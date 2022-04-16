Thể thao

16/04/2022   05:02 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 16/4: Inter đua gắt với AC Milan

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 16/4 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá vòng bảng AFC Champions League, bán kết FA Cup, vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 32 La Liga., vòng 32 Ligue 1, vòng 33 Serie A và vòng 30 Bundesliga.

Kết quả AFC Champions League 2022

16/04 - 18:00: HAGL - Yokohama (VTV5, VTV6, FPT Play)

16/04 - 21:00: Jeonbuk - Sydney FC (FPT Play)

Kết quả đấu FA Cup:

16/04 - 21:30: Man City - Liverpool (FPT Play)

Kết quả vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh:

16/04 - 18:30: Tottenham - Brighton

16/04 - 21:00: Man Utd - Norwich City

16/04 - 21:00: Southampton - Arsenal

16/04 - 21:00: Watford - Brentford

Kết quả vòng 32 La Liga:

16/04 - 02:00: Real Sociedad 0-0 Betis (On Football)

16/04 - 19:00: Elche - Mallorca (On Football)

16/04 - 21:15: Alaves - Rayo Vallecano (On Football)

16/04 - 23:30: Valencia - Osasuna (On Football)

17/04 - 02:00: Getafe - Villarreal (On Football)

AC Milan giữ ngôi đầu Serie A

Kết quả vòng 33 Serie A:

16/04 - 00:00: Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan (On Sports+)

16/04 - 02:00: AC Milan 2-0 Genoa (On Sports+)

16/04 - 17:30: Cagliari - Sassuolo (On Sports News)

16/04 - 19:30: Sampdoria - Salernitana (ON)

16/04 - 19:30: Udinese - Empoli  (ON)

16/04 - 21:30: Fiorentina - Venezia (On Sports+)

Inter cũng có 3 điểm để duy trì khoảng cách 2 điểm ít hơn Milan, và còn 1 trận chưa đá

Kết quả vòng 32 Ligue 1:

16/04 - 02:00: Rennes 2-3 Monaco (On Sports News)

16/04 - 22:00: St.Etienne - Brest (ON)

17/04 - 02:00: Lille - Lens (On Sports News)

Kết quả vòng 30 Bundesliga:

16/04 - 20:30: Dortmund - Wolfsburg  (On Sports News)

16/04 - 20:30: Augsburg - Hertha Berlin (ON)

16/04 - 20:30: Mainz 035 - Stuttgart (ON)

16/04 - 20:30: Freiburg - Bochum (ON)

16/04 - 23:30: Gladbach - FC Koln (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết cúp C1: Real Madrid đấu Man City

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết cúp C1: Real Madrid đấu Man City

Lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết Cup C1 2021-2022 - Cung cấp lịch thi đấu vòng bán kết UEFA Champions League mới nhất.
 Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 33

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh vòng 33

Lịch thi đấu vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh mới nhất - Cập nhật lịch thi đấu và xem trực tiếp vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh trên K+ mới nhất.
 Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu của U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu bảng A có sự góp mặt của U23 Việt Nam môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

tin nổi bật

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4: HAGL ra quân ở AFC Champions League
Thể thao

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4: HAGL ra quân ở AFC Champions League

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 16/4 - Lịch thi đấu bóng đá vòng bảng AFC Champions League, bán kết FA Cup, vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 32 La Liga., vòng 32 Ligue 1, vòng 33 Serie A và vòng 30 Bundesliga.
Liverpool vs Man City: Long hổ tranh hùng
Thể thao

Liverpool vs Man City: Long hổ tranh hùng

Sau màn rượt đuổi hấp dẫn ở Ngoại hạng Anh, Liverpool và Man City lại phân tài cao thấp tại Wembley để tranh tấm vé vào chung kết FA Cup.
Matic đột ngột chia tay MU
Thể thao

Matic đột ngột chia tay MU

Tiền vệ Nemanja Matic vừa thông báo sẽ rời sân Old Trafford khi mùa giải 2021/22 hạ màn.
U23 Việt Nam: HLV Park Hang Seo chọn phong độ hay kinh nghiệm?
Thể thao

U23 Việt Nam: HLV Park Hang Seo chọn phong độ hay kinh nghiệm?

HLV Park Hang Seo đang băn khoăn với vị trí người gác đền tại SEA Games 31 khi sở hữu Văn Chuẩn có phong độ cao bên cạnh Văn Toản đầy kinh nghiệm.
MU choáng Ten Hag, Man City chờ kích nổ Haaland
Thể thao

MU choáng Ten Hag, Man City chờ kích nổ Haaland

Erik ten Hag khiến MU choáng váng, Man City chờ kích nổ siêu ‘bom tấn’ Haaland, Rudiger cho Quỷ đỏ và Tottenham đấu nhau là những tin chuyển nhượng mới nhất hôm nay, 16/4.
'Sếp' VFF động viên U23 Việt Nam trước hai trận đấu U20 Hàn Quốc
Thể thao

'Sếp' VFF động viên U23 Việt Nam trước hai trận đấu U20 Hàn Quốc

U23 Việt Nam nhận sự động viên từ lãnh đạo VFF, quyết tâm chuẩn bị tốt nhất cho chiến dịch bảo vệ tấm HCV SEA Games.
PSG dẫn trước MU trong vụ Darwin Nunez
Thể thao

