Video highlights Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich:
Ghi bàn
Bayern: Dayot Upamecano (4’), Harry Kane (9’, 72’, 90'+3)
Đội hình thi đấu:
Dortmund: Kobel; Wolf (Sule 46'), Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson; Ozcan (Nmecha 57'), Sabitzer; Reus, Brandt (Moukoko 66'), Malen (Adeyemi 57'); Fullkrug (Haller 79')
Bayern: Neuer; Mazraouni, Upamencao (Pavlovic 60'), Min-Jae, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala (Choupo-Moting 89'), Sane (Muller 89'); Kane
|Bảng xếp hạng Bundesliga 2023/24
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Bayer Leverkusen
|10
|9
|1
|0
|20
|28
|2
|Bayern Munich
|10
|8
|2
|0
|31
|26
|3
|VfB Stuttgart
|9
|7
|0
|2
|16
|21
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|10
|6
|3
|1
|5
|21
|5
|RB Leipzig
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|20
|6
|1899 Hoffenheim
|10
|6
|0
|4
|3
|18
|7
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|10
|4
|5
|1
|6
|17
|8
|SC Freiburg
|10
|4
|2
|4
|-6
|14
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg
|9
|4
|0
|5
|-1
|12
|10
|FC Augsburg
|10
|3
|3
|4
|-3
|12
|11
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|10
|2
|4
|4
|-4
|10
|12
|Werder Bremen
|9
|3
|0
|6
|-4
|9
|13
|VfL BOCHUM
|10
|1
|5
|4
|-14
|8
|14
|FC Heidenheim
|9
|2
|1
|6
|-9
|7
|15
|SV Darmstadt 98
|10
|2
|1
|7
|-18
|7
|16
|Union Berlin
|10
|2
|0
|8
|-11
|6
|17
|FSV Mainz 05
|10
|1
|3
|6
|-13
|6
|18
|FC Koln
|10
|1
|2
|7
|-14
|5
- Dự Champions League
- Dự Europa league
- Dự sơ loại Europa league
- Đá play-off trụ hạng
- Xuống hạng