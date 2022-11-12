Thể thao

12/11/2022   21:33 (GMT+07:00)

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16: Man City hụt ngôi đầu vì thua đau

Thiên Bình Nhà báo

Xem các bài viết của tác giả
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 13 11 1 1 20 34
2 Manchester City 14 10 2 2 26 32
3 Newcastle 14 7 6 1 17 27
4 Tottenham 14 8 2 4 9 26
5 Manchester United 13 7 2 4 -1 23
6 Brighton 13 6 3 4 5 21
7 Chelsea 13 6 3 4 1 21
8 Liverpool 13 5 4 4 9 19
9 Fulham 14 5 4 5 -1 19
10 Crystal Palace 13 5 4 4 -2 19
11 Brentford 15 4 7 4 -2 19
12 Leeds 13 4 3 6 -3 15
13 Aston Villa 14 4 3 7 -7 15
14 Leicester 14 4 2 8 -2 14
15 West Ham 14 4 2 8 -3 14
16 Everton 14 3 5 6 -3 14
17 Bournemouth 14 3 4 7 -17 13
18 Southampton 14 3 3 8 -12 12
19 Wolves 14 2 4 8 -14 10
20 Nottingham Forest 14 2 4 8 -20 10

tin nổi bật

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi
Thể thao

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 0h30 ngày 13/11, trên sân St James Park.
Kết thúc giải chạy địa hình Lâm Đồng Trail 2022
Thể thao

Kết thúc giải chạy địa hình Lâm Đồng Trail 2022

Ngày 12/11, giải chạy địa hình Lâm Đồng Trail 2022 đã kết thúc tốt đẹp sau cuộc tranh tài của gần 2000 VĐV trong nước, quốc tế.
Haaland 'mất tích', Man City thua sốc Brentford
Thể thao

Haaland 'mất tích', Man City thua sốc Brentford

Trong ngày Erling Haaland bị "bắt chết", Man City thua bẽ bàng Brentford 1-2 khi Ivan Toney lập cú đúp cho đội khách.
Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Darwin Nunez 'nổ' cú đúp (H2)
Thể thao

Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Darwin Nunez 'nổ' cú đúp (H2)

Trực tiếp bóng đá Liverpool vs Southampton thuộc khuôn khổ vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh diễn ra lúc 22h ngày 12/11, trên sân Anfield.
Messi lạc quan trước kỳ World Cup thứ 5
Thể thao

Messi lạc quan trước kỳ World Cup thứ 5

Đội trưởng Messi của Argentina thừa nhận World Cup luôn rất khó khăn, đồng thời nhấn mạnh anh sẽ cùng các đồng đội chiến đấu đến cùng ở lần thứ 5 dự giải VĐTG.
Ông Lâm Quang Thành làm Chủ tịch Liên đoàn Đua thuyền Việt Nam
Thể thao

Ông Lâm Quang Thành làm Chủ tịch Liên đoàn Đua thuyền Việt Nam

Chủ tịch Liên đoàn Đua thuyền Việt Nam khóa III là GS.TS Lâm Quang Thành - Nguyên Phó tổng cục trưởng Tổng cục TDTT.
Top 10 ngôi sao lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022
Thể thao

Top 10 ngôi sao lỡ hẹn World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 thiếu vắng nhiều ngôi sao như Paul Pogba, Kante, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino liên quan đến chấn thương hoặc quyết định kỹ thuật.
MU chốt Antonio Silva, Liverpool lấy Moukoko
Thể thao

MU chốt Antonio Silva, Liverpool lấy Moukoko

MU chốt mua Antonio Silva, Liverpool có kế hoạch lấy Moukoko, Tottenham liên hệ Choupo-Moting là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 12/11.
CLB Hải Phòng giành cú đúp giải thưởng V-League
Thể thao

CLB Hải Phòng giành cú đúp giải thưởng V-League

Với màn thể hiện cùng thành tích ấn tượng, CLB Hải Phòng ẵm cú đúp giải thưởng V-League 2022 trong tháng 10.
MU đua top 4: Khi Ronaldo trở thành gánh nặng
Thể thao

MU đua top 4: Khi Ronaldo trở thành gánh nặng

MU vẫn chưa thể đạt mục tiêu vào top 4 Premier League khi hiệu suất tấn công khá tệ, mà Ronaldo là một trong những vấn đề lớn nhất với "Quỷ đỏ".

CLB Hà Nội tiến gần đến ngôi vô địch, Văn Quyết tiếc nuối phải vắng mặt

Video clips
Bên trong sân vận động dựng từ 974 container dành cho World Cup 2022 độc nhất ở Qatar

Bên trong sân vận động dựng từ 974 container dành cho World Cup 2022 độc nhất ở Qatar

HLV Hà Nội FC đáp trả HLV Viettel: 'Chê trọng tài là ngụy biện'

HLV Hà Nội FC đáp trả HLV Viettel: 'Chê trọng tài là ngụy biện'

Thua Hà Nội, HLV Viettel trách trọng tài nội bỏ lỡ hai bàn penalty, thời gian bù giờ ngắn

Thua Hà Nội, HLV Viettel trách trọng tài nội bỏ lỡ hai bàn penalty, thời gian bù giờ ngắn

Phan Tuấn Tài thiếu tự tin khi thi đấu tại Viettel

Phan Tuấn Tài thiếu tự tin khi thi đấu tại Viettel

Tuyển Việt Nam dự AFF Cup: Thầy Park mong Quang Hải
Thể thao

Tuyển Việt Nam dự AFF Cup: Thầy Park mong Quang Hải

Một mặt lên danh tuyển Việt Nam chuẩn bị cho AFF Cup 2022, HLV Park Hang Seo vẫn chờ tới phút cuối với trường hợp của Quang Hải.
Lịch thi đấu vòng 25 V-League: Ngày phán quyết
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu vòng 25 V-League: Ngày phán quyết

Lịch thi đấu V-League 2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng 24 Night Wolf V-League 2022 nhanh, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16: Nóng bỏng trước World Cup 2022
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16: Nóng bỏng trước World Cup 2022

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23: Cung cấp lịch thi đấu bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16 mùa giải 2022-2023, đầy đủ, nhanh và chính xác.
Top 4 gọi tên Heroic, Furia - Natus Vincere, Team Spirit dừng bước
Các môn khác

Top 4 gọi tên Heroic, Furia - Natus Vincere, Team Spirit dừng bước

Quá bất ngờ, đó chính là điều chúng ta có thể nói về mùa giải IEM Rio Major 2002. Rạng sáng nay Navi - đội tuyển được kỳ vọng nhất và là hạt giống số 1 của vòng đấu Champions đã chính thức bị khuất phục trước đội chủ nhà Furia.
MU có biến, Ten Hag thanh lý cả Maguire và Fred
Thể thao

MU có biến, Ten Hag thanh lý cả Maguire và Fred

HLV Erik ten Hag quyết định sẽ bán đội trưởng Harry Maguire và Fred trong kỳ chuyển nhượng hè tới nhằm thanh lọc lực lượng MU.

Các môn khác

Tiger Woods giành Player Impact Program: Giá trị của biểu tượng

Tiger Woods giành Player Impact Program: Giá trị của biểu tượng

Bóng đá quốc tế

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi

Bóng đá Việt Nam

CLB Hải Phòng giành cú đúp giải thưởng V-League

CLB Hải Phòng giành cú đúp giải thưởng V-League

Hậu trường

Bị sa thải nếu giả ốm để xem World Cup

Bị sa thải nếu giả ốm để xem World Cup

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi

Trực tiếp bóng đá Newcastle vs Chelsea: Sao đổi ngôi

Tin chuyển nhượng

MU chốt Antonio Silva, Liverpool lấy Moukoko

MU chốt Antonio Silva, Liverpool lấy Moukoko