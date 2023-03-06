Video highlights Barcelona 1-0 Valencia

Ghi bàn: Raphinha (16')

Đội hình xuất phát của đội khách Valencia
Lợi thế sân nhà cùng lực lượng trội hơn giúp Barca kiểm soát thế trận tốt hơn Valencia
Phút 16, lão tướng Sergio Busquets thực hiện đường chuyền tinh tế từ giữa sân vào vùng cấm để Raphinha di chuyển rồi  thực hiện cú đánh đầu tung lưới Los Che.
Tiền đạo người Brazil gánh nhiệm vụ ghi bàn cho Barca khi Robert Lewandowski vắng mặt vì chấn thương
Valencia không có được cú sút nào trúng đích trong hiệp một
Phút 55, Barca được hưởng phạt đền khi cầu thủ Valencia để bóng chạm tay trong vòng cấm. Tuy nhiên Ferran Torres lại đá ra ngoài.
Tiền đạo người Tây Ban Nha tiếc nuối về cơ hội mười mươi bị bỏ lỡ
Phút 59, Ronald Araujo bị truất quyền thi đấu sau khi trung vệ này buộc phải kéo ngã Duro nhằm ngăn chặn tình huống tấn công của Valencia có thể dẫn đến bàn thắng
Dù chơi thiếu người nhưng Barca vẫn kiểm soát tốt thế trận
Đội chủ sân Nou Camp bảo toàn chiến thắng 1-0 và tạm gia tăng khoảng cách với đội xếp thứ 2 là Real Madrid lên 10 điểm.

Thẻ đỏ: Araujo (59')

Đội hình ra sân
Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen (1), Jules Kounde (23), Ronald Araujo (4), Andreas Christensen (15), Alejandro Balde (28), Sergi Roberto (20), Sergio Busquets (5), Frenkie De Jong (21), Raphinha (22), Ferran Torres (11), Ansu Fati (10)

Valencia (4-3-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili (25), Thierry Correia (2), Eray Comert (24), Cenk Ozkacar (15), Jesus Vazquez (21), Dimitri Foulquier (20), Hugo Guillamon (6), Ilaix Moriba (8), Andre Almeida (18), Hugo Duro (19), Lino (16)

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 24 20 2 2 38 62
2 Real Madrid 23 16 4 3 29 52
3 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 19 45
4 Real Sociedad 24 13 5 6 9 44
5 Real Betis 23 12 4 7 7 40
6 Villarreal 24 11 4 9 5 37
7 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 7 7 4 34
8 Osasuna 23 9 6 8 -1 33
9 Athletic Club 23 9 5 9 7 32
10 Mallorca 24 9 4 11 -4 31
11 Girona 24 8 6 10 0 30
12 Espanyol 24 6 9 9 -6 27
13 Celta Vigo 23 7 6 10 -8 27
14 Valladolid 24 8 3 13 -16 27
15 Cadiz 24 6 8 10 -17 26
16 Getafe 24 6 7 11 -9 25
17 Sevilla 24 6 7 11 -12 25
18 Almeria 24 7 4 13 -14 25
19 Valencia 24 6 5 13 -1 23
20 Elche 24 2 6 16 -30 12