{"article":{"id":"2226862","title":"Hình hài đường đèo Prenn Đà Lạt được đầu tư 552 tỷ đồng sau 10 tháng thi công","description":"Sau thời gian đóng đèo để làm dự án nâng cấp, đường đèo Prenn đã thông xe 3km đầu tiên, giúp giải tỏa ùn tắc cửa ngõ vào TP Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng).","contentObject":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-762.jpg?width=768&s=qanM0cO5fwTjqqIAIw3ruA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-762.jpg?width=1024&s=f56Uzow1clVKU1wEYI3Msw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-762.jpg?width=0&s=z0lsUdE06MvUjN4inV09LA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-762.jpg?width=768&s=qanM0cO5fwTjqqIAIw3ruA\" alt=\"W-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-1-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-762.jpg?width=260&s=QF_W2mvtPR0zNkkorxzUaw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Sáng 14/12, UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng tổ chức thông xe 3km đầu tiên trên đèo Prenn, từ giao lộ Ba Tháng Hai đến ngã ba vào hồ Tuyền Lâm. Đoạn này có đông dân cư sinh sống, thường xuyên qua lại, cũng là cung đường nối trung tâm thành phố với các điểm du lịch.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0186-1-763.jpg?width=768&s=lYQK0TjdKbY1bXhybRKNeQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0186-1-763.jpg?width=1024&s=8oo2Kp9XURqkUiCDCabq7A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0186-1-763.jpg?width=0&s=OcB79ZO1eXv9K07amJ9_0A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0186-1-763.jpg?width=768&s=lYQK0TjdKbY1bXhybRKNeQ\" alt=\"W-img-0186-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0186-1-763.jpg?width=260&s=7Ij7b-t3-Jq-8ZzsuOKv4Q\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Các phương tiện đi qua tuyến đường sau khi thông xe. Đoạn đường này nằm trong 7,4km thuộc dự án nâng cấp, mở rộng đèo Prenn được khởi công hồi đầu tháng 2 năm nay, với tổng mức đầu tư 552 tỷ đồng, do Ban Quản lý dự án giao thông tỉnh làm chủ đầu tư.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0219-1-764.jpg?width=768&s=AzzUwkEKnUqKVIn0bK6twg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0219-1-764.jpg?width=1024&s=7K-hWdP_olqe2A4zWB_8xA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0219-1-764.jpg?width=0&s=NZNZxcQJNuHZd2_cRFnMdg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0219-1-764.jpg?width=768&s=AzzUwkEKnUqKVIn0bK6twg\" alt=\"W-img-0219-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0219-1-764.jpg?width=260&s=tvk7f-h7l4PeMhsyV3NsHg\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Đèo Prenn cửa ngõ vào TP Đà Lạt nối quốc lộ 20, từ các tỉnh thành Đông Nam Bộ có lượng xe luôn đông đúc vào dịp cuối tuần, lễ, Tết. Sau khi được nâng cấp, mặt đường rộng 14m với 4 làn ô tô. Cung đường được mở rộng, tạo thông thoáng và an toàn cho các xe qua đèo.</p>

<table class=\"ck-photo-collage vnn-template-noneditable\">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-xe-cho-khach-du-lich-1-765.jpg?width=300&s=W8ca_m1-qyl6Zq4wm-5iKA\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-xe-cho-khach-du-lich-1-765.jpg?width=0&s=HyR2mQKH3rwapA_gA4Ut-A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-xe-cho-khach-du-lich-1-765.jpg?width=500&s=oWo31ckVMaDmGppBtz8FdA\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-xe-cho-khach-du-lich-1-765.jpg?width=260&s=dE-zHEx6Lds1CQP1UhWfUw\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-thich-thu-quay-lai-hinh-anh-khi-di-vao-deo-moi-1-766.jpg?width=300&s=wszoxdavJFP1ODoepPnzBQ\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-thich-thu-quay-lai-hinh-anh-khi-di-vao-deo-moi-1-766.jpg?width=0&s=QNFk3-lHK4c0G5eQMaeD1w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-thich-thu-quay-lai-hinh-anh-khi-di-vao-deo-moi-1-766.jpg?width=500&s=gi1G3bOYcNMLoeXSMyDQSQ\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-thich-thu-quay-lai-hinh-anh-khi-di-vao-deo-moi-1-766.jpg?width=260&s=8TVoQ3vpu6pyN5Hpey7j_Q\"></picture></td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-quay-hinh-khi-trai-nghiem-cung-duong-moi-1-767.jpg?width=300&s=Nl_b4UlHDVWTr77pWujkrA\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-quay-hinh-khi-trai-nghiem-cung-duong-moi-1-767.jpg?width=0&s=3r7OvBdgxkuPcDl0uHU8og\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-quay-hinh-khi-trai-nghiem-cung-duong-moi-1-767.jpg?width=500&s=tATqzld4c6dcW9YpG9ouqA\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-nguoi-dan-quay-hinh-khi-trai-nghiem-cung-duong-moi-1-767.jpg?width=260&s=63q3KJb0tYF1wm9ZHP2sFQ\"></picture></td>

