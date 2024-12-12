Barcelona
Hai đội nhập cuộc đầy hứng khởi - Ảnh: FCB
45 phút đầu khép lại với tỷ số hòa 0-0
Qua giờ giải lao, Raphinha khai thông bế tắc trận đấu - Ảnh: ESPN
Thủ quân người Brazil thể hiện phong độ chói sáng - Ảnh: La Liga
Phút 60, Guirassy gỡ hòa 1-1 trên chấm penalty - Ảnh: Uefa
Phút 75, Torres nâng tỷ số lên 2-1 sau khi vào thay Lewandowski - Ảnh: FCB
Guirassy tiếp tục lập công, quân bình 2-2 - Ảnh: BDFC
Tuy nhiên, Torres ghi bàn quyết định từ đường chuyền của Yamal, ấn định tỷ số 3-2 - Ảnh: FCB
Torres ăn mừng kiểu đánh giày cho đồng đội - Ảnh: FCB
Barcelona giành chiến thắng nghẹt thở - Ảnh: Uefa
Lamine Yamal đoạt danh hiệu cầu thủ xuất sắc nhất trận - Ảnh: Uefa
Kết quả
League Stage - 6
11/12/2024 00:45:00 Dinamo Zagreb 0 - 0 Celtic
11/12/2024 00:45:00 Girona 0 - 1 Liverpool
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Atalanta 2 - 3 Real Madrid
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 0 Inter
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Stade Brestois 29 1 - 0 PSV Eindhoven
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Club Brugge KV 2 - 1 Sporting CP
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Red Bull Salzburg 0 - 3 Paris Saint Germain
11/12/2024 03:00:00 RB Leipzig 2 - 3 Aston Villa
11/12/2024 03:00:00 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 - 5 Bayern Munich
12/12/2024 00:45:00 Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Slovan Bratislava
12/12/2024 00:45:00 Lille 3 - 2 Sturm Graz
12/12/2024 03:00:00 Benfica 0 - 0 Bologna
12/12/2024 03:00:00 Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Barcelona
12/12/2024 03:00:00 Feyenoord 4 - 2 Sparta Praha
12/12/2024 03:00:00 Juventus 2 - 0 Manchester City
12/12/2024 03:00:00 AC Milan 2 - 1 FK Crvena Zvezda
12/12/2024 03:00:00 VfB Stuttgart 5 - 1 BSC Young Boys
12/12/2024 03:00:00 Arsenal 3 - 0 Monaco
Bảng xếp hạng
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Liverpool 6 6 0 0 12 18
2 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 14 15
3 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 9 13
4 Bayer Leverkusen 6 4 1 1 7 13
5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 6 13
6 Inter 6 4 1 1 6 13
7 Stade Brestois 29 6 4 1 1 4 13
8 Lille 6 4 1 1 3 13
9 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 9 12
10 Bayern Munich 6 4 0 2 9 12
11 Atletico Madrid 6 4 0 2 4 12
12 AC Milan 6 4 0 2 3 12
13 Atalanta 6 3 2 1 9 11
14 Juventus 6 3 2 1 4 11
15 Benfica 6 3 1 2 3 10
16 Monaco 6 3 1 2 2 10
17 Sporting CP 6 3 1 2 2 10
18 Feyenoord 6 3 1 2 -1 10
19 Club Brugge KV 6 3 1 2 -2 10
20 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 1 9
21 Celtic 6 2 3 1 0 9
22 Manchester City 6 2 2 2 4 8
23 PSV Eindhoven 6 2 2 2 2 8
24 Dinamo Zagreb 6 2 2 2 -5 8
25 Paris Saint Germain 6 2 1 3 0 7
26 VfB Stuttgart 6 2 1 3 -3 7
27 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 1 4 -8 4
28 Sparta Praha 6 1 1 4 -11 4
29 Sturm Graz 6 1 0 5 -5 3
30 Girona 6 1 0 5 -6 3
31 FK Crvena Zvezda 6 1 0 5 -9 3
32 Red Bull Salzburg 6 1 0 5 -15 3
33 Bologna 6 0 2 4 -6 2
34 RB Leipzig 6 0 0 6 -7 0
35 Slovan Bratislava 6 0 0 6 -16 0
36 BSC Young Boys 6 0 0 6 -19 0