Video highlights Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
Bàn thắng
Barceona: Roberto (45'), Kessie (90+2')
Real Madrid: Araujo (9', phản lưới)
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|26
|22
|2
|2
|40
|68
|2
|Real Madrid
|26
|17
|5
|4
|30
|56
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|26
|15
|6
|5
|23
|51
|4
|Real Sociedad
|26
|14
|6
|6
|11
|48
|5
|Real Betis
|26
|13
|6
|7
|8
|45
|6
|Villarreal
|26
|12
|5
|9
|8
|41
|7
|Athletic Club
|26
|10
|6
|10
|8
|36
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|26
|9
|9
|8
|1
|36
|9
|Osasuna
|26
|9
|7
|10
|-5
|34
|10
|Celta Vigo
|26
|9
|7
|10
|-3
|34
|11
|Mallorca
|26
|9
|5
|12
|-5
|32
|12
|Girona
|26
|8
|7
|11
|-1
|31
|13
|Getafe
|26
|7
|8
|11
|-7
|29
|14
|Sevilla
|26
|7
|7
|12
|-13
|28
|15
|Cadiz
|26
|6
|10
|10
|-17
|28
|16
|Valladolid
|26
|8
|4
|14
|-18
|28
|17
|Espanyol
|26
|6
|9
|11
|-10
|27
|18
|Valencia
|26
|7
|5
|14
|-3
|26
|19
|Almeria
|26
|7
|5
|14
|-15
|26
|20
|Elche
|26
|2
|7
|17
|-32
|13
Đội hình thi đấu
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto (Kessie 77'), Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha (Ferran Torres 83'), Lewandowski, Gavi (Ansu Fati 90')
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho (Mendy 72'); Modric (Ceballos 76'), Camavinga (Tchouameni 76'), Kroos (Rodrygo 72'); Valverde (Asensio 76'), Benzema, Vinicius Junior