<td><picture><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0283-1-768.jpg?width=300&s=lgdI_OJmsCLuOVGb-AekmA\" media=\"--medium\"><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0283-1-768.jpg?width=0&s=oup18M_8LVvCrLV5fSKPbw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0283-1-768.jpg?width=500&s=6VTFkNMASuHEwyyEAnRVFw\" alt=\"\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-img-0283-1-768.jpg?width=260&s=-UE1llKfpl1b9cLdNjAGug\"></picture></td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\"><br>Tuyến đường này nhiều đồi núi hiểm trở, ngoằn nghèo và xuyên qua rừng thông ba lá. Taluy âm và dương được xây bằng bê tông chắn, cùng mương thoát nước được xây kiên cố, giúp các xe lưu thông thuận lợi, an toàn. Bên cạnh đó, dự án cũng đã chỉnh, nắn một số điểm đèo có cua nguy hiểm, độ cao và vực sâu.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-bang-chi-dan-3-769.jpg?width=768&s=ixlXCO1X_pAxDi8TydKG5g\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-bang-chi-dan-3-769.jpg?width=1024&s=3U5HIbtFcAwjLNB3zXVPew\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-bang-chi-dan-3-769.jpg?width=0&s=fwSoYhRdUe7Yq7x_-eZ98A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-bang-chi-dan-3-769.jpg?width=768&s=ixlXCO1X_pAxDi8TydKG5g\" alt=\"W-bang-chi-dan-3.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-bang-chi-dan-3-769.jpg?width=260&s=595keRaHU0-Kis6luOs5VA\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Các biển báo giao thông, đèn chiếu sáng, chỉ đường và gương cầu lồi được lắp đặt ở nhiều điểm, giúp tài xế dễ quan sát.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-770.jpg?width=768&s=EP3c758j7ShVVdau1VSR-w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-770.jpg?width=1024&s=cEiiTVvUe79Kk4UhUiK4pg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-770.jpg?width=0&s=bVIHHsHKLmUGxFSnlnVQBQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-770.jpg?width=768&s=EP3c758j7ShVVdau1VSR-w\" alt=\"W-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-4-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-770.jpg?width=260&s=6BNCWHOOugAxe9zsoay8nw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Toàn bộ đoạn đường 3km đã được sơn vạch kẻ đường, lắp tiêu phản quang giữa hai hướng lưu thông.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-771.jpg?width=768&s=S5zdutTv5XcZSiyyMNO83Q\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-771.jpg?width=1024&s=-6BzLX01QNsTxTxfoFp9-A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-771.jpg?width=0&s=nwgJv8f9XkdaEayAQf3x2A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-771.jpg?width=768&s=S5zdutTv5XcZSiyyMNO83Q\" alt=\"W-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-2-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-771.jpg?width=260&s=KYn1SLg9mTqfl7WadwblDw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Ngoài ra, phần bờ đất hai bên cung đường cũng được thiết kế trồng thêm mai anh đào, một số loại cây xanh tạo mỹ quan, thêm điểm nhấn cho đường đèo. Bên cạnh đó, tường bê tông cốt thép cao gần 10m giúp chống sạt lở đất xuống đường. </p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-772.jpg?width=768&s=zkmm4_GAMSgoQ_PfgTb82Q\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-772.jpg?width=1024&s=uElsVcXZk3zvgwzKESMU8g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-772.jpg?width=0&s=t_R8Y6sxk_dTnnXXYte6dg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-772.jpg?width=768&s=zkmm4_GAMSgoQ_PfgTb82Q\" alt=\"W-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-3-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-772.jpg?width=260&s=DJV0W-DK_-kr2NNWS1mTMw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Nhìn từ trên cao, cung đèo Prenn hiện ra đường cong mềm mại, hai bên là rừng thông. Người dân cho biết, dự án nâng cấp, mở rộng đèo khi hoàn thành giúp họ an tâm hơn trong việc đi lại lúc tham gia giao thông, hạn chế nguy hiểm.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1-773.jpg?width=768&s=hUggL9scXc2GyVbRF2SPSQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1-773.jpg?width=1024&s=xKWYI_5ss_tYbGBX1D25ig\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1-773.jpg?width=0&s=DSjzRji_L0xjlis6l39rpA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1-773.jpg?width=768&s=hUggL9scXc2GyVbRF2SPSQ\" alt=\"W-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-7-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-cau-cai-tuyen-1-773.jpg?width=260&s=qutBLixzef0D4U4UQ_nkew\"></picture>

