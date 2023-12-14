W-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg

Sáng 14/12, UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng tổ chức thông xe 3km đầu tiên trên đèo Prenn, từ giao lộ Ba Tháng Hai đến ngã ba vào hồ Tuyền Lâm. Đoạn này có đông dân cư sinh sống, thường xuyên qua lại, cũng là cung đường nối trung tâm thành phố với các điểm du lịch.

W-img-0186-1.jpg

Các phương tiện đi qua tuyến đường sau khi thông xe. Đoạn đường này nằm trong 7,4km thuộc dự án nâng cấp, mở rộng đèo Prenn được khởi công hồi đầu tháng 2 năm nay, với tổng mức đầu tư 552 tỷ đồng, do Ban Quản lý dự án giao thông tỉnh làm chủ đầu tư.

W-img-0219-1.jpg

Đèo Prenn cửa ngõ vào TP Đà Lạt nối quốc lộ 20, từ các tỉnh thành Đông Nam Bộ có lượng xe luôn đông đúc vào dịp cuối tuần, lễ, Tết. Sau khi được nâng cấp, mặt đường rộng 14m với 4 làn ô tô. Cung đường được mở rộng, tạo thông thoáng và an toàn cho các xe qua đèo.


Tuyến đường này nhiều đồi núi hiểm trở, ngoằn nghèo và xuyên qua rừng thông ba lá. Taluy âm và dương được xây bằng bê tông chắn, cùng mương thoát nước được xây kiên cố, giúp các xe lưu thông thuận lợi, an toàn. Bên cạnh đó, dự án cũng đã chỉnh, nắn một số điểm đèo có cua nguy hiểm, độ cao và vực sâu.

W-bang-chi-dan-3.jpg

Các biển báo giao thông, đèn chiếu sáng, chỉ đường và gương cầu lồi được lắp đặt ở nhiều điểm, giúp tài xế dễ quan sát.

W-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg

Toàn bộ đoạn đường 3km đã được sơn vạch kẻ đường, lắp tiêu phản quang giữa hai hướng lưu thông.

W-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg

Ngoài ra, phần bờ đất hai bên cung đường cũng được thiết kế trồng thêm mai anh đào, một số loại cây xanh tạo mỹ quan, thêm điểm nhấn cho đường đèo. Bên cạnh đó, tường bê tông cốt thép cao gần 10m giúp chống sạt lở đất xuống đường. 

W-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg

Nhìn từ trên cao, cung đèo Prenn hiện ra đường cong mềm mại, hai bên là rừng thông. Người dân cho biết, dự án nâng cấp, mở rộng đèo khi hoàn thành giúp họ an tâm hơn trong việc đi lại lúc tham gia giao thông, hạn chế nguy hiểm.

W-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1.jpg
W-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg
Công nhân thi công trên đường đèo Prenn để sớm hoàn thành những km còn lại.
W-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1.jpg

Lãnh đạo UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng cũng đi kiểm tra thực tế tại dự án trong lễ thông xe. Theo UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng, hơn 4km còn lại trong dự án này, đoạn từ khu du lịch thác Datanla đến cao tốc Liên Khương, đang được đơn vị thi công thực hiện, dự kiến hoàn thành trong tháng 1/2024.

W-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1.jpg

Trước đó, hồi tháng 2/2023, sau khi địa phương đóng đèo Prenn để thực hiện dự án, các xe vào TP Đà Lạt đi theo đường đèo Mimosa, cách đó khoảng 10km, và đường nối từ cao tốc Liên Khương - Prenn vào khu du lịch hồ Tuyền Lâm (tuyến này cấm xe tải).

W-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg

Cung đèo Prenn rõ hình hài nhìn trên cao, sau hơn 10 tháng thi công. Dự án khi hoàn thành, đưa vào hoạt động được kỳ vọng giải quyết ùn tắc, tạo trục giao thông kết nối liên vùng giữa Cảng hàng không Liên Khương với các tuyến đường thuộc trung tâm TP Đà Lạt và góp phần phát triển kinh tế cho địa phương.