PSG dẫn trước MU trong vụ Darwin Nunez

PSG đang vươn lên trước MU và các đối thủ hàng đầu châu Âu, tiến gần đến việc ký hợp đồng với chân sút giàu tiềm năng Darwin Nunez.
HLV Park Hang Seo 'quay xe', trao băng thủ quân cho Hùng Dũng
Thể thao

HLV Park Hang Seo 'quay xe', trao băng thủ quân cho Hùng Dũng

HLV Park Hang Seo quyết định trao băng đội trưởng tuyển U23 Việt Nam cho tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng.
Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM: Nguyễn Tấn Hoài may mắn ‘xé’ áo xanh
Thể thao

Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM: Nguyễn Tấn Hoài may mắn ‘xé’ áo xanh

Nguyễn Tấn Hoài tiếp tục thể hiện phong độ xuất sắc ở chặng thi đấu thứ 10 Cúp xe đạp truyền hình TPHCM để lấy lại áo xanh từ tay Trần Tuấn Kiệt.
Kiatisuk và HAGL quyết ghi dấu ấn sau 17 năm trở lại cúp C1 châu Á
Thể thao

Kiatisuk và HAGL quyết ghi dấu ấn sau 17 năm trở lại cúp C1 châu Á

HLV Kiatisuk lẫn đội trưởng Tuấn Anh đều khẳng định việc HAGL có mặt ở AFC Champions League là cơ hội để học hỏi, cải thiện chuyên môn, ghi dấu ấn sau 17 năm trở lại sân chơi này.

NLĐ Kim đích thân tặng nhà cho "Quý bà áo hồng" nổi tiếng ở Triều Tiên

Video clips
Thế giới 7 ngày: Nga đổi chiến lược tại Ukraine, xả súng đẫm máu ở New York

Thế giới 7 ngày: Nga đổi chiến lược tại Ukraine, xả súng đẫm máu ở New York

Nữ phi công xinh đẹp trổ tài bay dù lượn trên bầu trời Lai Châu

Nữ phi công xinh đẹp trổ tài bay dù lượn trên bầu trời Lai Châu

Sứa đỏ Hàng Chiếu 'gây nghiện', thực khách bay từ Sài Gòn ra thưởng thức

Sứa đỏ Hàng Chiếu 'gây nghiện', thực khách bay từ Sài Gòn ra thưởng thức

Cẩn thận với những thói quen thường ngày khiến da lão hóa sớm

Cẩn thận với những thói quen thường ngày khiến da lão hóa sớm

Tiger Woods và Phil Mickelson tham dự U.S. Open
Thể thao

Tiger Woods và Phil Mickelson tham dự U.S. Open

Hai tay golf kỳ cựu, Tiger Woods và Phil Mickelson, vừa đăng ký tham dự sự kiện U.S. Open lần thứ 122 diễn ra sau đây hai tháng ở Brookline.
MU bán Ronaldo, Mbappe đến Real Madrid
Thể thao

MU bán Ronaldo, Mbappe đến Real Madrid

MU bán Ronaldo vì Ten Hag, Milan muốn có Dybala, Mbappe trên đường cập bến Real Madrid là những tin bóng đá chính hôm nay, 15/4.
Đối thủ Indonesia của tuyển nữ Việt Nam bất ngờ bỏ SEA Games 31
Thể thao

Đối thủ Indonesia của tuyển nữ Việt Nam bất ngờ bỏ SEA Games 31

Ủy ban Olympic Indonesia chính thức có văn bản thông báo không tham dự môn bóng đá nữ và futsal nữ tại SEA Games 31.
Tuyển bơi Việt Nam chờ Ánh Viên mới ở SEA Games 31
Thể thao

Tuyển bơi Việt Nam chờ Ánh Viên mới ở SEA Games 31

Sau khi Ánh Viên chia tay tuyển bơi Việt Nam, đội kỳ vọng sẽ có một gương mặt mới bùng nổ ở SEA Games 31.
Barca vỡ mộng Europa League: Nỗi ám ảnh của Xavi
Thể thao

Barca vỡ mộng Europa League: Nỗi ám ảnh của Xavi

Barca của Xavi phải dừng bước ở tứ kết Europa League, sau trận thua toàn diện Eintracht Frankfurt trên sân cỏ và sự áp đảo của CĐV Đức trên khán đài Nou Camp.

Các môn khác

Tiger Woods và Phil Mickelson tham dự U.S. Open

Tiger Woods và Phil Mickelson tham dự U.S. Open

Bóng đá quốc tế

Liverpool vs Man City: Long hổ tranh hùng

Liverpool vs Man City: Long hổ tranh hùng

Bóng đá Việt Nam

Kiatisuk và HAGL quyết ghi dấu ấn sau 17 năm trở lại cúp C1 châu Á

Kiatisuk và HAGL quyết ghi dấu ấn sau 17 năm trở lại cúp C1 châu Á

Hậu trường

Dàn sao MU vẫn vui vẻ tiệc tùng dù thi đấu bết bát

Dàn sao MU vẫn vui vẻ tiệc tùng dù thi đấu bết bát

Tường thuật trực tiếp

Hòa căng thẳng với Atletico, Man City đấu Real ở bán kết

Hòa căng thẳng với Atletico, Man City đấu Real ở bán kết