<figcaption>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-774.jpg?width=768&s=WsCJjfQU8CWGjCTGCsmjxQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-774.jpg?width=1024&s=jXGA0CfZcvJakRPK0uMqKw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-774.jpg?width=0&s=0uoYfdkg0tfddjL7FlJbHQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-774.jpg?width=768&s=WsCJjfQU8CWGjCTGCsmjxQ\" alt=\"W-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-6-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-774.jpg?width=260&s=5D5EYheuGzxieLpUAhDJGg\"></picture>

<figcaption>Công nhân thi công trên đường đèo Prenn để sớm hoàn thành những km còn lại.</figcaption>

</figure>

</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1-775.jpg?width=768&s=Ft4tRnLne0nlWrsYrBeEDw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1-775.jpg?width=1024&s=UIyCICZgD5KH-vWi9kZKNQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1-775.jpg?width=0&s=qn6bahANE5w5lQGqtzuT7Q\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1-775.jpg?width=768&s=Ft4tRnLne0nlWrsYrBeEDw\" alt=\"W-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-kiem-tra-doan-dau-tuyen-1-775.jpg?width=260&s=50Ir7mlWnfG-Fm-9zM7vpw\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Lãnh đạo UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng cũng đi kiểm tra thực tế tại dự án trong lễ thông xe. Theo UBND tỉnh Lâm Đồng, hơn 4km còn lại trong dự án này, đoạn từ khu du lịch thác Datanla đến cao tốc Liên Khương, đang được đơn vị thi công thực hiện, dự kiến hoàn thành trong tháng 1/2024.</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1-776.jpg?width=768&s=XuiW0HqA9qWxtrejU_Uu4g\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1-776.jpg?width=1024&s=6IsXTe8AHjPgZykk-geUHg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1-776.jpg?width=0&s=Bi15Tiu2lHcWE-aB9tmKOQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1-776.jpg?width=768&s=XuiW0HqA9qWxtrejU_Uu4g\" alt=\"W-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-10-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-dang-hoan-thien-cau-cai-tuyen-1-776.jpg?width=260&s=PT1w9JX63GqIA4Be2aBKNg\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Trước đó, hồi tháng 2/2023, sau khi địa phương <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/deo-prenn-vao-da-lat-truoc-ngay-bi-dong-de-mo-rong-2106844.html\">đóng đèo Prenn</a> để thực hiện dự án, các xe vào TP Đà Lạt đi theo đường đèo Mimosa, cách đó khoảng 10km, và đường nối từ cao tốc Liên Khương - Prenn vào khu du lịch hồ Tuyền Lâm (tuyến này cấm xe tải).</p>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-777.jpg?width=768&s=Neg2CdDfd3xZbj2n-2Dmng\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-777.jpg?width=1024&s=W0LSxXuIGAQ3Ni85rE1pOQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-777.jpg?width=0&s=mSY1Xm4LbzZK3N1SHJ8Ktg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-777.jpg?width=768&s=Neg2CdDfd3xZbj2n-2Dmng\" alt=\"W-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/w-5-deo-prenn-xuanngoc-1-777.jpg?width=260&s=Q2I6xDmCdrLjlY4_-MGYRg\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\">Cung đèo Prenn rõ hình hài nhìn trên cao, sau hơn 10 tháng thi công. Dự án khi hoàn thành, đưa vào hoạt động được kỳ vọng giải quyết ùn tắc, tạo trục giao thông kết nối liên vùng giữa Cảng hàng không Liên Khương với các tuyến đường thuộc trung tâm TP Đà Lạt và góp phần phát triển kinh tế cho địa phương.</p>

