Chelsea áp đảo sau tiếng còi khai cuộc - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Nhưng mãi đến cuối hiệp 1, Cucurella mới đánh đầu mở tỷ số - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Niềm vui của hậu vệ người Tây Ban Nha - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Sang hiệp hai, thủ thành Sanchez có pha cứu thua xuất sắc cho đội chủ nhà - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Phút 76, Nicolas Jackson băng xuống tốc độ sút hiểm nhân đôi cách biệt - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Ge3iGwSX0AAG7NX.jpg
Mbeumo gỡ lại 1 bàn cho đội khách - Ảnh: BFC
Chelsea giành chiến thắng quan trọng - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Niềm vui của HLV Enzo Maresca - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Kết quả
Vòng 16
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Arsenal 0 - 0 Everton
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Liverpool 2 - 2 Fulham
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Wolves 1 - 2 Ipswich
14/12/2024 22:00:00 Newcastle 4 - 0 Leicester
15/12/2024 00:30:00 Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Aston Villa
15/12/2024 21:00:00 Brighton 1 - 3 Crystal Palace
15/12/2024 23:30:00 Manchester City 1 - 2 Manchester United
16/12/2024 02:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford
16/12/2024 02:00:00 Southampton 0 - 5 Tottenham
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 15 11 3 1 18 36
2 Chelsea 16 10 4 2 18 34
3 Arsenal 16 8 6 2 14 30
4 Nottingham Forest 16 8 4 4 2 28
5 Manchester City 15 8 3 4 6 27
6 Aston Villa 16 7 4 5 -1 25
7 Bournemouth 15 7 3 5 3 24
8 Fulham 16 6 6 4 2 24
9 Brighton 16 6 6 4 1 24
10 Brentford 16 7 2 7 2 23
11 Newcastle 16 6 5 5 2 23
12 Tottenham 15 6 2 7 12 20
13 Manchester United 15 5 4 6 1 19
14 West Ham 15 5 3 7 -8 18
15 Crystal Palace 16 3 7 6 -4 16
16 Everton 15 3 6 6 -7 15
17 Leicester 16 3 5 8 -13 14
18 Ipswich 16 2 6 8 -12 12
19 Wolves 16 2 3 11 -16 9
20 Southampton 15 1 2 12 -20 5