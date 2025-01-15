|Kết quả
|Vòng 21
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Brentford 2 - 2 Manchester City
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|West Ham 3 - 2 Fulham
|15/01/2025 02:30:00
|Chelsea 2 - 2 Bournemouth
|15/01/2025 03:00:00
|Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Liverpool
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|20
|14
|5
|1
|28
|47
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|12
|5
|4
|10
|41
|3
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|7
|2
|21
|40
|4
|Chelsea
|21
|10
|7
|4
|15
|37
|5
|Newcastle
|20
|10
|5
|5
|12
|35
|6
|Manchester City
|21
|10
|5
|6
|9
|35
|7
|Bournemouth
|21
|9
|7
|5
|7
|34
|8
|Aston Villa
|20
|9
|5
|6
|-2
|32
|9
|Fulham
|21
|7
|9
|5
|2
|30
|10
|Brentford
|21
|8
|4
|9
|3
|28
|11
|Brighton
|20
|6
|10
|4
|1
|28
|12
|West Ham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|-14
|26
|13
|Tottenham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|12
|24
|14
|Manchester United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|-5
|23
|15
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|9
|7
|-7
|21
|16
|Everton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|-10
|17
|17
|Wolves
|20
|4
|4
|12
|-14
|16
|18
|Ipswich
|20
|3
|7
|10
|-15
|16
|19
|Leicester
|20
|3
|5
|12
|-21
|14
|20
|Southampton
|20
|1
|3
|16
|-32
|6