<p style=\"text-align: justify;\"><strong>Bình An</strong></p>

<div class=\"ck-cms-insert-neww-group vnn-template-noneditable articles-edit\" id=\"vnn-editor-1702527817018\" data-temp=\"template20\">

<article class=\"ck-cms-insert-news\" data-id=\"2107197\"><a href=\"/chinh-thuc-dong-deo-prenn-len-da-lat-de-mo-rong-2107197.html\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/2/6/dalat-deoprenn-1-351.jpg?width=0&s=2Wh3gh_D47W_cfMet8GyFQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/2/6/dalat-deoprenn-1-351.jpg?width=260&s=6Ko_SpigyPEL-jHGIJjSGQ\" alt=\"Chính thức đóng đèo Prenn lên Đà Lạt để mở rộng\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-content\">

<h3 class=\"insert-wiki-title\"><a href=\"/chinh-thuc-dong-deo-prenn-len-da-lat-de-mo-rong-2107197.html\">Chính thức đóng đèo Prenn lên Đà Lạt để mở rộng</a></h3>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-description\">Sáng nay (6/2) đèo Prenn nằm ở cửa ngõ TP Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng) chính thức bị đóng để phục vụ thi công, mở rộng tuyến này trong gần một năm.</div>

</div>

</article>

<article class=\"ck-cms-insert-news\" data-id=\"2105129\"><a href=\"/phuong-tien-vao-da-lat-the-nao-khi-dong-deo-prenn-trong-1-nam-2105129.html\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/1/31/deoprenn-1-222.jpg?width=0&s=VAIgFBgQhEVUsQabOmC0Jg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/1/31/deoprenn-1-222.jpg?width=260&s=GvP4pvDxVceBeRxzm678AA\" alt=\"Phương tiện vào Đà Lạt thế nào khi đóng đèo Prenn trong 1 năm?\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-content\">

<h3 class=\"insert-wiki-title\"><a href=\"/phuong-tien-vao-da-lat-the-nao-khi-dong-deo-prenn-trong-1-nam-2105129.html\">Phương tiện vào Đà Lạt thế nào khi đóng đèo Prenn trong 1 năm?</a></h3>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-description\">Đèo Prenn nằm ở cửa ngõ vào TP Đà Lạt (Lâm Đồng) trên quốc lộ 20 sẽ bị đóng từ ngày 6/2 để thực hiện dự án nâng cấp đèo trong một năm với tổng mức đầu tư 552 tỷ đồng.</div>

</div>

</article>

<article class=\"ck-cms-insert-news\" data-id=\"2106844\"><a href=\"/deo-prenn-vao-da-lat-truoc-ngay-bi-dong-de-mo-rong-2106844.html\"><picture><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/2/4/deoprenn-1-776.jpg?width=0&s=ypIXe9NjExMu_ybXaFj71w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/2/4/deoprenn-1-776.jpg?width=260&s=zq8VCniI9qRCgf2SE8gv6w\" alt=\"Đèo Prenn vào Đà Lạt trước ngày bị đóng để mở rộng\"></picture></a>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-content\">

<h3 class=\"insert-wiki-title\"><a href=\"/deo-prenn-vao-da-lat-truoc-ngay-bi-dong-de-mo-rong-2106844.html\">Đèo Prenn vào Đà Lạt trước ngày bị đóng để mở rộng</a></h3>

<div class=\"insert-wiki-description\">Dòng xe cộ vẫn tấp nập chạy qua đèo Prenn trước khi cung đường này bị đóng vào ngày 6/2 để phục vụ thi công, làm dự án nâng cấp, mở rộng đèo với kinh phí 552 tỷ đồng.</div>

