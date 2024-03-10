Video highlights Bayern Munich 8-1 Mainz:
Ghi bàn:
Bayern Munich: Harry Kane (13', 45+7', 70'), Goretzka (19', 90+2'), Muller (47'), Musiala (61'), Gnabry (66')
Mainz: Amiri (31')
Đội hình ra sân:
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Eric Dier, De Ligt, Davies, Laimer, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane
Mainz: Zentner, Van Den Berg, Guilavogui, Caci, Mwene, Amiri, Krauss, Widmer, Gruda, Lee Jae-sung, Burkardt
|Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|24
|20
|4
|0
|45
|64
|2
|Bayern Munich
|25
|18
|3
|4
|44
|57
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|25
|17
|2
|6
|26
|53
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|13
|8
|4
|19
|47
|5
|RB Leipzig
|25
|14
|4
|7
|24
|46
|6
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|9
|10
|5
|7
|37
|7
|1899 Hoffenheim
|24
|9
|6
|9
|-1
|33
|8
|FC Augsburg
|25
|8
|8
|9
|-1
|32
|9
|Werder Bremen
|25
|8
|6
|11
|-5
|30
|10
|SC Freiburg
|24
|8
|6
|10
|-12
|30
|11
|FC Heidenheim
|25
|7
|7
|11
|-9
|28
|12
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|25
|6
|9
|10
|-4
|27
|13
|VfL Wolfsburg
|24
|6
|7
|11
|-9
|25
|14
|Union Berlin
|25
|7
|4
|14
|-18
|25
|15
|VfL BOCHUM
|24
|5
|10
|9
|-21
|25
|16
|FC Koln
|25
|3
|9
|13
|-23
|18
|17
|FSV Mainz 05
|25
|2
|10
|13
|-26
|16
|18
|SV Darmstadt 98
|25
|2
|7
|16
|-36
|13
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Đá play-off trụ hạng
- Xuống hạng