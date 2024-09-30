Bàn thắng:
Atletico: Correa (90+5')
Real: Militao (64')
Thẻ đỏ:
Atletico: Llorente (90+9')
Đội hình thi đấu:
Atletico: Oblak, Reinildo (Galán 75'), Le Normand, Gimenez, Molina (Koke 46'), Gallagher (Correa 70'), De Paul, Llorente, Alvarez (Riquelme 75'), Griezmann, Sorloth (Lino 56')
Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric (Vazquez 86'), Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo (Fran Garcia 90'), Vinicius (Endrick 87')
|Bảng xếp hạng La Lia 2024/25
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|8
|7
|0
|1
|16
|21
|2
|Real Madrid
|8
|5
|3
|0
|11
|18
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|16
|4
|Athletic Club
|8
|4
|2
|2
|4
|14
|5
|Mallorca
|8
|4
|2
|2
|2
|14
|6
|Villarreal
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|14
|7
|Osasuna
|8
|4
|2
|2
|-1
|14
|8
|Real Betis
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|Rayo Vallecano
|8
|2
|4
|2
|1
|10
|10
|Celta Vigo
|8
|3
|1
|4
|0
|10
|11
|Alaves
|8
|3
|1
|4
|-1
|10
|12
|Girona
|8
|2
|3
|3
|-2
|9
|13
|Sevilla
|8
|2
|3
|3
|-2
|9
|14
|Real Sociedad
|8
|2
|2
|4
|-1
|8
|15
|Getafe
|8
|1
|4
|3
|-1
|7
|16
|Leganes
|8
|1
|4
|3
|-4
|7
|17
|Espanyol
|8
|2
|1
|5
|-5
|7
|18
|Valencia
|8
|1
|2
|5
|-8
|5
|19
|Valladolid
|8
|1
|2
|5
|-13
|5
|20
|Las Palmas
|7
|0
|3
|4
|-5
|3
*tiếp tục cập nhật...