</div>

</article>

</div>","displayType":1,"options":0,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"/hinh-hai-duong-deo-prenn-da-lat-duoc-dau-tu-552-ty-dong-sau-10-thang-thi-cong-2226862.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/hinh-hai-duong-deo-prenn-da-lat-duoc-dau-tu-552-ty-dong-sau-10-thang-thi-cong-744.jpg","fullAvatarFbUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/hinh-hai-duong-deo-prenn-da-lat-duoc-dau-tu-552-ty-dong-sau-10-thang-thi-cong-745.jpg","updatedDate":"2023-12-14T12:00:55","isHiddenDescription":"","publishDateDisplay":"14/12/2023","hasCover":false},"articlesSameCategory":[{"id":"2226867","title":"Chủ tịch UBND TP Đà Nẵng: Tập trung thực hiện chính sách an sinh cho người dân","description":"Chủ tịch UBND TP Đà Nẵng Lê Trung Chinh nhấn mạnh, trong thời gian tới, thành phố tiếp tục thực hiện các chính sách an sinh cho người dân.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chu-tich-ubnd-tp-da-nang-tap-trung-thuc-hien-chinh-sach-an-sinh-cho-nguoi-dan-2226867.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/chu-tich-ubnd-tp-da-nang-tap-trung-thuc-hien-chinh-sach-an-sinh-cho-nguoi-dan-787.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T12:07:50","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226819","title":"Tang thương bao trùm ngôi nhà nhỏ của 3 bố con tử vong trên sông ở Hưng Yên","description":"Nhìn lên ban thờ lập vội, di ảnh 2 bé gái chưa kịp làm, người dân ở thôn Giai Phạm (xã Giai Phạm, huyện Yên Mỹ, Hưng Yên) không khỏi bàng hoàng, đau xót.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ba-bo-con-tu-vong-tren-song-o-hung-yen-tang-thuong-bao-trum-ngoi-nha-nho-2226819.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/tang-thuong-bao-trum-ngoi-nha-nho-cua-3-bo-con-tu-vong-tren-song-o-hung-yen-739.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T11:57:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226865","title":"Gần 3.000 công nhân được đi tàu, máy bay miễn phí về quê đón Tết","description":"Chương trình “Hành trình Tết Công đoàn - Xuân 2024” sẽ hỗ trợ đưa gần 3.000 lao động đi tàu, máy bay miễn phí về quê đón Tết.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/gan-3-000-cong-nhan-duoc-di-tau-may-bay-mien-phi-ve-que-don-tet-2226865.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/gan-3000-cong-nhan-duoc-di-tau-may-bay-mien-phi-ve-que-don-tet-716.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T11:48:01","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2225663","title":"Giám đốc trung tâm đăng kiểm tàu cá ở Cà Mau tử vong cùng thư tuyệt mệnh","description":"Giám đốc Trung tâm đăng kiểm tàu cá ở Cà Mau được phát hiện tử vong trong phòng làm việc cùng thư tuyệt mệnh. Nội dung bức thư là lời xin lỗi mọi người, vợ con và căn dặn các việc cần làm.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/giam-doc-trung-tam-dang-kiem-tau-ca-o-ca-mau-tu-vong-cung-thu-tuyet-menh-2225663.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/giam-doc-trung-tam-dang-kiem-tau-ca-o-ca-mau-tu-vong-cung-thu-tuyet-menh-706.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T11:45:34","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226817","title":"Thời tiết Hà Nội 3 ngày tới: Nắng bừng 30 độ rồi đón đợt rét đậm nhất từ đầu mùa","description":"Dự báo thời tiết Hà Nội 3 ngày tới, trong 2 ngày đầu trời tiếp tục nắng mạnh, cao nhất đến 30 độ. Ngày 16/12, không khí lạnh tràn về, mức nhiệt hạ rất mạnh và trời chuyển mưa rét nhất từ đầu mùa.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thoi-tiet-ha-noi-3-ngay-toi-nang-nong-30-do-roi-don-dot-ret-dam-nhat-tu-dau-mua-2226817.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/thoi-tiet-ha-noi-3-ngay-toi-nang-bung-30-do-roi-don-dot-ret-dam-nhat-tu-dau-mua-617.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T10:12:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226056","title":"Bệnh viện ở Bình Dương vẫn khám chữa bệnh bất chấp sai phạm về PCCC","description":"Mặc dù bị cơ quan chức năng kết luận có nhiều sai phạm về PCCC và thiết kế xây dựng, tạm đình chỉ hoạt động nhưng một bệnh viện ở Bình Dương vẫn bất chấp khám chữa bệnh.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/benh-vien-o-binh-duong-van-kham-chua-benh-bat-chap-sai-pham-ve-pccc-2226056.