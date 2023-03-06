Video highlights Barcelona 1-0 Valencia
Ghi bàn: Raphinha (16')
Thẻ đỏ: Araujo (59')
Đội hình ra sân
Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (1), Jules Kounde (23), Ronald Araujo (4), Andreas Christensen (15), Alejandro Balde (28), Sergi Roberto (20), Sergio Busquets (5), Frenkie De Jong (21), Raphinha (22), Ferran Torres (11), Ansu Fati (10)
Valencia (4-3-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili (25), Thierry Correia (2), Eray Comert (24), Cenk Ozkacar (15), Jesus Vazquez (21), Dimitri Foulquier (20), Hugo Guillamon (6), Ilaix Moriba (8), Andre Almeida (18), Hugo Duro (19), Lino (16)
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|24
|20
|2
|2
|38
|62
|2
|Real Madrid
|23
|16
|4
|3
|29
|52
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|24
|13
|6
|5
|19
|45
|4
|Real Sociedad
|24
|13
|5
|6
|9
|44
|5
|Real Betis
|23
|12
|4
|7
|7
|40
|6
|Villarreal
|24
|11
|4
|9
|5
|37
|7
|Rayo Vallecano
|23
|9
|7
|7
|4
|34
|8
|Osasuna
|23
|9
|6
|8
|-1
|33
|9
|Athletic Club
|23
|9
|5
|9
|7
|32
|10
|Mallorca
|24
|9
|4
|11
|-4
|31
|11
|Girona
|24
|8
|6
|10
|0
|30
|12
|Espanyol
|24
|6
|9
|9
|-6
|27
|13
|Celta Vigo
|23
|7
|6
|10
|-8
|27
|14
|Valladolid
|24
|8
|3
|13
|-16
|27
|15
|Cadiz
|24
|6
|8
|10
|-17
|26
|16
|Getafe
|24
|6
|7
|11
|-9
|25
|17
|Sevilla
|24
|6
|7
|11
|-12
|25
|18
|Almeria
|24
|7
|4
|13
|-14
|25
|19
|Valencia
|24
|6
|5
|13
|-1
|23
|20
|Elche
|24
|2
|6
|16
|-30
|12