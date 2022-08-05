Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 mới nhất

|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Wolves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0