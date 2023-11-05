Video highlights Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich:

Ghi bàn

Bayern: Dayot Upamecano (4’), Harry Kane (9’, 72’, 90'+3)

dortmund 0 4 bayern 1.jpg
Dù phải làm khách trên sân của Dortmund nhưng Bayern Munich tạo ra thế trận áp đảo
dortmund 0 4 bayern 11.jpg
Ngay ở phút thứ 4, Upamecano thoải mái bật cao đánh đầu tung lưới thủ thành Kobel trong thế không bị ai kèm, từ quả phạt góc của Leroy Sane.
dortmund 0 4 bayern 4.jpg
Chỉ 5 phút sau, Sane bứt tốc ấn tượng ở cánh trái trước khi căng ngang để Harry Kane đệm bóng vào lưới trống. 
dortmund 0 4 bayern 5.jpg
Niềm vui của tiền đạo người Anh
dortmund 0 4 bayern 2.jpg
Tình huống Jamal Musiala ghi bàn nhưng không được công nhận vì lỗi việt vị
dortmund 0 4 bayern 6.jpg
dortmund 0 4 bayern 9.jpg
Đến phút 72, Coman kiến tạo để Harry Kane nâng tỷ số lên 3-0 cho "Hùm xám"
dortmund 0 4 bayern 3.jpg
Leroy Sane góp công lớn với 2 pha kiến tạo
dortmund 0 4 bayern.jpg
Chưa dừng lại ở đó, thủ quân tuyển Anh đánh dấu ngày thi đấu chói sáng với pha lập công ở phút 90+3, để hoàn tất cú hat-trick cho riêng mình
dortmund 0 4 bayern 10.jpg
Đây cũng là bàn thắng thứ 15 của đội trưởng tuyển Anh tại Bundesliga
dortmund 0 4 bayern 7.jpg
Kane tiếp tục dẫn đầu danh sách Vua phá lưới Bundesliga 2023/24
dortmund 0 4 bayern 8.jpg
Món quà mang về của Harry Kane là trái bóng sau khi lập hat-trick
Thắng đậm Dortmund, Bayern có 26 điểm sau 10 vòng đấu và vẫn kém 2 điểm so với CLB đầu bảng Leverkusen.

Đội hình thi đấu:

Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf (Sule 46'), Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan (Nmecha 57'), Sabitzer; Reus, Brandt (Moukoko 66'), Malen (Adeyemi 57'); Fullkrug (Haller 79')

Bayern: Neuer; Mazraouni, Upamencao (Pavlovic 60'), Min-Jae, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala (Choupo-Moting 89'), Sane (Muller 89'); Kane

Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Bayer Leverkusen 10 9 1 0 20 28
2 Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 31 26
3 VfB Stuttgart 9 7 0 2 16 21
4 Borussia Dortmund 10 6 3 1 5 21
5 RB Leipzig 10 6 2 2 16 20
6 1899 Hoffenheim 10 6 0 4 3 18
7 Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 5 1 6 17
8 SC Freiburg 10 4 2 4 -6 14
9 VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 -1 12
10 FC Augsburg 10 3 3 4 -3 12
11 Borussia Monchengladbach 10 2 4 4 -4 10
12 Werder Bremen 9 3 0 6 -4 9
13 VfL BOCHUM 10 1 5 4 -14 8
14 FC Heidenheim 9 2 1 6 -9 7
15 SV Darmstadt 98 10 2 1 7 -18 7
16 Union Berlin 10 2 0 8 -11 6
17 FSV Mainz 05 10 1 3 6 -13 6
18 FC Koln 10 1 2 7 -14 5

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Đá play-off trụ hạng
  • Xuống hạng