GDP

tin tức về GDP mới nhất

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?icon
BUSINESS20/03/20200

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

 
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index

icon19/03/20200
When reform becomes quiet

icon17/03/20200
COVID-19 casts shadow on global economyicon

BUSINESS
16/03/2020

The COVID-19 epidemic has spread worldwide and affected every corner of the global economy. It is causing lost revenues, breaking supply chains, and slashing billions of dollars from the global GDP.

VN real estate firms struggle amid Covid-19 epidemicicon

BUSINESS
11/03/2020

The coronavirus epidemic has caused a shock to global tourism, seriously affecting hotels and resorts.

ADB: COVID-19 impact cost 0.41 percent of Vietnam’s GDPicon

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

The Vietnamese GDP will sustain the ninth-largest impact from the COVID-19 among developing countries in Asia, according to the ADB.

Bank shares are in high demandicon

BUSINESS
07/03/2020

Analysts say banking will be one of a few sectors to benefit from Covid-19 as the central bank may loosen the monetary policy to support the economy in crisis.

Fresh capital injections to avail of opportunities from EVFTAicon

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Businesses in logistics and agricultural processing are embracing ambitious expansion plans to effectively cash in on opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

The significance of the non-observed economy in Vietnamicon

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

PhD Phung Van Hung, a permanent member of the National Economic Commission talks about the significance of the non-observe economy in the Vietnam's GDP.

Vietnam’s growth under pressure from global COVID-19 outbreakicon

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.

HCM City draws up specific policies for large firmsicon

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.

VN businesses cautious about setting plans for 2020icon

BUSINESS
23/02/2020

Most businesses are not setting high business targets this year because of uncertainties and the unpredictable Covid-2019 epidemic.

The sun still shines in Vietnam: World Bankicon

FEATURE
19/02/2020

Saying that ‘the sun is still shining above the Vietnamese sky’, the World Bank has also noted that the country should not ignore risks that could occur during bad times.

Vietnam’s economy in ‘coronavirus whirlwind’icon

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has predicted that the GDP would grow by 5.96 percent, a 7-year low.

2019-nCoV impacts on economies of Vietnam and Chinaicon

BUSINESS
17/02/2020

The service sectors of China as well as of Vietnam—including transport, accommodation, tourism, retail, hospitality and entertainment—will be hardest hit by the 2019-nCoV outbreak.

Thôi đừng dồn nhau hoảng loạn, phải sống và làm việc nhiều hơnicon

Đầu tư
17/02/2020

'Covid - 19 có thế nào thì chúng ta vẫn phải ăn, vẫn phải sống, phải làm, phải vui chơi và phải vững vàng... Đã đến lúc chúng ta cần dành nhiều sự tập trung cho công việc nhiều hơn để phục hồi sau dịch'.

Money oversupply increases core inflationicon

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.

Two scenarios for Vietnam’s economic growthicon

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.

VN’s GDP growth to reach 6.25 percent if COVID-19 outbreak is contained in Q1icon

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 6.25 percent in 2020 if the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contained within the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Property market in 2020 may heat up thanks to new policiesicon

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Many new policies will take effect in 2020 which aim to warm up the housing market segment for those with real accommodation demand.

 
 
