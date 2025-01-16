Arsenal
Cầu thủ Arsenal động viên Gabriel Jesus trước trận - Ảnh: AFC
Tottenham mở tỷ số trước nhờ công Son Heung-min phút 25 - Ảnh: P.L
Đồng đội chúc mừng tiền đạo Hàn Quốc - Ảnh: P.L
Phút 40, Gabriel đánh đầu từ quả phạt góc khiến Solanke phản lưới - Ảnh: BR Football
Trung vệ người Brazil góp công lớn trong bàn gỡ - Ảnh: AFC
Cuối hiệp 1, Trossard sút chéo góc nâng tỷ số lên 2-1 - Ảnh: AFC
Chân sút người Bỉ tỏa sáng đúng lúc - Ảnh: AFC
Arsenal bảo toàn được lợi thế ở hiệp hai - Ảnh: AFC
Sự phấn khích của Mikel Arteta bên ngoài đường biên - Ảnh: AFC
Arsenal giành chiến thắng quan trọng - Ảnh: P.L
Kết quả
Vòng 21
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
15/01/2025 02:30:00 West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
15/01/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
16/01/2025 02:30:00 Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
16/01/2025 03:00:00 Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 20 14 5 1 28 47
2 Arsenal 21 12 7 2 22 43
3 Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 10 41
4 Newcastle 21 11 5 5 15 38
5 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 15 37
6 Manchester City 21 10 5 6 9 35
7 Aston Villa 21 10 5 6 -1 35
8 Bournemouth 21 9 7 5 7 34
9 Fulham 21 7 9 5 2 30
10 Brentford 21 8 4 9 3 28
11 Brighton 20 6 10 4 1 28
12 West Ham 21 7 5 9 -14 26
13 Tottenham 21 7 3 11 11 24
14 Crystal Palace 21 5 9 7 -5 24
15 Manchester United 20 6 5 9 -5 23
16 Everton 20 3 8 9 -11 17
17 Ipswich 20 3 7 10 -15 16
18 Wolves 21 4 4 13 -17 16
19 Leicester 21 3 5 13 -23 14
20 Southampton 20 1 3 16 -32 6