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/benh-vien-o-binh-duong-van-kham-chua-benh-bat-chap-sai-pham-ve-pccc-597.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T10:02:59","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226806","title":"Thanh niên 18 tuổi ở Hải Phòng tử vong sau vụ nổ lớn nghi do cuốn pháo","description":"Thanh niên (18 tuổi) ở Hải Phòng đã tử vong sau vụ nổ trong ngôi nhà, có nhiều xác giấy cuốn pháo và thuốc nổ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/thanh-nien-18-tuoi-o-hai-phong-tu-vong-sau-vu-no-lon-nghi-do-cuon-phao-2226806.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/thanh-nien-18-tuoi-o-hai-phong-tu-vong-sau-vu-no-lon-nghi-do-cuon-phao-588.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T09:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226682","title":"Dự báo thời tiết 14/12/2023: Miền Bắc tăng nhiệt trước khi đón đợt rét đậm","description":"Dự báo thời tiết 14/12/2023, miền Bắc và Bắc Trung Bộ mưa vài nơi, sáng sớm sương mù, trưa hửng nắng. Từ Đà Nẵng trở vào Nam Bộ tiếp tục nắng nhiều.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/du-bao-thoi-tiet-14-12-2023-mien-bac-tang-nhiet-truoc-khi-don-dot-ret-dam-2226682.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/du-bao-thoi-tiet-14122023-mien-bac-tang-nhiet-truoc-khi-don-dot-ret-dam-1442.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T09:39:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226795","title":"Bắt tạm giam chủ nhà trong vụ sập mái khiến ba người tử vong ở Thái Bình","description":"Chủ công trình nhà ở đã tự ý thay đổi thiết kế và thi công không đúng với giấy phép được cấp, dẫn đến sự cố làm 3 người thiệt mạng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-tam-giam-chu-nha-trong-vu-sap-mai-khien-ba-nguoi-tu-vong-o-thai-binh-2226795.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/bat-tam-giam-chu-nha-trong-vu-sap-mai-khien-ba-nguoi-tu-vong-o-thai-binh-561.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T09:35:28","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226778","title":"2 phạm nhân trốn trại giam bị bắt ở gần biên giới Campuchia","description":"Sau khi trốn khỏi trại giam của Bộ Công an, 2 phạm nhân lẩn trốn ở khu vực gần biên giới Campuchia thì bị phát hiện bắt giữ.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/2-pham-nhan-tron-trai-giam-bi-bat-o-gan-bien-gioi-campuchia-2226778.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/2-pham-nhan-tron-trai-giam-bi-bat-o-gan-bien-gioi-campuchia-522.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T09:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226768","title":"Quán karaoke ở Bình Dương bốc cháy dữ dội trong đêm","description":"Trong lúc đang hoạt động, quán karaoke ở Bình Dương bất ngờ bốc cháy dữ dội khiến nhiều người hoảng loạn bỏ chạy thoát thân.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/quan-karaoke-o-binh-duong-boc-chay-du-doi-trong-dem-2226768.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/quan-karaoke-o-binh-duong-boc-chay-du-doi-trong-dem-444.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T08:17:06","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2223401","title":"Mở lối thoát nạn thứ 2 để đảm bảo PCCC cho hàng vạn hộ dân ở chung cư cũ","description":"Trên địa bàn TP Hà Nội hiện nay có hàng nghìn tòa chung cư cũ xuống cấp không đảm bảo PCCC, vì vậy, cần giải pháp mở lối thoát nạn thứ 2 để đảm bảo an toàn cho các hộ dân sống tại đây.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/mo-loi-thoat-nan-thu-2-de-dam-bao-pccc-cho-hang-van-ho-dan-o-chung-cu-cu-2223401.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/mo-loi-thoat-nan-thu-2-de-dam-bao-pccc-cho-hang-van-ho-dan-o-chung-cu-cu-1479.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T07:20:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226726","title":"Đào tạo, sát hạch lái xe không được dùng ô tô 'cũ nát, hết đát'","description":"Giáo viên dạy thực hành lái ô tô phải có bằng trung cấp nghề, xe tập lái có niên hạn không quá 20 năm kể từ năm sản xuất… là những đề xuất sửa đổi mới nhất trong lĩnh vực đào tạo, sát hạch lái xe.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dao-tao-sat-hach-lai-xe-khong-duoc-dung-o-to-cu-nat-het-dat-2226726.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/14/nhung-de-xuat-moi-trong-dao-tao-sat-hach-lai-xe-239.