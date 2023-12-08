{"article":{"id":"2224405","title":"Newcastle bất ngờ thua thảm trước Everton","description":"Kết quả bóng đá - Những sai lầm liên tiếp của đội trưởng Trippier khiến Newcastle nhận thất bại nặng nề 0-3 trên sân của Everton.","contentObject":"<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-49.jpg?width=768&s=0m5M51v_828WcCcJqWh0oQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-49.jpg?width=1024&s=8c2cUadB5hnR0dt_i31D3g\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-49.jpg?width=0&s=kugAPz3Zxe_JfYHjLKY9IA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-49.jpg?width=768&s=0m5M51v_828WcCcJqWh0oQ\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-49.jpg?width=260&s=ZFv0kgHnXWoYe8r7V2fieA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Gordon trở lại Goodison Park đối đầu đội bóng cũ</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-50.jpg?width=768&s=QkVvlH8p8PHmJ6PzOlp0TA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-50.jpg?width=1024&s=OuLC6e2Wka-ko7F_yjd6lw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-50.jpg?width=0&s=gCMAmtEr1TvLSCRadgASXA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-50.jpg?width=768&s=QkVvlH8p8PHmJ6PzOlp0TA\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-50.jpg?width=260&s=ovu_xaqDWPr34q3f32DRnw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Calvert-Lewin rất mạnh trong không chiến</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-51.jpg?width=768&s=CpFzNiU78AKanI7b2FTpbQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-51.jpg?width=1024&s=20WO6bXWYipAzBRjxmyojw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-51.jpg?width=0&s=Gdxb2roQaHcY_0pfB-Q8rg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-51.jpg?width=768&s=CpFzNiU78AKanI7b2FTpbQ\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-51.jpg?width=260&s=L0CgHnixSkIHcce9GN2TaA\"></picture>

<figcaption>McNeil có cơ hội tuyệt vời mơ tỷ số nhưng dứt điểm sạt cột dọc</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-52.jpg?width=768&s=9XH55SEwBCLoXHfuqqECrg\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-52.jpg?width=1024&s=EUnGGiGh9eO29t6bwIWZYA\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-52.jpg?width=0&s=8v_KNbG2CPfTGEoktAoaqQ\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-52.jpg?width=768&s=9XH55SEwBCLoXHfuqqECrg\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-52.jpg?width=260&s=nCy99b46FiW6QYJKZQmMBA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cú sút đi vọt xà của Miguel Almiron</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-53.jpg?width=768&s=QDRH4u0nyUIlCG3KNc2fwQ\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-53.jpg?width=1024&s=9poNwsRHiAtL1m4fOOZUIQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-53.jpg?width=0&s=IL4qp6ZpCpaTEbXnxfDmog\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-53.jpg?width=768&s=QDRH4u0nyUIlCG3KNc2fwQ\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-53.jpg?width=260&s=PrvDUKJNaE3nn0CHWDuIqA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Cuối hiệp 1, Calvert-Lewin bỏ lỡ cơ hội mười mươi mở tỷ số khi volley cận thành vọ xà</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-54.jpg?width=768&s=lIVjwJRKHKASOnS53lj6Qw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-54.jpg?width=1024&s=5pqwD1L7zLXW5W8HeHKY0A\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-54.jpg?width=0&s=Xn4-bLnCf6GLEuEnUvgAgg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-54.jpg?width=768&s=lIVjwJRKHKASOnS53lj6Qw\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-54.jpg?width=260&s=2hFb-lOAKpq1jGL5ylnT3g\"></picture>

