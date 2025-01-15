Chelsea
Chelsea áp đảo ngay sau tiếng còi khai cuộc - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Phút 13, Cole Palmer mở tỷ số - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Đồng đội chúc mừng Palmer - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Sang đầu hiệp hai, Kluivert gỡ hòa cho Bournemouth trên chấm penalty - Ảnh: BFC
Đội khách chiến đấu ngoan cường - Ảnh: BFC
Phút 68, Semenyo bất ngờ đưa Bournemouth vươn lên dẫn 2-1 - Ảnh: BFC
Mãi đến phút bù giờ thứ 5, Reece James mới quân bình 2-2 - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Chelsea thoát thua lúc cuối trận - Ảnh: Chelsea Photos
Hai đội chia điểm 2-2 - Ảnh: P.L
Kết quả
Vòng 21
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
15/01/2025 02:30:00 West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
15/01/2025 02:30:00 Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
15/01/2025 03:00:00 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 20 14 5 1 28 47
2 Nottingham Forest 21 12 5 4 10 41
3 Arsenal 20 11 7 2 21 40
4 Chelsea 21 10 7 4 15 37
5 Newcastle 20 10 5 5 12 35
6 Manchester City 21 10 5 6 9 35
7 Bournemouth 21 9 7 5 7 34
8 Aston Villa 20 9 5 6 -2 32
9 Fulham 21 7 9 5 2 30
10 Brentford 21 8 4 9 3 28
11 Brighton 20 6 10 4 1 28
12 West Ham 21 7 5 9 -14 26
13 Tottenham 20 7 3 10 12 24
14 Manchester United 20 6 5 9 -5 23
15 Crystal Palace 20 4 9 7 -7 21
16 Everton 19 3 8 8 -10 17
17 Wolves 20 4 4 12 -14 16
18 Ipswich 20 3 7 10 -15 16
19 Leicester 20 3 5 12 -21 14
20 Southampton 20 1 3 16 -32 6