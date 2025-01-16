|Kết quả
|Vòng 21
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
|15/01/2025 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Newcastle 3 - 0 Wolves
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Everton 0 - 1 Aston Villa
|16/01/2025 02:30:00
|Leicester 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|16/01/2025 03:00:00
|Arsenal 2 - 1 Tottenham
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|20
|14
|5
|1
|28
|47
|2
|Arsenal
|21
|12
|7
|2
|22
|43
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|12
|5
|4
|10
|41
|4
|Newcastle
|21
|11
|5
|5
|15
|38
|5
|Chelsea
|21
|10
|7
|4
|15
|37
|6
|Manchester City
|21
|10
|5
|6
|9
|35
|7
|Aston Villa
|21
|10
|5
|6
|-1
|35
|8
|Bournemouth
|21
|9
|7
|5
|7
|34
|9
|Fulham
|21
|7
|9
|5
|2
|30
|10
|Brentford
|21
|8
|4
|9
|3
|28
|11
|Brighton
|20
|6
|10
|4
|1
|28
|12
|West Ham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|-14
|26
|13
|Tottenham
|21
|7
|3
|11
|11
|24
|14
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|9
|7
|-5
|24
|15
|Manchester United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|-5
|23
|16
|Everton
|20
|3
|8
|9
|-11
|17
|17
|Ipswich
|20
|3
|7
|10
|-15
|16
|18
|Wolves
|21
|4
|4
|13
|-17
|16
|19
|Leicester
|21
|3
|5
|13
|-23
|14
|20
|Southampton
|20
|1
|3
|16
|-32
|6