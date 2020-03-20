GDP
tin tức về GDP mới nhất
icon
While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.
icon BUSINESS
16/03/2020
The COVID-19 epidemic has spread worldwide and affected every corner of the global economy. It is causing lost revenues, breaking supply chains, and slashing billions of dollars from the global GDP.
icon BUSINESS
11/03/2020
The coronavirus epidemic has caused a shock to global tourism, seriously affecting hotels and resorts.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
The Vietnamese GDP will sustain the ninth-largest impact from the COVID-19 among developing countries in Asia, according to the ADB.
icon BUSINESS
07/03/2020
Analysts say banking will be one of a few sectors to benefit from Covid-19 as the central bank may loosen the monetary policy to support the economy in crisis.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Businesses in logistics and agricultural processing are embracing ambitious expansion plans to effectively cash in on opportunities from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
PhD Phung Van Hung, a permanent member of the National Economic Commission talks about the significance of the non-observe economy in the Vietnam's GDP.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
Fitch Solutions has revised down its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 6.3 percent, from 6.8 percent previously, in light of the worsening global COVID-19 outbreak.
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
HCM City plans to draw up specific policies for firms having capital of more than VND100 billion (US$4.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, and has committed to create more favourable conditions for enterprises.
icon BUSINESS
23/02/2020
Most businesses are not setting high business targets this year because of uncertainties and the unpredictable Covid-2019 epidemic.
icon FEATURE
19/02/2020
Saying that ‘the sun is still shining above the Vietnamese sky’, the World Bank has also noted that the country should not ignore risks that could occur during bad times.
icon BUSINESS
18/02/2020
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has predicted that the GDP would grow by 5.96 percent, a 7-year low.
icon BUSINESS
17/02/2020
The service sectors of China as well as of Vietnam—including transport, accommodation, tourism, retail, hospitality and entertainment—will be hardest hit by the 2019-nCoV outbreak.
icon Đầu tư
17/02/2020
'Covid - 19 có thế nào thì chúng ta vẫn phải ăn, vẫn phải sống, phải làm, phải vui chơi và phải vững vàng... Đã đến lúc chúng ta cần dành nhiều sự tập trung cho công việc nhiều hơn để phục hồi sau dịch'.
icon BUSINESS
16/02/2020
Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.
icon BUSINESS
15/02/2020
If the nCoV epidemic lasts a long time, the GDP is expected to decrease.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 6.25 percent in 2020 if the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contained within the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
icon BUSINESS
13/02/2020
Many new policies will take effect in 2020 which aim to warm up the housing market segment for those with real accommodation demand.