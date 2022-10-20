Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 12: MU thổi lửa vào cuộc đua vô địch

|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|9
|0
|1
|14
|27
|2
|Manchester City
|10
|7
|2
|1
|23
|23
|3
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|2
|1
|12
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|5
|20
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|19
|6
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|6
|1
|8
|15
|7
|Brighton
|10
|4
|3
|3
|3
|15
|8
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|13
|9
|Brentford
|10
|3
|4
|3
|1
|13
|10
|Crystal Palace
|10
|3
|4
|3
|-1
|13
|11
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|-12
|13
|12
|Fulham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|-4
|12
|13
|West Ham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|-2
|11
|14
|Everton
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-3
|10
|15
|Leeds
|9
|2
|3
|4
|-2
|9
|16
|Aston Villa
|10
|2
|3
|5
|-6
|9
|17
|Wolves
|11
|2
|3
|6
|-9
|9
|18
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|-9
|8
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|11
|1
|3
|7
|-16
|6
|20
|Leicester
|10
|1
|2
|7
|-9
|5