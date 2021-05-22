 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Covid-19#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#"Sóng thần' Covid-19 càn quét Ấn Độ
#Vợ chồng tỷ phú Bill Gates ly hôn
#Căng thẳng quân sự giữa Nga - Ukraina
#Hơn 200 nhân viên Bệnh viện Bạch Mai nghỉ việc
#Bài thơ đoạt giải gây tranh cãi
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo Đảng, Nhà nước
#Cháy cửa hàng ở phố Tôn Đức Thắng, 4 người chết

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

24/05/2021 10:08:02 (GMT +7)

tag
 

FIFA Futsal World Cup

tin tức về FIFA Futsal World Cup mới nhất

Vietnam 0 – 0 Lebanon at FIFA Futsal World Cup Asian Play-off tieicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Vietnam 0 – 0 Lebanon at FIFA Futsal World Cup Asian Play-off tie

Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by stronger rivals Lebanon in the first leg of their FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Asian Play-off tie in the United Arab Emirates on May 23.
 
Báo Lebanon: "Thắng futsal Việt Nam để dự World Cup"

Báo Lebanon: "Thắng futsal Việt Nam để dự World Cup"

icon22/05/20210
Đối thủ của Futsal Việt Nam, Lebanon có gì hay?

Đối thủ của Futsal Việt Nam, Lebanon có gì hay?

icon18/05/20210
Vietnam beat Iraq in friendly ahead of Futsal World Cup play-offsicon

Vietnam beat Iraq in friendly ahead of Futsal World Cup play-offs

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/05/2021
Vietnam clinched a comfortable 2-1 win over Iraq in a Futsal friendly match held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 17, a perfect test for the former ahead of the play-off round to win a ticket to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.
Vietnamese referee vies for berth at Futsal World Cupicon

Vietnamese referee vies for berth at Futsal World Cup

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
14/02/2021
Vietnamese referee Truong Quoc Dung has been selected among the list of potential candidates who could officiate matches at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.
Futsal Việt Nam có cơ hội dự World Cup 2021icon

Futsal Việt Nam có cơ hội dự World Cup 2021

Thể thao
07/01/2021
Đội tuyển futsal Việt Nam đang đứng trước cơ hội tham dự World Cup 2021, trong trường hợp VCK Futsal châu Á bị hủy vì Covid-19.
AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August returnicon

AFC Futsal Championship 2020 scheduled for August return

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/05/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.
COVID-19 fears cause AFC Futsal Championship 2020 to be pushed backicon

COVID-19 fears cause AFC Futsal Championship 2020 to be pushed back

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/03/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to postpone the upcoming AFC Futsal Championship 2020 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next monthicon

Vietnam to kick off 2020 AFC Futsal campaign next month

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/01/2020
Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 