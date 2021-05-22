FIFA Futsal World Cup
Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by stronger rivals Lebanon in the first leg of their FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 Asian Play-off tie in the United Arab Emirates on May 23.
18/05/2021
Vietnam clinched a comfortable 2-1 win over Iraq in a Futsal friendly match held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 17, a perfect test for the former ahead of the play-off round to win a ticket to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.
14/02/2021
Vietnamese referee Truong Quoc Dung has been selected among the list of potential candidates who could officiate matches at the upcoming FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.
07/01/2021
Đội tuyển futsal Việt Nam đang đứng trước cơ hội tham dự World Cup 2021, trong trường hợp VCK Futsal châu Á bị hủy vì Covid-19.
22/05/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to hold the rearranged AFC Futsal Championship 2020 finals in Turkmenistan between August 5 and August 16.
07/03/2020
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced plans to postpone the upcoming AFC Futsal Championship 2020 as a result of fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
16/01/2020
Vietnam will start their 2020 AFC Futsal Championship campaign with an opening match against Tajikistan on February 26, according to the detailed schedule of group-stage fixtures recently announced by the Asian Football Federation (AFC).