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T06:49:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226342","title":"Cận Tết, chủ vườn mai thấp thỏm vì giá giảm gần nửa nhưng thương lái biệt tăm","description":"Do ảnh hưởng của đại dịch Covid-19, 3 năm qua, nhiều chủ vườn mai điêu đứng vì giá cả giảm mạnh, thưa thớt khách mua.","displayType":4,"category":{"name":"Video","detailUrl":"/video","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/video","fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":4,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/can-tet-chu-vuon-mai-thap-thom-vi-gia-giam-gan-nua-nhung-thuong-lai-biet-tam-2226342.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/mai-tet-1-00-00-00-00-00-30-1401.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T06:32:00","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226451","title":"Công đoàn rốt ráo, triệu công nhân chờ tin vui từ nhà ở xã hội","description":"Tổng liên đoàn lao động Việt Nam cần đẩy mạnh hơn nữa việc xây dựng nhà ở xã hội tại các khu công nghiệp - khu chế xuất, để phục vụ, chăm lo đời sống người lao động.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-doan-rot-rao-trieu-cong-nhan-cho-tin-vui-tu-nha-o-xa-hoi-2226451.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/cong-doan-rot-rao-trieu-cong-nhan-cho-tin-vui-tu-nha-o-xa-hoi-1376.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T06:00:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226445","title":"Cá nhân có được phép bán pháo hoa trên mạng xã hội?","description":"Theo luật sư, các tổ chức, cá nhân bán pháo hoa của nhà máy Z121 trên mạng xã hội mà không được cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền cho phép là không phù hợp với quy định của pháp luật","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ca-nhan-co-duoc-phep-ban-phao-hoa-tren-mang-xa-hoi-2226445.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/ca-nhan-co-duoc-phep-ban-phao-hoa-tren-mang-xa-hoi-1458.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226570","title":"Kỹ sư cầu đường nêu điểm 'lạ' dự án đường trăm tỷ vào Sở chỉ huy Điện Biên Phủ","description":"Nhìn con đường Tà Lèng - Mường Phăng (TP Điện Biên Phủ, tỉnh Điện Biên) gần 170 tỷ đồng xuống cấp, kỹ sư cầu đường Nguyễn Văn Cần chỉ ra những điểm bất thường.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"An toàn giao thông","detailUrl":"/thoi-su/an-toan-giao-thong","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su/an-toan-giao-thong","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/ky-su-cau-duong-chi-diem-bat-thuong-duong-tram-ty-vao-so-chi-huy-dien-bien-phu-2226570.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/ky-su-cau-duong-neu-diem-la-du-an-duong-tram-ty-vao-so-chi-huy-dien-bien-phu-1383.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-14T05:30:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226732","title":"Triệu tập 11 người kích động, đăng tin sai về mỏ cát phục vụ cao tốc Bắc - Nam","description":"Công an Hà Tĩnh vừa triệu tập, làm việc với 11 người dân có hành vi quá khích, kích động, cản trở lực lượng chức năng cắm mốc quy hoạch mỏ cát phục vụ cao tốc Bắc - Nam.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/trieu-tap-11-nguoi-kich-dong-dang-tin-sai-ve-mo-cat-phuc-vu-cao-toc-bac-nam-2226732.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/trieu-tap-11-nguoi-kich-dong-dang-tin-sai-ve-mo-cat-phuc-vu-cao-toc-bac-nam-1610.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T22:31:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226698","title":"Cháy ngùn ngụt cửa hàng đồ 'mẹ và bé', nhiều người ôm tài sản tháo chạy","description":"Cửa hàng bán đồ \"mẹ và bé\" ở TP Biên Hòa (Đồng Nai) bất ngờ bốc cháy, người dân cùng nhân viên nhanh chóng di dời tài sản ra ngoài.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chay-ngun-ngut-cua-hang-do-me-va-be-nhieu-nguoi-om-tai-san-thao-chay-2226698.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/chay-ngun-ngut-cua-hang-do-me-va-be-nhieu-nguoi-om-tai-san-thao-chay-1470.gif","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T21:13:03","option":0,"avatarIconUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/2023/4/8/video-icon-avt.svg","avatarIconPosition":2,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false,"avatarIconId":"00000Q"},{"id":"2226663","title":"Đề xuất nhận diện cá nhân khi giao dịch để đề phòng cướp ngân hàng","description":"Công an TP.HCM cùng đại diện 20 ngân hàng có hội sở đóng trên địa bàn cùng họp bàn về giải pháp phòng, ngừa tội phạm cướp ngân hàng.