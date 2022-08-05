Thể thao

05/08/2022   20:00 (GMT+07:00)

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 mới nhất

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0
8 Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0
9 Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0
10 Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0
13 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0
16 Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0
18 Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Wolves 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ban tổ chức vừa xác nhận Novak Djokovic không được phép thi đấu ở Canadian Open vì chưa tiêm vắc xin Covid-19, trong lúc đang chờ quyết định về US Open.
Trực tiếp bóng đá Sài Gòn vs Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 11 Night Wolf V-League 2022, 19h15 hôm nay (5/8).
Pha ghi bàn đẹp mắt của Châu Ngọc Quang mang về chiến thắng cho chủ nhà Hải Phòng trước SHB Đà Nẵng, ở vòng 11 Night Wolf V-League, tối 5/8.
Vẫn là đội trưởng Văn Khang với pha căng ngang từ cánh trái để Ngọc Mỹ ập vào đệm bóng cận thành tung lưới U19 Myanmar lần thứ hai.
Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 1 mùa giải 2022-2023, nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
U19 Thái Lan và U19 Malaysia chia điểm không bàn thắng ở trận khai màn giải U19 Quốc tế 2022, chiều 5/8.
Chủ tịch CLB Pau Bernard Laporte Fray đã dành những lời khen cho Quang Hải trước trận gặp Dijon thuộc vòng 2 Ligue 2.
MU tìm mọi cách chiêu mộ Antony, Chelsea đàm phán mua Danjuma, Barca khẳng định không bán Aubameyang là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 5/8.
HLV Conte ‘né’ áp lực Premier League với Tottenham bằng cách chỉ ra sự thất bại thảm hại của MU mùa vừa qua.
Chàng trai Botswana, Letsile Tebogo, từng mơ làm cầu thủ bóng đá vừa trở thành thanh niên chạy nước rút nhanh nhất mọi thời đại ở giải U20 thế giới, có khao khát đánh bại kỷ lục của Usain Bolt.

Muốn có sự phục vụ của Wesley Fofana, Chelsea sẽ phải đáp ứng mức phí 85 triệu bảng theo yêu cầu của Leicester.
Erling Haaland tuyên bố không cảm thấy áp lực sau khi bỏ lỡ một số cơ hội ghi bàn ở Siêu cúp Anh, Man City thua Liverpool 1-3.
Sau 6 mùa giải liên tiếp nằm ngoài top 4 Premier League, Arsenal của Mikel Arteta bước vào cuộc hành trình mới đầy thử thách với những đầu tư quan trọng về mặt nhân sự.
BTC Ligue 2 quyết định đổi lịch trận đấu giữa Pau FC và Saint-Etienne ở vòng 7 để phục vụ khá giả xem truyền hình tại Pháp.
Chelsea của HLV Thomas Tuchel bước vào đàm phán trực tiếp với phía De Jong, tự tin giành chiến thắng thương vụ trước MU.

