin-chieu-1-12-tang-le-dam-nuoc-mat-tien-biet-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-2221750.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/1/ban-tin-chieu-112-tang-le-dam-nuoc-mat-tien-biet-nhac-si-xuan-phuong-1104.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-01T17:38:41","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/icon-podcast.svg","avatarIconPosition":3,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000W"}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa