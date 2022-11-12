Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 16: Man City hụt ngôi đầu vì thua đau

|Bảng xếp hạng vòng 16 Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|13
|11
|1
|1
|20
|34
|2
|Manchester City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|26
|32
|3
|Newcastle
|14
|7
|6
|1
|17
|27
|4
|Tottenham
|14
|8
|2
|4
|9
|26
|5
|Manchester United
|13
|7
|2
|4
|-1
|23
|6
|Brighton
|13
|6
|3
|4
|5
|21
|7
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|3
|4
|1
|21
|8
|Liverpool
|13
|5
|4
|4
|9
|19
|9
|Fulham
|14
|5
|4
|5
|-1
|19
|10
|Crystal Palace
|13
|5
|4
|4
|-2
|19
|11
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|-2
|19
|12
|Leeds
|13
|4
|3
|6
|-3
|15
|13
|Aston Villa
|14
|4
|3
|7
|-7
|15
|14
|Leicester
|14
|4
|2
|8
|-2
|14
|15
|West Ham
|14
|4
|2
|8
|-3
|14
|16
|Everton
|14
|3
|5
|6
|-3
|14
|17
|Bournemouth
|14
|3
|4
|7
|-17
|13
|18
|Southampton
|14
|3
|3
|8
|-12
|12
|19
|Wolves
|14
|2
|4
|8
|-14
|10
|20
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|2
|4
|8
|-20
|10