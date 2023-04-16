Video highlights Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid
Ghi bàn: Nacho (73'), Asensio (76')
Đội hình ra sân:
Cadiz: David Gil; Raul Parra, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Alfonso Espino; Theo Bongonda, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Ruben Sobrino; Sergi Guardiola, Chris Ramos.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo.
|Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Barcelona
|28
|23
|3
|2
|44
|72
|2
|Real Madrid
|29
|19
|5
|5
|37
|62
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|28
|17
|6
|5
|25
|57
|4
|Real Sociedad
|29
|15
|6
|8
|9
|51
|5
|Real Betis
|29
|14
|6
|9
|7
|48
|6
|Villarreal
|29
|14
|5
|10
|10
|47
|7
|Athletic Club
|29
|12
|7
|10
|11
|43
|8
|Rayo Vallecano
|29
|10
|10
|9
|1
|40
|9
|Osasuna
|29
|10
|8
|11
|-5
|38
|10
|Celta Vigo
|28
|9
|9
|10
|-3
|36
|11
|Girona
|28
|9
|8
|11
|0
|35
|12
|Mallorca
|28
|9
|7
|12
|-5
|34
|13
|Sevilla
|28
|8
|8
|12
|-11
|32
|14
|Valladolid
|29
|9
|5
|15
|-23
|32
|15
|Cadiz
|29
|7
|10
|12
|-19
|31
|16
|Getafe
|28
|7
|9
|12
|-9
|30
|17
|Almeria
|28
|8
|6
|14
|-14
|30
|18
|Valencia
|28
|7
|6
|15
|-4
|27
|19
|Espanyol
|29
|6
|9
|14
|-14
|27
|20
|Elche
|28
|2
|7
|19
|-37
|13