Bàn thắng:
Atletico: Correa (90+5')
Real: Militao (64')

Real Madrid 1 1 atletico.jpg
Real Madrid bị Atletico cưa điểm những phút cuối trận. Ảnh: Real Madrid C.F

Thẻ đỏ:
Atletico: Llorente (90+9')

Đội hình thi đấu:

Atletico: Oblak, Reinildo (Galán 75'), Le Normand, Gimenez, Molina (Koke 46'), Gallagher (Correa 70'), De Paul, Llorente, Alvarez (Riquelme 75'), Griezmann, Sorloth (Lino 56')

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric (Vazquez 86'), Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo (Fran Garcia 90'), Vinicius (Endrick 87')

Bảng xếp hạng La Lia 2024/25
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 8 7 0 1 16 21
2 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 11 18
3 Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 8 16
4 Athletic Club 8 4 2 2 4 14
5 Mallorca 8 4 2 2 2 14
6 Villarreal 7 4 2 1 0 14
7 Osasuna 8 4 2 2 -1 14
8 Real Betis 8 3 3 2 1 12
9 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 4 2 1 10
10 Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 0 10
11 Alaves 8 3 1 4 -1 10
12 Girona 8 2 3 3 -2 9
13 Sevilla 8 2 3 3 -2 9
14 Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 -1 8
15 Getafe 8 1 4 3 -1 7
16 Leganes 8 1 4 3 -4 7
17 Espanyol 8 2 1 5 -5 7
18 Valencia 8 1 2 5 -8 5
19 Valladolid 8 1 2 5 -13 5
20 Las Palmas 7 0 3 4 -5 3

*tiếp tục cập nhật...