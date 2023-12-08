Everton vs Newcastle.jpg
Gordon trở lại Goodison Park đối đầu đội bóng cũ
Calvert-Lewin rất mạnh trong không chiến
McNeil có cơ hội tuyệt vời mơ tỷ số nhưng dứt điểm sạt cột dọc
Cú sút đi vọt xà của Miguel Almiron
Cuối hiệp 1, Calvert-Lewin bỏ lỡ cơ hội mười mươi mở tỷ số khi volley cận thành vọ xà
Sang hiệp hai, Anthony Gordon suýt xé lưới Everton
Phút 79, tận dụng sai lầm để mất bóng của Trippier, Dwight McNeil băng xuống xâm nhập vòng cấm rồi sút trái phá mở tỷ số
Đồng đội chúc mừng McNeill
Ngay sau đó, Doucoure nhân đôi cách biệt với tình huống đệm cận thành
Đội trưởng Kieran Trippier mắc lỗi trong cả 2 bàn thua của Newcastle
Đến phút bù giờ, Beto phá bẫy việt vị lẻn xuống ấn định chiến thắng 3-0 cho Everon
Đây là pha lập công đầu tiên của Beto cho đội bóng mới
Kết quả bóng đá - Everton giành chiến thắng đậm đà