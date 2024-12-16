|Kết quả
|Vòng 16
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Arsenal 0 - 0 Everton
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Liverpool 2 - 2 Fulham
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Wolves 1 - 2 Ipswich
|14/12/2024 22:00:00
|Newcastle 4 - 0 Leicester
|15/12/2024 00:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Aston Villa
|15/12/2024 21:00:00
|Brighton 1 - 3 Crystal Palace
|15/12/2024 23:30:00
|Manchester City 1 - 2 Manchester United
|16/12/2024 02:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 Brentford
|16/12/2024 02:00:00
|Southampton 0 - 5 Tottenham
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|15
|11
|3
|1
|18
|36
|2
|Chelsea
|16
|10
|4
|2
|18
|34
|3
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|6
|2
|14
|30
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|16
|8
|4
|4
|2
|28
|5
|Manchester City
|15
|8
|3
|4
|6
|27
|6
|Aston Villa
|16
|7
|4
|5
|-1
|25
|7
|Bournemouth
|15
|7
|3
|5
|3
|24
|8
|Fulham
|16
|6
|6
|4
|2
|24
|9
|Brighton
|16
|6
|6
|4
|1
|24
|10
|Brentford
|16
|7
|2
|7
|2
|23
|11
|Newcastle
|16
|6
|5
|5
|2
|23
|12
|Tottenham
|15
|6
|2
|7
|12
|20
|13
|Manchester United
|15
|5
|4
|6
|1
|19
|14
|West Ham
|15
|5
|3
|7
|-8
|18
|15
|Crystal Palace
|16
|3
|7
|6
|-4
|16
|16
|Everton
|15
|3
|6
|6
|-7
|15
|17
|Leicester
|16
|3
|5
|8
|-13
|14
|18
|Ipswich
|16
|2
|6
|8
|-12
|12
|19
|Wolves
|16
|2
|3
|11
|-16
|9
|20
|Southampton
|15
|1
|2
|12
|-20
|5