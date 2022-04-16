Kết quả AFC Champions League 2022
16/04 - 18:00: HAGL - Yokohama (VTV5, VTV6, FPT Play)
16/04 - 21:00: Jeonbuk - Sydney FC (FPT Play)
Kết quả đấu FA Cup:
16/04 - 21:30: Man City - Liverpool (FPT Play)
Kết quả vòng 33 Ngoại hạng Anh:
16/04 - 18:30: Tottenham - Brighton
16/04 - 21:00: Man Utd - Norwich City
16/04 - 21:00: Southampton - Arsenal
16/04 - 21:00: Watford - Brentford
Kết quả vòng 32 La Liga:
16/04 - 02:00: Real Sociedad 0-0 Betis (On Football)
16/04 - 19:00: Elche - Mallorca (On Football)
16/04 - 21:15: Alaves - Rayo Vallecano (On Football)
16/04 - 23:30: Valencia - Osasuna (On Football)
17/04 - 02:00: Getafe - Villarreal (On Football)
Kết quả vòng 33 Serie A:
16/04 - 00:00: Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan (On Sports+)
16/04 - 02:00: AC Milan 2-0 Genoa (On Sports+)
16/04 - 17:30: Cagliari - Sassuolo (On Sports News)
16/04 - 19:30: Sampdoria - Salernitana (ON)
16/04 - 19:30: Udinese - Empoli (ON)
16/04 - 21:30: Fiorentina - Venezia (On Sports+)
Kết quả vòng 32 Ligue 1:
16/04 - 02:00: Rennes 2-3 Monaco (On Sports News)
16/04 - 22:00: St.Etienne - Brest (ON)
17/04 - 02:00: Lille - Lens (On Sports News)
Kết quả vòng 30 Bundesliga:
16/04 - 20:30: Dortmund - Wolfsburg (On Sports News)
16/04 - 20:30: Augsburg - Hertha Berlin (ON)
16/04 - 20:30: Mainz 035 - Stuttgart (ON)
16/04 - 20:30: Freiburg - Bochum (ON)
16/04 - 23:30: Gladbach - FC Koln (On Sports News)
