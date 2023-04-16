Video highlights Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid

Ghi bàn: Nacho (73'), Asensio (76')

Dù phải làm khách trên sân của Cadiz nhưng sự chênh lệch về đẳng cấp giúp Real Madrid sớm tạo ra thế trận lấn lướt đối thủ
Benzema vẫn chơi xông xáo như mọi khi
Tiền đạo kỳ cựu người Pháp bất lực trước khung thành Cadiz. Cũng phải nói rằng hàng phòng ngự đặc biệt là thủ môn David Gil thi đấu quá xuất sắc. Chỉ riêng trong hiệp một, người gác đền của Cadiz đã có tới 6 tình huống cứu thua. 
Dù vậy, đội chủ nhà cũng chỉ cầm cự được đến phút 72. Sự tỏa sáng của Nacho giúp Los Blancos khai thông thế bế tắc, sau pha kiến tạo của Tchouameni
Thừa thắng xông lên, đến phút 76, đội bóng Hoàng gia Tây Ban Nha khiến mành lưới Cadiz rung lên lần thứ hai. Asensio sửa bóng chính xác vào góc xa khung thành đối thủ, nhân đôi cách biệt cho các vị khách.
Bộ đội Asensio - Nacho cùng nhau ghi bàn cho "Kền kền trắng"
Hazard được tung vào sân ở phút 80, anh thi đấu nỗ lực dù không để lại dấu ấn nào đáng kể. 
Thắng trận 2-0, Real củng cố vị trí thứ 2 ở La Liga khi có 62 điểm trong tay, kém đội dẫn đầu Barcelona 10 điểm. Hơn nữa, thầy trò HLV Carlo Ancelotti thêm tự tin trước chuyến hành quân sang Anh đá lượt về vòng tứ kết Champions League, gặp Chelsea. Lượt đi Real thắng dễ 3-0

Đội hình ra sân: 

Cadiz: David Gil; Raul Parra, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Alfonso Espino; Theo Bongonda, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Ruben Sobrino; Sergi Guardiola, Chris Ramos.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Barcelona 28 23 3 2 44 72
2 Real Madrid 29 19 5 5 37 62
3 Atletico Madrid 28 17 6 5 25 57
4 Real Sociedad 29 15 6 8 9 51
5 Real Betis 29 14 6 9 7 48
6 Villarreal 29 14 5 10 10 47
7 Athletic Club 29 12 7 10 11 43
8 Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 1 40
9 Osasuna 29 10 8 11 -5 38
10 Celta Vigo 28 9 9 10 -3 36
11 Girona 28 9 8 11 0 35
12 Mallorca 28 9 7 12 -5 34
13 Sevilla 28 8 8 12 -11 32
14 Valladolid 29 9 5 15 -23 32
15 Cadiz 29 7 10 12 -19 31
16 Getafe 28 7 9 12 -9 30
17 Almeria 28 8 6 14 -14 30
18 Valencia 28 7 6 15 -4 27
19 Espanyol 29 6 9 14 -14 27
20 Elche 28 2 7 19 -37 13