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/de-xuat-nhan-dien-ca-nhan-khi-giao-dich-de-de-phong-cuop-ngan-hang-2226663.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/de-xuat-nhan-dien-ca-nhan-khi-giao-dich-de-de-phong-cuop-ngan-hang-1390.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T19:53:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226673","title":"Bắt giam người phụ nữ ở Thanh Hóa nhiều lần thông tin sai sự thật","description":"Công an huyện Hậu Lộc (Thanh Hóa) đã bắt tạm giam 3 tháng đối với Nguyễn Thị Xuyến (SN 1974, trú thôn Minh Thịnh, xã Minh Lộc) vì nhiều lần đăng tải thông tin sai sự thật.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/bat-giam-nguoi-phu-nu-o-thanh-hoa-nhieu-lan-thong-tin-sai-su-that-2226673.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/bat-giam-nguoi-phu-nu-o-thanh-hoa-nhieu-lan-thong-tin-sai-su-that-1387.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T19:45:23","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226634","title":"Công an nhận định nguyên nhân vụ 3 bố con tử vong trên sông ở Hưng Yên","description":"Theo nhận định của cơ quan công an, anh C. có dấu hiệu của bệnh trầm cảm. Nhiều lần anh đã nói với người nhà về việc tiêu cực.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/cong-an-nhan-dinh-nguyen-nhan-vu-3-bo-con-tu-vong-tren-song-o-hung-yen-2226634.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/cong-an-nhan-dinh-nguyen-nhan-vu-3-bo-con-tu-vong-tren-song-o-hung-yen-1311.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T18:21:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226635","title":"Điều tra vụ thi thể người ngoại quốc nhét trong túi ở TP.HCM","description":"Người phụ nữ đã nhét thi thể 1 người đàn ông ngoại quốc, mang đến giáo đường Hồi giáo để đọc kinh và bị phát hiện.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/dieu-tra-vu-thi-the-nguoi-ngoai-quoc-nhet-trong-tui-o-tphcm-2226635.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/dieu-tra-vu-thi-the-nguoi-ngoai-quoc-nhet-trong-tui-o-tphcm-1295.png","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T18:03:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226609","title":"Tìm thấy thi thể 2 bé gái và người bố trên sông ở Hưng Yên","description":"Thi thể 2 bé gái (2 tuổi và 4 tuổi) được phát hiện gần thi thể người bố trên sông ở Hưng Yên, sau khi mất tích 1 tuần.","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/tim-thay-thi-the-2-be-gai-va-nguoi-bo-tren-song-o-hung-yen-2226609.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/tim-thay-thi-the-2-be-gai-va-nguoi-bo-tren-song-o-hung-yen-1229.jpeg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T17:17:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false},{"id":"2226580","title":"Cháy xưởng cơ khí lan sang nhà dãy nhà trọ tại Hà Nội","description":"Sau tiếng nổ tại xưởng cơ khí, ngọn lửa nhanh chóng lan sang dãy nhà trọ và cửa hàng phế liệu tại ngõ 54 phố Đại Linh (phường Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội).","displayType":1,"category":{"name":"Thời sự","detailUrl":"/thoi-su","wikiCategoryDetailUrl":"/ho-so/thoi-su","relatedIds":["00000O","00000I","00000A","00000F"],"subIds":["000002","00000P","00000A","00000D","00000I","00000F"],"medias":[{"url":"","type":16},{"url":"","type":17}],"facebook":{"title":"Thời sự - Tin tức trong ngày, tin xã hội mới nhất hôm nay","description":"Tin thời sự hôm nay - Cập nhật tin tức trong ngày, các vấn đề xã hội nóng hổi, bản tin thời sự, chính trị trong nước mới nhất trên VietNamNet.","keywords":""},"fullAvatarUrl":"","fullFacebookShareUrl":""},"displayTypeToInt":1,"detailUrl":"https://vietnamnet.vn/chay-xuong-co-khi-lan-sang-nha-day-nha-tro-tai-ha-noi-2226580.html","fullAvatarUrl":"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/13/hieu9090-1-1173.jpg","isFee":false,"priority":0,"zoneId":"","publishDate":"2023-12-13T16:45:00","option":0,"avatarIconPosition":0,"updatedDate":"0001-01-01T00:00:00","isPin":false}],"pageIndex":0,"totalPage":0,"articlePage":0}

Aa Zalo Email Sao chép liên kết Aa Aa