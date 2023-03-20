Video highlights Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid

Bàn thắng
Barceona: Roberto (45'), Kessie (90+2')
Real Madrid: Araujo (9', phản lưới)

Trận El Clasico ở vòng 26 La Liga năm nay diễn ra hấp dẫn và kịch tính
Phút thứ 9, Vinicius đi bóng quen thuộc bên cánh trái trướ khi tạt bóng ở sát đường biên ngang, bóng trúng đầu trung vệ Araujo làm đổi hướng khiến Ter Stegen bó tay
Niềm vui của các cầu thủ đội khách với bàn thắng được đối thủ "biếu không"
Bị dẫn bàn nhưng đội chủ sân Nou Camp thi đấu khá chậm để chờ đợi thời cơ.
Những tưởng hiệp một khép lại với tỉ số 1-0 tạm nghiêng về Los Blancos thì bước ngoặt của trận đấu đến ở phút 45. Cú ra chân rất nhanh của Raphinha khiến hàng thủ Real Madrid lóng ngóng pha bóng đến đúng tầm dứt điểm của Sergi Roberto và cầu thủ này lập tức đá bồi đánh bại Courtois, cân bằng tỷ số cho đội chủ nhà.
Niềm vui của đội bóng xứ Catalan với bàn thắng đưa trận đấu về vạch xuất phát
Trận Siêu kinh điển diễn ra khá quyết liệt
Phút 81, Marco Asensio dứt điểm tung lưới Barca lần thứ hai. Tuy nhiên, VAR vào cuộc và xác định cầu thủ của đội khách đã việt vị trước khi thực hiện cú sút.
Pha ăn mừng hụt của "Kền kền trắng"
Phút 90+2, từ tình huống lên bóng rất nhanh bên cánh phải, Alex Balde thực hiện đường trả ngược xé toang hàng thủ Real Madrid để cầu thủ vào sân thay người Franck Kessie băng lên đệm bóng chính xác ấn định chiến thắng 2-1 cho Barcelona.
Niềm vui vỡ òa của các cầu thủ Barca
Barcelona giành chiến thắng kịch tính 2-1 và tiến thêm một bước dài đến ngôi vô địch La Liga mùa này.
 Thầy trò HLV Xavi giờ bỏ xa đối thủ Real Madrid tới 12 điểm trong bối cảnh mùa giải chỉ còn 12 vòng đấu nữa là hạ màn.
Ngôi vô địch La Liga 2022-23 khó tuột khỏi tầm tay Barca
Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 26 22 2 2 40 68
2 Real Madrid 26 17 5 4 30 56
3 Atletico Madrid 26 15 6 5 23 51
4 Real Sociedad 26 14 6 6 11 48
5 Real Betis 26 13 6 7 8 45
6 Villarreal 26 12 5 9 8 41
7 Athletic Club 26 10 6 10 8 36
8 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 1 36
9 Osasuna 26 9 7 10 -5 34
10 Celta Vigo 26 9 7 10 -3 34
11 Mallorca 26 9 5 12 -5 32
12 Girona 26 8 7 11 -1 31
13 Getafe 26 7 8 11 -7 29
14 Sevilla 26 7 7 12 -13 28
15 Cadiz 26 6 10 10 -17 28
16 Valladolid 26 8 4 14 -18 28
17 Espanyol 26 6 9 11 -10 27
18 Valencia 26 7 5 14 -3 26
19 Almeria 26 7 5 14 -15 26
20 Elche 26 2 7 17 -32 13

Đội hình thi đấu

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Roberto (Kessie 77'), Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha (Ferran Torres 83'), Lewandowski, Gavi (Ansu Fati 90')

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho (Mendy 72'); Modric (Ceballos 76'), Camavinga (Tchouameni 76'), Kroos (Rodrygo 72'); Valverde (Asensio 76'), Benzema, Vinicius Junior