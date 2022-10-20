Thể thao

20/10/2022   06:00 (GMT+07:00)

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 12: MU thổi lửa vào cuộc đua vô địch

Thiên Bình

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 10 9 0 1 14 27
2 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 23 23
3 Tottenham 10 7 2 1 12 23
4 Chelsea 10 6 2 2 5 20
5 Manchester United 10 6 1 3 0 19
6 Newcastle 10 3 6 1 8 15
7 Brighton 10 4 3 3 3 15
8 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 9 13
9 Brentford 10 3 4 3 1 13
10 Crystal Palace 10 3 4 3 -1 13
11 Bournemouth 10 3 4 3 -12 13
12 Fulham 10 3 3 4 -4 12
13 West Ham 10 3 2 5 -2 11
14 Everton 10 2 4 4 -3 10
15 Leeds 9 2 3 4 -2 9
16 Aston Villa 10 2 3 5 -6 9
17 Wolves 11 2 3 6 -9 9
18 Southampton 10 2 2 6 -9 8
19 Nottingham Forest 11 1 3 7 -16 6
20 Leicester 10 1 2 7 -9 5

Tuyển Việt Nam không còn thầy Park: Lo cho quân bầu Đức
HLV Park Hang Seo chia tay tuyển Việt Nam sau AFF Cup 2022 khiến nhiều học trò buồn bã. Nhưng với các cầu thủ HAGL thì còn có cả lo ngại khi ông thầy người Hàn Quốc rời đi.
MU lại gọi De Jong, Real Madrid lên tiếng có hẹn Haaland
MU và Erik ten Hag chờ sẵn De Jong, Real Madrid lên tiếng Erling Haaland, Barca tiết kiệm 125 triệu euro nhờ bán Griezmann là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 20/10.
Darwin Nunez lập đại công, Liverpool thắng chật vật
Tân binh đắt giá Darwin Nunez ghi bàn, còn thủ thành Alisson cản phá thành công một quả 11m trong chiến thắng 1-0 của Liverpool trước West Ham.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2022-2023 mới nhất: Real bỏ xa Barca 6 điểm
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá La Liga mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Kepa bắt xuất thần, Chelsea hòa hú vía Brentford
Thủ môn Kepa tiếp tục thể hiện phong độ chói sáng với hàng loạt pha cứu thua, giúp Chelsea có được trận hòa 0-0 trên sân Brentford.
Benzema lập công mừng 'Bóng vàng', Real Madrid bỏ xa Barca
Chỉ 2 ngày sau khi giành Quả bóng vàng, Benzema tỏa sáng trong chiến thắng 3-0 của Real Madrid trước Elche. Los Blancos củng cố ngôi đầu La Liga với 6 điểm tạm nhiều hơn Barca.
Chẳng cần Ronaldo, MU vẫn 'xử đẹp' Tottenham
Quỷ đỏ tấn công áp đảo Spurs và xứng đáng có được 2 bàn thắng nhờ công Fred và Bruno Fernandes, trong ngày Ronaldo ngồi dự bị suốt cả trận.
Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022/23 mới nhất: MU áp sát Chelsea
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-2023 - Cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Ngoại hạng Anh mùa giải 2022-2023 nhanh và chính xác nhất.
Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 20/10: MU nhấn chìm Tottenham
Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (20/10), một số giải đấu trong nước và quốc tế đáng chú ý đêm nay và rạng sáng mai.
HLV Vũ Tiến Thành: Cả đời tôi chưa có trận thua đậm như thế này
HLV Vũ Tiến Thành cho biết, cả sự nghiệp cầm quân chưa từng phải nhận một thất bại nào nặng nề như CLB TP.HCM thua 0-6 trước Hà Nội FC, vòng 20 V-League

Hàng chục chiến sĩ lặn tìm người đàn ông nhảy cầu Sài Gòn mất tích trong đêm

Hàng chục chiến sĩ lặn tìm người đàn ông nhảy cầu Sài Gòn mất tích trong đêm

Lỗi nhỏ không ngờ từ hệ thống ốc vít khiến máy bay lao thẳng xuống biển, 88 người tử nạn

Lỗi nhỏ không ngờ từ hệ thống ốc vít khiến máy bay lao thẳng xuống biển, 88 người tử nạn

Cụ bà dành 25 năm nuôi chim trời, thú hoang giữa trung tâm TP.HCM

Cụ bà dành 25 năm nuôi chim trời, thú hoang giữa trung tâm TP.HCM

HLV Kiatisak chính thức lên tiếng về khả năng dẫn dắt ĐT Việt Nam

HLV Kiatisak chính thức lên tiếng về khả năng dẫn dắt ĐT Việt Nam

Video bàn thắng TPHCM 0-6 Hà Nội: Đội khách thắng kiểu tennis
Hà Nội giành chiến thắng đậm đà 6-0 trước chủ nhà CLB TPHCM ở vòng 20 Night Wolf V-League 1, tối 19/10.
Hà Nội trút mưa bàn thắng vào lưới TPHCM trước trận gặp Hải Phòng
Hà Nội FC có trận đấu bùng nổ khi ghi tới 6 bàn vào lưới của CLB TPHCM ở vòng 20 Night Wolf V-League 1, tối 19/10. Đội bóng Thủ đô thêm tự tin trước đại chiến với Hải Phòng vào cuối tuần này.
Bảng xếp hạng V-League 2022 mới nhất: Hà Nội băng băng về đích
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá Night Wolf V-League 1 2022 - Cập nhật bảng xếp hạng bóng đá V-League mùa giải 2022, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Chiêm ngưỡng siêu phẩm sút phạt của Đoàn Văn Hậu 'cháy lưới' TPHCM
Đoàn Văn Hậu thực hiện cú sút phạt từ khoảng cách gần 30m khiến thủ môn Thanh Thắng không thể cản phá, nâng tỉ số lên 4-0 cho Hà Nội trước TPHCM.
Video bàn thắng Hải Phòng 2-1 Bình Dương: Tiếp tục bám đuổi Hà Nội
Hải Phòng giành chiến thắng kịch tính với tỉ số 2-1 trước Bình Dương để vươn lên chiếm vị trí thứ 2 sau Hà Nội, thuộc vòng 20 Night Wolf V-League 1, tối 19/10.

Dustin Johnson nhận 18 triệu USD từ LIV Golf

Darwin Nunez lập đại công, Liverpool thắng chật vật

Tuyển Việt Nam không còn thầy Park: Lo cho quân bầu Đức

Dàn WAGs xinh đẹp trên thảm đỏ Quả bóng vàng 2022

Hà Nội trút mưa bàn thắng vào lưới TPHCM trước trận gặp Hải Phòng

MU lại gọi De Jong, Real Madrid lên tiếng có hẹn Haaland

