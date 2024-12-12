|Kết quả
|League Stage - 6
|11/12/2024 00:45:00
|Dinamo Zagreb 0 - 0 Celtic
|11/12/2024 00:45:00
|Girona 0 - 1 Liverpool
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Atalanta 2 - 3 Real Madrid
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 0 Inter
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Stade Brestois 29 1 - 0 PSV Eindhoven
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Club Brugge KV 2 - 1 Sporting CP
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Red Bull Salzburg 0 - 3 Paris Saint Germain
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|RB Leipzig 2 - 3 Aston Villa
|11/12/2024 03:00:00
|Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - 5 Bayern Munich
|12/12/2024 00:45:00
|Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Slovan Bratislava
|12/12/2024 00:45:00
|Lille 3 - 2 Sturm Graz
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|Benfica 0 - 0 Bologna
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Barcelona
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|Feyenoord 4 - 2 Sparta Praha
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|Juventus 2 - 0 Manchester City
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|AC Milan 2 - 1 FK Crvena Zvezda
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|VfB Stuttgart 5 - 1 BSC Young Boys
|12/12/2024 03:00:00
|Arsenal 3 - 0 Monaco
|Bảng xếp hạng
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|18
|2
|Barcelona
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|15
|3
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|13
|4
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|13
|5
|Aston Villa
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|13
|6
|Inter
|6
|4
|1
|1
|6
|13
|7
|Stade Brestois 29
|6
|4
|1
|1
|4
|13
|8
|Lille
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|13
|9
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|12
|10
|Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|12
|11
|Atletico Madrid
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|12
|12
|AC Milan
|6
|4
|0
|2
|3
|12
|13
|Atalanta
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|11
|14
|Juventus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|4
|11
|15
|Benfica
|6
|3
|1
|2
|3
|10
|16
|Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2
|10
|17
|Sporting CP
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2
|10
|18
|Feyenoord
|6
|3
|1
|2
|-1
|10
|19
|Club Brugge KV
|6
|3
|1
|2
|-2
|10
|20
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|0
|3
|1
|9
|21
|Celtic
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|9
|22
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|8
|23
|PSV Eindhoven
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|24
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-5
|8
|25
|Paris Saint Germain
|6
|2
|1
|3
|0
|7
|26
|VfB Stuttgart
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-3
|7
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-8
|4
|28
|Sparta Praha
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-11
|4
|29
|Sturm Graz
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|3
|30
|Girona
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-6
|3
|31
|FK Crvena Zvezda
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-9
|3
|32
|Red Bull Salzburg
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-15
|3
|33
|Bologna
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-6
|2
|34
|RB Leipzig
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-7
|0
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-16
|0
|36
|BSC Young Boys
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-19
|0