<figcaption>Sang hiệp hai, Anthony Gordon suýt xé lưới Everton</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-55.jpg?width=768&s=f-Cvq2-q4m1NneW9tkhODA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-55.jpg?width=1024&s=KJP6YUDrAg5kaJndN8yAKw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-55.jpg?width=0&s=6cfAq-pYzwla_2lP_f7Vlg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-55.jpg?width=768&s=f-Cvq2-q4m1NneW9tkhODA\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-55.jpg?width=260&s=BV9iaEJ1xbmggaqZAp6dOA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Phút 79, tận dụng sai lầm để mất bóng của Trippier, Dwight McNeil băng xuống xâm nhập vòng cấm rồi sút trái phá mở tỷ số</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-56.jpg?width=768&s=CB0HAbHddqcHJnjvKJmZ0g\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-56.jpg?width=1024&s=Dwnwuu_kfqYQeGtHsIBwiw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-56.jpg?width=0&s=WhoBgKR_XXmz_UK9k3hbZw\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-56.jpg?width=768&s=CB0HAbHddqcHJnjvKJmZ0g\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-56.jpg?width=260&s=8qSm9sr4Q1dAI_YttzHkww\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đồng đội chúc mừng McNeill</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-57.jpg?width=768&s=L3EhLEud0cOwdNc9bGFoSA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-57.jpg?width=1024&s=QgjH5m504ZTNGr9UvuuApw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-57.jpg?width=0&s=o4YeR7UyBUoYvbPoZ2zTEg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-57.jpg?width=768&s=L3EhLEud0cOwdNc9bGFoSA\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-57.jpg?width=260&s=BDCO8m_i0vNlak_LGjyetw\"></picture>

<figcaption>Ngay sau đó, Doucoure nhân đôi cách biệt với tình huống đệm cận thành</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-58.jpg?width=768&s=x5OAUBBpF46aUXOivA5M2w\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-58.jpg?width=1024&s=pNX8BzfJxT8Ef9tv2sim9w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-58.jpg?width=0&s=EetQOITBPy_9aza_HWb81w\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-58.jpg?width=768&s=x5OAUBBpF46aUXOivA5M2w\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-58.jpg?width=260&s=lEuFDPrWHbKVNbbTYVUa1w\"></picture>

<figcaption></figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-59.jpg?width=768&s=PATQdSL2j-3JxVgE4f6mzw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-59.jpg?width=1024&s=K3ipbTVmcI0QFkTTEdRPVg\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-59.jpg?width=0&s=UOyG5vlTHrQv61kBLr7lVA\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-59.jpg?width=768&s=PATQdSL2j-3JxVgE4f6mzw\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-59.jpg?width=260&s=j6I-mRMT48UVbYWdpvWLxQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đội trưởng Kieran Trippier mắc lỗi trong cả 2 bàn thua của Newcastle</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-60.jpg?width=768&s=aRKJUv4vGIGx4xxzV-UcPw\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-60.jpg?width=1024&s=lj8aFJUOaVcQ943lTKknGw\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-60.jpg?width=0&s=9Eg-scykZkF845_pSt-GEg\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-60.jpg?width=768&s=aRKJUv4vGIGx4xxzV-UcPw\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-60.jpg?width=260&s=07RNFHdO-i6B7mEDp9Y-jA\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đến phút bù giờ, Beto phá bẫy việt vị lẻn xuống ấn định chiến thắng 3-0 cho Everon</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-61.jpg?width=768&s=LRfGjGY5_R7fZpjfX3f76g\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-61.jpg?width=1024&s=T1N2h2wkpvTi6O-2lfGmOQ\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-61.jpg?width=0&s=FQh3-HUnSVHJVJpT1aLR7A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-61.jpg?width=768&s=LRfGjGY5_R7fZpjfX3f76g\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-61.jpg?width=260&s=M1faboJsKFIn9WMYIQGPqQ\"></picture>

<figcaption>Đây là pha lập công đầu tiên của Beto cho đội bóng mới</figcaption>

</figure>

<figure class=\"image vnn-content-image\"><picture><!--[if IE 9]><video style=\"display: none;\"><![endif]--><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-62.jpg?width=768&s=KK8DKmOH-1c8PtUr1gkgSA\" media=\"--medium\"><source data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-62.jpg?width=1024&s=ZTQDJ1vDoxOhfDg6wxjD1w\" media=\"--large\"><!--[if IE 9]></video><![endif]--><img src=\"\" data-original=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-62.jpg?width=0&s=sq2g8cuMPB-dzFMXSXRZ8A\" class=\"lazy \" data-srcset=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-62.jpg?width=768&s=KK8DKmOH-1c8PtUr1gkgSA\" alt=\"Everton vs Newcastle.jpg\" data-thumb-small-src=\"https://static-images.vnncdn.net/files/publish/2023/12/8/everton-vs-newcastle-62.jpg?width=260&s=GCQnTGpy2AOm-8imQcXnog\"></picture>

<figcaption>Kết quả bóng đá - <a href=\"https://vietnamnet.vn/everton-tag9301031375774350302.html\" target=\"_blank\">Everton</a> giành chiến thắng đậm đà</figcaption>

</figure>

