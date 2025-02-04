Chelsea
Kết quả
Vòng 24
01/02/2025 19:30:00 Nottingham Forest 7 - 0 Brighton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Newcastle 1 - 2 Fulham
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Everton 4 - 0 Leicester
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Ipswich 1 - 2 Southampton
01/02/2025 22:00:00 Bournemouth 0 - 2 Liverpool
02/02/2025 00:30:00 Wolves 2 - 0 Aston Villa
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Manchester United 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
02/02/2025 21:00:00 Brentford 0 - 2 Tottenham
02/02/2025 23:30:00 Arsenal 5 - 1 Manchester City
04/02/2025 03:00:00 Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 23 17 5 1 35 56
2 Arsenal 24 14 8 2 27 50
3 Nottingham Forest 24 14 5 5 13 47
4 Chelsea 24 12 7 5 16 43
5 Manchester City 24 12 5 7 13 41
6 Newcastle 24 12 5 7 13 41
7 Bournemouth 24 11 7 6 13 40
8 Aston Villa 24 10 7 7 -3 37
9 Fulham 24 9 9 6 4 36
10 Brighton 24 8 10 6 -3 34
11 Brentford 24 9 4 11 0 31
12 Crystal Palace 24 7 9 8 -2 30
13 Manchester United 24 8 5 11 -6 29
14 Tottenham 24 8 3 13 11 27
15 West Ham 24 7 6 11 -17 27
16 Everton 23 6 8 9 -5 26
17 Wolves 24 5 4 15 -18 19
18 Leicester 24 4 5 15 -28 17
19 Ipswich 24 3 7 14 -27 16
20 Southampton 24 2 3 19 -36 9