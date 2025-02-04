|Kết quả
|Vòng 24
|01/02/2025 19:30:00
|Nottingham Forest 7 - 0 Brighton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Newcastle 1 - 2 Fulham
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Everton 4 - 0 Leicester
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Ipswich 1 - 2 Southampton
|01/02/2025 22:00:00
|Bournemouth 0 - 2 Liverpool
|02/02/2025 00:30:00
|Wolves 2 - 0 Aston Villa
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Manchester United 0 - 2 Crystal Palace
|02/02/2025 21:00:00
|Brentford 0 - 2 Tottenham
|02/02/2025 23:30:00
|Arsenal 5 - 1 Manchester City
|04/02/2025 03:00:00
|Chelsea 2 - 1 West Ham
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|23
|17
|5
|1
|35
|56
|2
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|8
|2
|27
|50
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|24
|14
|5
|5
|13
|47
|4
|Chelsea
|24
|12
|7
|5
|16
|43
|5
|Manchester City
|24
|12
|5
|7
|13
|41
|6
|Newcastle
|24
|12
|5
|7
|13
|41
|7
|Bournemouth
|24
|11
|7
|6
|13
|40
|8
|Aston Villa
|24
|10
|7
|7
|-3
|37
|9
|Fulham
|24
|9
|9
|6
|4
|36
|10
|Brighton
|24
|8
|10
|6
|-3
|34
|11
|Brentford
|24
|9
|4
|11
|0
|31
|12
|Crystal Palace
|24
|7
|9
|8
|-2
|30
|13
|Manchester United
|24
|8
|5
|11
|-6
|29
|14
|Tottenham
|24
|8
|3
|13
|11
|27
|15
|West Ham
|24
|7
|6
|11
|-17
|27
|16
|Everton
|23
|6
|8
|9
|-5
|26
|17
|Wolves
|24
|5
|4
|15
|-18
|19
|18
|Leicester
|24
|4
|5
|15
|-28
|17
|19
|Ipswich
|24
|3
|7
|14
|-27
|16
|20
|Southampton
|24
|2
|3
|19
|-36
|9