Video highlights Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz:

Ghi bàn: 

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane (13', 45+7', 70'), Goretzka (19', 90+2'), Muller (47'), Musiala (61'), Gnabry (66')

Mainz: Amiri (31')

bayern munich 8 1 mainz 1.jpg
Trước đội bóng nằm trong nhóm "cầm đèn đỏ" như Mainz 05, Bayern Munich nhập cuộc tưng bừng
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 9.jpg
Chỉ 13 phút sau khi bóng lăn, "Hùm xám" có bàn mở tỷ số nhờ công của Harry Kane
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 5.jpg
Đến phút 19, tới lượt Goretzka nhân đôi cách biệt cho Bayern
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 8.jpg
Trước khi hiệp một khép lại, Harry Kane tiếp tục tỏa sáng 
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 6.jpg
Ngay đầu hiệp hai, Thomas Muller điền tên mình lên bảng điện tử sau pha kiến tạo của Musiala
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 2.jpg
Dẫn trước với tỷ số 5-0, đội chủ sân Allianz Arena vẫn tấn công không ngừng nghỉ. Phút 61, đến lượt Musiala lên tiếng sau đường kiến tạo của Kane
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 4.jpg
Robin Zentner trở thành chàng thủ môn tội nghiệp khi phải vào lưới nhặt bóng tới 8 lần trong trận đấu này
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 7.jpg
Serge Gnabry vào sân trong hiệp hai và cũng kịp lập công cho đội nhà ở phút 66
bayern munich 8 1 mainz 3.jpg
Kane hoàn tất cú hat-trick cho riêng mình ở phút 70, trước khi Goretzka ấn định chiến thắng đậm đà 8-1. Kết quả này giúp thầy trò HLV Thomas Tuchel tạm rút ngắn cách biệt với đội đầu bảng Leverkusen xuống còn 7 điểm.

Đội hình ra sân: 

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Eric Dier, De Ligt, Davies, Laimer, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane

Mainz: Zentner, Van Den Berg, Guilavogui, Caci, Mwene, Amiri, Krauss, Widmer, Gruda, Lee Jae-sung, Burkardt

Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 45 64
2 Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 44 57
3 VfB Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 26 53
4 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 8 4 19 47
5 RB Leipzig 25 14 4 7 24 46
6 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 9 10 5 7 37
7 1899 Hoffenheim 24 9 6 9 -1 33
8 FC Augsburg 25 8 8 9 -1 32
9 Werder Bremen 25 8 6 11 -5 30
10 SC Freiburg 24 8 6 10 -12 30
11 FC Heidenheim 25 7 7 11 -9 28
12 Borussia Monchengladbach 25 6 9 10 -4 27
13 VfL Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 -9 25
14 Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 -18 25
16 FC Koln 25 3 9 13 -23 18
17 FSV Mainz 05 25 2 10 13 -26 16
18 SV Darmstadt 98 25 2 7 16 -36 13

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Đá play-off trụ hạng
  • Xuống hạng